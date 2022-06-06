BEDFORD — Riley Trinkle rolled to the regional title Saturday.
The Providence freshman didn’t drop a set in winning a pair of matches in the Bedford North Lawrence Regional.
Trinkle blanked Bloomington South sophomore Briah O’Neal 6-0, 6-0 in a morning semifinal match. In the afternoon, she defeated Vincennes Lincoln junior Payton Dugan 6-0, 6-1 to claim the regional blue ribbon.
Meanwhile, Providence’s No. 1 doubles team lost in the regional semifinals at BNL. Bloomington South’s Madelyn Santner and Riley Walker outlasted Ally Gray and Reese Carver 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Trinkle advances to the IHSAA State Finals, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Park Tudor in Indianapolis.
Trinkle (21-0) will take on Mishawaka Marian sophomore Abigail Weaver (15-2) at 10 a.m. Friday in a first-round match. If Trinkle wins she’ll face Evansville Memorial senior Ellie Myers (23-0) at 2 p.m. that afternoon in a quarterfinal. The semifinals and championship are scheduled for Saturday.
Floyd Central’s Millie Meunier and Libby Banet drew a bye into the semifinals of the doubles state tourney. They’ll play at 10 a.m. Saturday.
