A trio of local girls will compete in the Bedford North Lawrence Singles and Doubles Regional on Saturday.
Providence's Emma Kaelin will play in the singles tourney while New Albany's Layne Burke and Lily Meyer will play in doubles. Semifinal action begins at 10 a.m. with the finals slated to start at 2 p.m.
Kaelin (13-2), a senior, will face Vincennes Lincoln sophomore Payton Dugan (19-4) in one semifinal. If she wins, she'll play the winner between Evansville Mater Dei junior Emily Gagnon (10-10) and Bloomington South freshman Briah O'Neal (10-7) in the final.
Meanwhile Burke, a senior, and Meyer, a sophomore, will take their 22-1 record into their semifinal against the Vincennes Rivet senior tandem of Lauren Carie and Maggie Earley (11-2). If they win, they'll face the winner between Heritage Hills seniors Liz Mehling and Avery Neff (11-6) and Hauser seniors Emily Harker and Aunaka Wasil (14-5) in the final.
