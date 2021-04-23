GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Bulldogs run to victory

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to victory at the Bulldog Invitational on Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs scored 94 points to top Charlestown, which was second with 79. Jeffersonville finished fourth with 31 points, Providence took sixth (eight) and Christian Academy placed seventh (four).
New Albany won five of the 12 events en route to victory. Individually, Elise Gordon won the long jump (16-feet, 6 1/4-inches) and Lanie Scharlow took the pole vault (8-6).
The Bulldogs also won a trio of relays. Scharlow, Abbie Swarens, Journey Howard and Shalandria White triumphed in the 800 relay (1:52.77). Cayla Frierson, Gordon, Brianna Brown and Marley Tate took the 800 sprint medley (1:53.44). Then, Caroline Barbieri, Lila Endres, Alaina Walker, Hadley Thompson captured the distance medley (14:37.35).
The runner-up Pirates also won five events. Individually, Sadee Goedeker won the high jump (5-0), Demaria King triumphed in the shot put (38-7 1/2) and Lanae' Crowe captured the discus with a school-record throw of 133.
Charlestown also won a pair of relays. Jayda Holbrook, Anneiah King, Sadee Goedeker and Lyric Steele teamed up to take the 400 relay (47.35). Then, Holbrook, Steele, Laney Hawkins and Goedeker combined to capture the 1,600 relay (4:15.60).
For the Red Devils, Arielle Phillips won the pentathlon. She took three of the five events — the 800 (2:42.90), 100 hurdles (16.13) and long jump (4.70 meters). She edged teammate Tara Cofie, who won the 200 (27.57), for first-place.
For the Pioneers, the foursome of Sarah Boehm, Reese Bottorff, Lilly Kaiser and Maci Hoskins won the 1,600 sprint medley relay in a school-record 4:21.27.
BULLDOG INVITATIONAL
Thursday at Buerk Field
Team scores: 1. New Albany 94, 2. Charlestown 79, 3. Seymour 44, 4. Jeffersonville 31, 5. North Harrison 16, 6. Providence 8, 7. Christian Academy 4.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (Jayda Holbrook, Anneiah King, Sadee Goedeker, Lyric Steele) 47.35; 2. Jeffersonville (Ahmya Baker, MacKenzie Fountain, Kendra Salazar, Navaeh Bates) 48.24; 3. New Albany (Abbie Swarens, Lanie Scharlow, Brianna Brown, Shalandria White) 48.56.
800 relay: 1. New Albany (Scharlow, Swarens, Journey Howard, White) 1:52.77; 2. Charlestown (Jaelinn Beckort, Talia Bikai, Demaria King, Kaylee Kinser) 1:57.42; 3. Seymour 2:05.30.
1,600 relay: 1. Charlestown (Holbrook, Steele, Laney Hawkins, Goedeker) 4:15.60; 2. New Albany (Janya Boyd, Marley Tate, Elise Gordon, Howard) 4:16.31; 3. Seymour 4:34.24.
3,200 relay: 1. Seymour 10:34.38; 2. New Albany (Lauren Clark, Priscilla Byrd, Lila Endres, Hadley Thompson) 10:40.77; 3. Charlestown (Jackie McCoy, Kinser, Emma Faulkner, Jessie McCoy) 11:13.13.
800 sprint medley: 1. New Albany (Cayla Frierson, Gordon, Brown, Tate) 1:53.44; 2. Charlestown (Holbrook, D. King, Steele, Hawkins) 1:55.76; 3. Jeffersonville (Baker, Ny'Anza Palmer, Fountain, Bates) 2:00.52.
1,600 sprint medley: 1. Providence (Sarah Boehm, Reese Bottorff, Lilly Kaiser, Maci Hoskins) 4:21.27; 2. New Albany (Boyd, Frierson, Priscilla Byrd, Lauren Clark) 4:36.41; 3. Seymour 5:00.22.
Distance medley: 1. New Albany (Caroline Barbieri, Lila Endres, Alaina Walker, Hadley Thompson) 14:37.35; 2. Charlestown (Emma Faulkner, Kinser, Jackie McCoy, Jessie McCoy) 14:44.13; 3. Seymour 14:59.55.
Long jump: 1. Gordon (NA) 16-6 1/4; 2. Bates (J) 14-10 3/4; 3. D. King (C) 14-5.
High jump: 1. Goedeker (C) 5-0; 2. Walker (NA) 4-8; 3. Howard (NA) 4-8.
Shot put: 1. D. King (C) 38-7 1/2; 2. Amelia Tandy (NA) 37-7; 3. Tamera Daily (NA) 34-10 1/2.
Discus: 1. Lanae' Crowe (C) 133-0; 2. Hannah Dart (S) 106-4; 3. Tandy (NA) 95-7.
Pole vault: 1. Scharlow (NA) 8-6; 2. Ellie Robinson (NH) 7-0.
200 (pentathlon): 1. Tara Cofie (J) 27.57; 2. Zaisha Johnson (NA) 29.16; 3. Arielle Phillips (J) 29.48.
800 (pentathlon): 1. Phillips (J) 2:42.90; 2. Cofie (J) 3:01.39; 3. Katie Wise (NH) 3:12.84.
100 hurdles (pentathlon): 1. Phillips (J) 16.13; 2. Lara Skaggs (S) 17.04; 3. Cofie (J) 17.56.
Long jump (pentathlon): 1. Phillips (J) 4.70m; 2. Cofie (J) 4.47m; 3. Skaggs (S) 4.42m.
Shot put (pentathlon): 1. Skaggs (S) 7.79m; 2. Cofie (J) 7.67m; 3. Katie Wise (NH) 5.30m.
Pentathlon final scoring: 1. Phillips (J) 2,433; 2. Cofie (J) 2,351; 3. Skaggs (S) 2,092.