GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Banner year for Highlanders

FLOYDS KNOBS — It’s been a banner season for Floyd Central.
The Highlanders went unbeaten during the regular season — for the first time in program history — and followed that up by winning sectional and regional titles.
Floyd will carry that momentum into today’s IHSAA State Finals, which will begin at 3 p.m. at Ben Davis High School.
“It’s been an excellent season for us,” said Highlanders head coach Courtney Bardach, whose team won the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships as well as several other big meets. “Obviously we’ve gone undefeated. We won a big meet at (Louisville) St. X(avier), where we beat all of the top Kentucky schools, and went up to Zionsville and also won. We’ve gone up there for years and never won, and we beat four ranked schools up there. Then obviously we won conference, sectionals and regionals, also batting out with New Albany.
“We never really sat down and had (going undefeated) as a goal, because we have some of those big invitationals early on. But obviously, the goals were to win conference, sectionals and regionals. ... It’s just phenomenal to have a year like that after coming out of a COVID year where no one got to compete and you don’t know what you’re going to have.”
Floyd Central juniors Reese Davis and Annalise Zeinemann lead the list of potential Highlander point-scorers. They are seeded fifth and sixth, respectively, in the pole vault.
Fellow junior Jaydon Cirincione, who won her regional race by two-hundredths of a second, is the No. 10 seed in the 1,600.
“I expect tomorrow for us to run our fastest, jump our highest and throw our furtherest and have really good performances and turnout,” Bardach, whose team is ranked 18th in the state, said Friday.
Lanae’ Crowe could be the best local hope for a state championship. The Charlestown senior is the No. 5 seed in the discus.
Elkhart senior Mia Pulianas, who threw 156-feet, 9-inches at the Goshen Regional, is the No. 1 seed. Crowe, who threw 134-0 — 1 inch shy of her personal-best — at the Bloomington North Regional, isn’t too far behind.
Crowe won the discus at the Madison Sectional before finishing second to Brownstown Central senior Avery Koch, who is seeded fourth, at last week’s regional.
Crowe has signed to continue her volleyball, track & field and academic careers at Grace College.
Another Pirate who has a chance to make some noise at the state meet is Lyric Steele. The freshman is seeded 17th in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She is also a member of the Charlestown 400 relay team, which is (you guessed it) also seeded 17th.
New Albany’s Elise Gordon has a chance to score points in a few events. The senior is seeded ninth in the long jump and 13th in 100 hurdles. She’s also a member of the Bulldogs’ 400 relay team, which is seeded 11th.
Below is a look at all of the top seeds, as well as the locals, in today’s IHSAA State Finals.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS PERFORMANCE LIST
Saturday at Ben Davis High School
3,200 relay: 1. Chatard 9:17.48; 21. Floyd Central (Savanna Liddle, Sydney Baxter, Payton Hall, Kaitlyn Stewart) 9:45.14.
100: 1. Tajaina McKenzie (FW Northrop) 11.99; 17. Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 12.59; 21. Brianna Brown (New Albany) 12.63; 23. Cayla Frierson (NA) 12.81.
100 hurdles: 1. Morgan Patterson (FW Northrop) 14.42; 13. Elise Gordon (NA) 15.22; 23. Arielle Phillips (Jeffersonville) 15.63; 25. Journey Howard (NA) 15.92.
200: 1. Ramiah Elliott (North Central) 24.71; 17. Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 25.92.
1,600: 1. Halle Hill (Hamilton SE) 4:52.72; 10. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:05.82; 27. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 5:23.51.
400 relay: 1. North Central 47.35; 11. New Albany (Frierson, Gordon, Shalandria White, Brown) 48.70; 17. Charlestown 49.61; 27. Jeffersonville 50.46.
400: 1. Ramiah Elliott (North Central) 55.72.
300 hurdles: 1. Reese Sanders (Cathedral) 43.91; 22. Journey Howard (NA) 46.62.
800: 1. Addison Wiley (Huntington North) 2:10.80; 22. Lilly Kaiser (Providence) 2:20.83; 25. Sydney Baxter (Floyd Central) 2:21.52; 26. Liddle (FC) 2:21.92.
3,200: 1. Lily Cridge (Chatard) 10:10.90; 27. Stewart (FC) 11:50.43.
1,600 relay: 1. Cathedral 3:54.32; 25. New Albany (Frierson, Lauren Clark, Howard, Marley Tate) 4:07.25; 26. Floyd Central 4:08.33.
High jump: 1. Isabella Jackson (Whiteland) 5-9.
Long jump: 1. Michelle Nazarov (Zionsville) 18-8; 9. Elise Gordon (NA) 17-11.
Discus: 1. Mia Pulianas (Elkhart) 156-9; 5. Lanae’ Crowe (Charlestown) 134-0.
Shot put: 1. Erikka Hill (Shenandoah) 47-9.5; 22. Bella Barney (FC) 39-7; 26. Amelia Tandy (NA) 38-5.
Pole vault: 1. Taylor Jarosinski (Center Grove) 12-6; 5. Reece Davis (FC) 11-6; 6. Annalise Zeinemann (FC) 11-6.