GIRLS' TENNIS WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Host Bulldogs win New Albany Invite

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany won its eight-team New Albany Invitational on Saturday.
After the host Bulldogs, Greensburg was second, Borden third, Lanesville fourth and Austin fifth. Forest Park, Milan and Henryville rounded out the field.
New Albany won four of the five flights. Claire Meyer was the champion at No. 1 singles while Vega Hernandez triumphed in No. 2 singles. In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Maddie Packova were victorious at No. 2.
Also for the ‘Dogs, Corinne Miller took third at No. 3 singles.
PIONEERS TAKE 2ND AT SC INVITE
SELLERSBURG — Providence placed second in Saturday’s Silver Creek Invitational.
Bloomington North took home the title in the eight-team event with 50 points — 20 ahead of the runner-up Pioneers. Seymour and Oldenburg Academy tied for third with 25 while Lawrenceburg finished fifth with 18. The host Dragons placed seventh with eight points.
Providence was led by sophomore Riley Trinkle, She didn’t drop a game en route to the title in the No. 1 flight. Trinkle blanked Bloomington North’s Alex Shirley 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
Also for the Pioneers, Addy Wilkinson took third at No. 2 singles and Claire Clemmer-Becht was the runner-up at No. 3 singles.
Silver Creek was led by Lilly Giefer, who took third at No. 3 singles.
SILVER CREEK INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Bloomington North 50, 2. Providence 30, 3(tie). Seymour, Oldenburg Academy 25, 5. Lawrenceburg 18, 6. Plainfield 17, 7. Silver Creek 8, 8. Jennings County 7.
No. 1 singles
Riley Trinkle (Providence) d. Ruby Woodson (Plainfield) 6-0, 6-0; Trinkle def. Elle McMullen(Lawrenceburg 6-0, 6-0; Tatum Brown (Jennings County) d. Alleigh Leezer (Silver Creek) 2-6, 6-2, (10-4); Brooke Schafstall (Seymour) d. Alleigh Leezer 6-0, 6-1; 7th-8th place: Isabel Price (Oldenburg Academy) d. Leezer 6-4, 6-3. Final: Trinkle d. Alex Shirley (Bloomington North) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles
Addy Wilkinson (Providence) d. Emma Kammerer (Lawrenceburg) 6-4, 6-2; Elise Hartung (Seymour) d. Wilkinson 6-2, 6-2; Elise Hartung (Seymour) d. Mallory Coffman (Silver Creek) 6-2, 6-1; Emma Kammerer (Lawrenceburg) d. Coffman 4-6, 6-0, (10-6); 7th-8th: Kaydence Lowman (Jennings County) d. Coffman 6-2, 7-5; 3rd-5th: Wilkinson d. Evie Vanderpohl (Oldenburg Academy) 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 singles
Claire Clemmer-Becht (Providence) d. Jessica Houghland (Seymour) 6-4, 6-3; Clemmer-Becht d. Lilly Giefer (Silver Creek) 6-1, 6-3; Giefer d. Lilly Vanderpohl (Oldenburg Academy) 6-4, 6-3; 3rd-5th: Giefer (Silver Creek) d. Mia Silvey (Jennings County) 6-3, 6-1; Final: Lucy Smith (Bloomington North) d. Clemmer-Becht 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5), 10-7.
No. 1 doubles
Keira Murphy-Bella Winkler (Bloomington North) d. Reese Upton-Mary Furnish (Providence) 6-1, 6-0; Upton-Furnish d. Makenzey Carr-Naya Garriga (Jennings County) 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Buckner-Maddie Brothers (Plainfield) d. Mari Howard-Maddie Oltman (Silver Creek) 3-6, 7-5, (10-8); Lola Safaviyan-Ella Shelton (Lawrenceburg) d. Howard/Oltman 6-3, 6-2. 7th-8th: Howard-Oltman d. Carr-Garriga (JC) 6-0, 6-0. 4th-6th: Lola Safaviyan-Ella Shelton (Lawrenceburg) d. Upton-Furnish 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
No. 2 doubles
Mary Hunter-Erin Back (Oldenburg Academy) d. Grace Kaiser-Avery Crone (Providence) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Kaiser-Crone d. Jocelyn Valdovinos-Gabi Morin (Jennings County) 6-1, 6-2; Ellie Bruce-Maddie Brumley (Bloomington North) d. Ella Dreyer-Abbey Wagoner(Silver Creek) 6-1, 6-0; Kelsey Offutt-Jenna May (Lawrenceburg) d. Wagoner-Dreyer(Silver Creek) 6-4, 6-4. 7th-8th: Dreyer-Wagoner (Silver Creek) d. Valdovinos-Morin (JC) 7-6 (8-6), 6-0. 4th-6th: Offutt May (L-burg) d. Kaiser-Crone 6-4, 6-3.
ORIOLES OUTLAST FLOYD Central
AVON —Thirteenth-ranked Avon outlasted Floyd Central 3-2 Saturday afternoon.
The No. 16 Highlanders’ victories came at No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Ivy Hasenour triumphed in three sets.