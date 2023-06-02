GIRLS' TENNIS: Trinkle, Floyd tandem try to repeat at BNL Regional

Riley Trinkle, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet will try for their second straight regional titles today.
However, it likely won’t be easy for the Providence sophomore, the Floyd Central senior and the Floyd junior to repeat in the Bedford North Lawrence Regional of the IHSAA Individual State Tournament.
Trinkle, who is 16-0 this season, will face Vincennes Lincoln senior Payton Dugan (22-4) in one singles semifinal at 10 a.m. this morning. Jennings County junior Tatum Brown (11-10) will take on Evansville Memorial senior Chase Boyer (20-0) in the other semi.
The winners will face off in the final at 2 p.m.
Last year Trinkle advanced to the state quarterfinals, where she was defeated by eventual state champion Ellie Myers of Evansville Memorial.
If she wins her first match today, Trinke will likely face another Tiger in the unbeaten Boyer.
“It’s basically the (number) three seed versus the four-seed,” Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said.
Meanwhile Meunier and Banet, last year’s state runners-up in doubles, received a bye into today’s final. The Highlanders’ duo takes a 19-1 record into the regional.
Bloomington North’s Ellie Bruce and Keira Murphy, who are 18-3, will face Evansville Christian seniors Madison Smith and Berkley Carter, who are a perfect 16-0 on the season, in a 10 a.m. semifinal.
The doubles final is also scheduled for 2 p.m. this afternoon.
The singles champion and the doubles champions at BNL will advance to next weekend’s IHSAA State Finals at Park Tudor.