SCOTTSBURG — Bedford North Lawrence edged Providence 3-2 in the Scottsburg Invitational on Saturday.
Emma Kaelin paced the Pioneers with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Mary Furnish triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Ally Gray and Reese Carver fell in three sets.
"Emma continues her solid play; she's our rock," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "Mary played her best match of the season today. Doubles each played one good set. Now, we work toward playing two quality sets."
Providence is scheduled to host Floyd Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.