GIRLS' TENNIS: Trinkle 1 win away from national title

SAN DIEGO — Riley Trinkle is one win away from becoming a national champion.
Friday night the Providence junior and her partner, Kaede Usui of Wisconsin, rallied to outlast Sydney Jara and Georgia Kulevich 6-7, 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals of the 16 & Under division in the USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 16 & 18 national championships at Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.
Trinkle and Usui will face top-seeded Leena Friedman and Vessa Turley in today's final. Friedman and Turley were victorious 6-0, 6-0 in their semifinal match.