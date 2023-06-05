GIRLS' TENNIS: Trinkle, Floyd tandem triumph

BEDFORD — Riley Trinkle, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet are going back to the IHSAA State Finals.
Trinkle, a Providence sophomore, was the singles champion at the Bedford North Lawrence Regional on Saturday.
Meanwhile Meunier and Banet, a Floyd Central senior and junior, captured the doubles competition at the BNL Regional.
It was the second straight regional titles for all three.
Trinkle topped Vincennes Lincoln senior Payton Dugan 6-0, 6-2 in a semifinal match before outlasting Evansville Memorial senior Chase Boyer 7-5, 6-4 in a matchup of unbeatens in the final.
In the championship, Boyer led 5-3 in the first set before Trinkle won four straight games.
Boyer then led 2-0 in the second set before Trinkle ran off three in a row of her own. The two went back-and-forth from there until Trinkle closed out the match in the 10th game.
“Riley has always had great technique and she’s very athletic, but the part of her game that took the greatest jump, since last season, is her mental performance,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Twice in the match her opponent went on a run, and each time Riley countered.”
Meanwhile Meunier and Banet received a bye into the final, where they beat Bloomington North’s Ellie Bruce and Keira Murphy 6-0, 6-1.
All three advance to this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals at Park Tudor.
Trinkle (18-0) will face Fishers sophomore Mischa Briggs (28-1) at 2 p.m. in one of the quarterfinals. If she wins Trinkle, who lost in the state quarters as a freshman, would take on the victor between Columbus North junior Kathryn Wilson (27-0) and West Lafayette Harrison’s Emma Gu (26-0) in a semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday. The state final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile Meunier and Banet (20-1), last year’s state runners-up, will take on Plymouth seniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones (25-1) at 2 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal. If they win, they’ll face Jasper’s Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley (22-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal. The state final is also scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
.
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE REGIONAL
Saturday
SINGLES
Semifinals: Riley Trinkle (Providence) d. Payton Dugan (Vincennes Lincoln) 6-0, 6-2; Chase Boyer (Evansville Memorial) d. Tatum Brown (Jennings County) 6-0, 6-0.
Final: Trinkle d. Boyer 7-5, 6-4.
.
DOUBLES
Semifinals: Millie Meunier-Libby Banet (Floyd Central) received a bye; Ellie Bruce-Keira Murphy (Bloomington North) d. Madison Smith-Berkley Carter (Evansville Christian) 6-1, 6-1.
Final: Meunier-Banet d. Bruce-Murphy 6-0, 6-1.