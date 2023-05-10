CLARKSVILLE — Christian Academy edged host Clarksville for a 3-2 triumph Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Grace Kreutner defeated Josie Tatum 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3. In doubles, Rebekah Wright and Nora Stocksdale outlasted Flora Bowen and Kaylin Lemke 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 while CAI won No. 2 doubles by default.
For the Generals, Savannah Appell defeated Mia Collins 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Laci Austin outlasted Delaney Annis 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
.
CAI 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Savannah Appell (C) d. Mia Collins 6-1, 6-0; Laci Austin (C) d. Delaney Annis 5-7, 6-3, 6-3; Grace Kreutner (CAI) d. Josie Tatum 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Rebekah Wright-Nora Stocksdale (CAI) d. Flora Bowen-Kaylin Lemke 6-3, 6-3; CAI wins by default at No. 2.
.
PIONEERS CLIP LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Visiting Providence edged North Harrison 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up one point in singles (from Riley Trinkle at No. 1) and two points in doubles (from Reese Carver and Grace Kaiser at No. 1 and Reese Upton and Ava Mahan at No. 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.