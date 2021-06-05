BEDFORD — Three local girls have earned spots in the IHSAA State Finals.
Providence senior Emma Kaelin won the Bedford North Lawrence Singles Regional while New Albany's Layne Burke and Lily Meyer won the BNL Doubles Regional on Saturday.
Kaelin outlasted Vincennes Lincoln sophomore 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals before beating Bloomington South freshman Briah O'Neal 6-1, 6-1 in the final.
Meanwhile Burke, a senior, and Meyer, a sophomore, blanked Vincennes Rivet seniors Lauren Carie and Maggie Earley 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals before beating Hauser seniors Emily Harker and Aunaka Wasil 6-0, 6-1 in the final.
All three advance to the State Finals, which will be played Friday and Saturday at North Central High School.
