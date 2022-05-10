GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Bulldogs win by a nose

JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany edged No. 13 Floyd Central by the slimmest of margins to claim the Hoosier Hills Conference title Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs outlasted the Highlanders 152.33 to 148.33. Columbus East took third (59), host Jeffersonville finished fourth (52.33) while Bedford North Lawrence and Seymour tied for fifth (51.33).
New Albany won nine of the 16 events en route to the title.
Journey Howard led the way for the Bulldogs. The junior won three individual events — the 100-meter hurdles (15.31 seconds), the 300 hurdles (47.58) and the high jump (5-feet).
Also for New Albany, Shalandria White finished first in a pair of events — the 200 (26.46) and the long jump (17-feet, 2-inches).
Other winners for the ‘Dogs included Brianna Brown in the 100 (12.72), Marley Tate in the 400 (1:00.14), Amelia Tandy in the shot put (37-3) and Tamera Daily in the discus (113-7).
The runner-up Highlanders won six events.
Jaydon Cirincione led the way for Floyd, which had won eight of the previous nine HHC meets. The senior standout finished first in the 800 (2:15.50), the 1,600 (5:23.65) and the 3,200 (12:07.00).
Another senior, Reece Davis finished first in the pole vault (11-0).
The Highlanders also captured a pair of relays — the 1,600 (4:07.25) and the 3,200 (9:51.82).
The fourth-place Red Devils finished first in the 400 relay (51.60).
HOOSIERS HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday at Jeffersonville
Team scores: 1. New Albany 152.33, 2. Floyd Central 148.33, 3. Columbus East 59, 4. Jeffersonville 52.33, 5 (tie). Bedford North Lawrence, Seymour 51.33, 7. Jennings County 29.33.
100: 1. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.72; 2. Cayla Frierson (NA) 12.88; 3. Lindley Steele (BNL) 12.92.
200: 1. Shalandria White (NA) 26.46; 2. Steele (BNL) 26.59; 3. Brown (NA) 26.92.
400: 1. Marley Tate (NA) 1:00.14; 2. Hayley Harpe (S) 1:00.86; 3. Kylee Lewellen (FC) 1:02.27.
800: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 2:15.50; 2. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 2:24.90; 3. Samantha Jacobi (S) 2:31.10.
1,600: 1. Cirincione (FC) 5:23.65; 2. Savanna Liddle (FC) 5:25.30; 3. Brooke Trinkle (S) 5:32.01.
3,200: 1. Cirincione (FC) 12:07.00; 2. Vivienne Siefker (S) 12:09.10; 3. Hallie Mosier (FC) 12:20.90.
110 hurdles: 1. Journey Howard (NA) 15.31; 2. Arielle Phillips (J) 15.63; 3. Keegan Kaiser (FC) 17.21.
300 hurdles: 1. Howard (NA) 47.58; 2. Kaiser (FC) 48.98; 3. Phillips (J) 50.47.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville 51.60; 2. Floyd Central 52.52; 3. Columbus East 53.34.
1,600 relay: 1. Floyd Central 4:07.25; 2. New Albany 4:15.35; 3. Jeffersonville 4:18.33.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central 9:51.82; 2. Seymour 10:31.64; 3. New Albany 10:59.59.
Long jump: 1. White (NA) 17-2; 2. Lindley Steele (BNL) 16-6; 3. MaKenna Kruer (FC) 16-3.5.
High jump: 1. Howard (NA) 5-0, 2. Sasha Hicks (JC) 4-10; 3(tie). Kaiser (FC), Aniyah Thomas (J), White (NA) 4-8.
Shot put: 1. Amelia Tandy (NA) 37-3; 2. Megan Tracy (CE) 33-8.5; 3. Cheyeanna Leslie (JC) 33-3.
Discus: 1. Tamera Daily (NA) 113-7; 2. Autumn Hall (BNL) 111-3; 3. Tracy (CE) 107-4.
Pole vault: 1. Reece Davis (FC) 11-0; 2. Annalise Zeinemann 9-0; 3. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 9-0.