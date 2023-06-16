GIRLS' TENNIS: Two Highlanders, a Pioneer up for top honor

For the second year in a row, Floyd Central’s doubles team of senior Millie Meunier and junior Libby Banet, as well as Providence sophomore Riley Trinkle, are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year.
The winner will be announced during the NTSPY Awards, which will be held Tuesday at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the awards are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
LIBBY BANET, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior had another strong season teaming up with Meunier in doubles.
The two went 14-1 during the regular season with their lone loss coming to a team from Louisville’s Sacred Heart Academy.
In the postseason, Banet and Meunier won the Bedford North Lawrence Regional to advance to the IHSAA State Finals for the second straight year.
“It’s been a really good season,” Banet said prior to state.
Banet and Meunier defeated previously unbeaten Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones of Plymouth 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Jasper seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley outlasted the Highlanders 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 en route to the state title.
After the season, Banet and Meunier were named first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Banet still has another year of high school remaining, but she’s already made her college choice.
“I’m going to Kentucky Wesleyan to play college tennis,” Banet said. “I’m really excited about that experience. It’s D(ivision) II so I’m going to have to work pretty hard and keep playing tennis a lot.”
MILLIE MEUNIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had another splendid season teaming up with Banet in doubles.
“I think it’s been a really great way to end my high school tennis career,” Meunier said. “Because going into the season we weren’t sure if we were going to end up being able to play singles or doubles. So we were really excited whenever we found out we were going to be playing doubles again this year.”
The two went 14-1 during the regular season with their lone loss coming to a team from Louisville’s Sacred Heart Academy.
In the postseason, Meunier and Banet won the Bedford North Lawrence Regional to advance to the IHSAA State Finals for the second straight year.
Meunier and Banet beat previously unbeaten Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones of Plymouth 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Jasper seniors Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley outlasted the Highlanders 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 en route to the state title.
After the season Meunier and Banet, who were state runners-up in 2022, were named first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Meunier, an accomplished musician, will not be continuing her tennis career in college.
“Next year I’ll be going to Lipscomb University in Nashville,” she said. “I’m majoring in film production, and minoring in commercial music production marketing, and I’ll be part of the orchestra there. I’m really looking forward to that and all the new opportunities that’s going to open up to me for my future.”
RILEY TRINKLE, PROVIDENCE
Trinkle had an outstanding sophomore season for the Pioneers.
For the second straight year she went undefeated (12-0) during the regular season.
In the postseason, Trinkle won her first six matches — all in straight sets — to advance to the IHSAA State Finals for the second consecutive year.
In the quarterfinals, Fishers sophomore Mischa Briggs topped Trinkle 6-1, 6-3.
After the season Trinkle, who finished with an 18-1 record, was selected first-team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.