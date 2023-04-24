BEDFORD — Then 28th-ranked New Albany won a pair of matches Saturday in a round robin at Bedford North Lawrence.
The Bulldogs beat Evansville Christian 4-1 and blanked Martinsville 5-0.
Against the Eagles, Vega Hernandez led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Claire Meyer followed suit with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 2.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Natalie Saydera won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Maci Crone and Maddie Packova triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Against the Artesians, Hernandez won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Corinne Miller triumphed 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 and Katie Sullivan was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lily Meyer and Saydera won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Crone and Packova were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
NEW ALBANY 4, EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 1
Singles: Vega Hernandez (NA) d. Madison Smith 6-1, 6-0; Claire Meyer (NA) d. Berkley Carter 6-2 6-1; Diana May (EC) d. Olivia Randall 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: Lily Meyer-Natalie Saydera (NA) d. Kate Cashmer-Emerson Hammett 6-1, 6-1; Maci Crone-Maddie Packova (NA) d. Abbie Brumley-Zozo Zhou 6-0, 6-0.
.
FLOYD GOES 1-1
NEWBURGH — Floyd Central split a pair of matches at Castle on Saturday.
First, the 23rd-ranked Highlanders outlasted Terre Haute South 3-2 before the host, and 27th-ranked, Knights beat them by the same score.
Against South, Floyd picked up one point in singles and two in doubles. Katherine Fancher won at No. 3 singles. In doubles, Millie Meunier and Libby Banet won at No. 1 while Abby Slaughter and Zoe Vanderhoof triumphed at No. 2.
Against the Knights, the Highlanders swept the doubles courts with Meunier and Banet winning again at No. 1 and Slaughter and Vanderhoof at No. 2.
