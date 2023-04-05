GIRLS' TENNIS: Ten players to watch this season

Tennis balls have been bouncing around the state since practices began on March 13. Locally things really get going this week, though.
With that in mind, here are some of the top players from Clark and Floyd counties to watch on the courts this season.
LIBBY BANET, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior teamed up with Millie Meunier to finish second in the state in doubles last year. The two went 16-2 during the regular season and 23-3 overall, falling 6-3, 6-4 to South Bend St. Joseph’s Ashi and Anni Amalnathan in the state final last June at Park Tudor.
After the season, Banet and Meunier were selected first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Banet has committed to Kentucky Wesleyan College.
EVA ELLIS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman season that saw her play No. 1 singles for the Red Devils.
MILLIE MEUNIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior teamed up with Banet to finish as the state runners-up in doubles last year, when they finished with a 23-3 record.
After the season Meunier, who is also an accomplished musician, was selected first-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.
CLAIRE MEYER, NEW ALBANY
The senior had a very successful junior season while playing No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs.
She earned All-State honorable mention from the IHSTeCA last year.
LILY MEYER, NEW ALBANY
The senior, and Claire’s twin sister, had a very strong junior campaign while playing No. 1 doubles (with Natalie Saydera) last spring.
She was named All-State honorable mention by the IHSTeCA after last season.
NATALIE SAYDERA, NEW ALBANY
The senior had a very solid junior season while playing No. 1 doubles with Lily Meyer in 2022.
She garnered All-State honorable mention from the IHSTeCA last year.
RILEY TRINKLE, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore is coming off a fabulous freshman campaign.
She went 14-0 in the regular season and won her first eight postseason matches, all in straight sets, to advance to the state quarterfinals. In the quarters, Evansville Memorial senior Ellie Myers downed Trinkle 6-0, 6-1 on her way to the individual state championship.
After the season Trinkle, who finished with a 22-1 record, was selected first-team All-State by the IHSTeCA.
ZOE VANDERHOOF, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior is coming off a very solid sophomore season in which she played No. 2 doubles with now graduated Kaitlyn Jones.
Vanderhoof earned All-State honorable mention from the IHSTeCA last year.
MACI VAUGHN, CHARLESTOWN
The senior is coming off a solid junior season that saw her earn first-team All-Mid-Southern Conference honors.
She lost to Trinkle in the individual sectional semifinals last year.
SOPHIA WOOD, FLOYD CENTRAL
Wood returns to the No. 1 singles slot for the Highlanders this season after playing there last year.