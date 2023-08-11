Riley4.jpg

Riley Trinkle

SAN DIEGO — Riley Trinkle is two wins away from becoming a national champion. 

Thursday night the Providence junior and her partner, Kaede Usui of Wisconsin, won their quarterfinal match 6-4, 7-5 in the 16U division of the USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 16 & 18 national championships at Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. 

Trinkle and Usui are scheduled to face Sydney Jara and Georgia Kulevich at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday in one semifinal of the tournament. 

The final is scheduled for Saturday. 

Tags

Trending Video