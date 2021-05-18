MADISON — The Charlestown girls’ track & field team made history at the Madison Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Pirates won nine of the 16 events en route to 143 points to claim their first-ever sectional title. Jeffersonville, which had won six straight sectional championships coming into the meet, was second with 130.5. Madison took third (106) while Silver Creek (90.5) and Switzerland County (43.5) rounded out the top five.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for next Tuesday’s Bloomington North Regional.
Charlestown was led to victory by Lyric Steele. The freshman won the 100- (12.47 seconds) and the 200-meter (12.47) dashes.
Other individual winners for the Pirates were Jessie McCoy in the 1,600 (5:39.62), Jayda Holbrook in the 400 (1:01.62), Lanae’ Crowe in the discus (131-feet, 2-inches), Sadee Goedeker in the high jump (5-1) and Alexis Deaton in the shot put (37-11).
Steele and Holbrook also teamed with Talia Bikai and Demaria King to win the 400 relay (50.07) and with Laney Hawkins and Goedeker to win the 1,600 relay (4:14.38).
The runner-up Red Devils won a trio of individual events. Arielle Phillips captured the 100 hurdles (15.57), Mackenzie Fountain the long jump (16-0 1/4) and Kendra Salazar the pole vault (8-0).
The fourth-place Dragons won a pair of events. Katelyn Grady, who finished second to Phillips in the 100 hurdles, won the 300 hurdles (48.67) while Kenzie Wesley captured the 800 (2:31.74).
Rock Creek took 10th (11), Henryville 11th (10.5) and New Washington 12th (six).
Lajoy Williams led the Lions, who competed without her injured twin sister Ligia, with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles.
Senior Sheridan Toepfer-Ruiz finished fourth in the pole vault for the Hornets, while Haylie Spear placed third in the discus for the Mustangs.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Top 3 finishers automatically qualify for next Tuesday’s Bloomington North Regional
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 143, 2. Jeffersonville 130.5, 3. Madison 106, 4. Silver Creek 90.5, 5. Switzerland County 43.5, 6. Shawe Memorial 26, 7. Southwestern 23, 8. Scottsburg 19, 9. Austin 12, 10. Rock Creek 11, 11. Henryville 10.5, 12. New Washington 6.
100: 1. Lyric Steele (C) 12.47; 2. Lundun Perry (M) 12.72; 3. Talia Bikai (C) 13.24.
200: 1. Steele (C) 25.68; 2. Perry (M) 26.20; 3. Averielle Baker (J) 27.29.
400: 1. Jayda Holbrook (C) 1:01.62; 2. Laney Hawkins (C) 1:01.99; 3. Naveah Bates (J) 1:02.82.
800: 1. Kenzie Wesley (SC) 2:31.74; 2. Brett Cahall (M) 2:33.59; 3. Jessica McCoy (C) 2:34.03.
1,600: 1. Jessica McCoy (C) 5:39.62; 2. Olivia Clive (J) 5:42.57; 3. Cadence Taylor (M) 5:43.22.
3,200: 1. Taylor (M) 12:49.90; 2. Clive (J) 13:04.27; 3. Jackie McCoy (C) 13:09.32.
100 hurdles: 1. Arielle Phillips (J) 15.57; 2. Katelyn Grady (SC) 16.79; 3. Emmalina Leatherman (Shawe) 16.95.
300 hurdles: 1. Grady (SC) 48.67; 2. Natalie Day (SC) 49.54; 3. Megan Wetzel (Switz) 50.51.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (Bikai, Demaria King, Jayda Holbrook, Steele) 50.07; 2. Jeffersonville (Tara Cofie, Mackenzie Fountain, Kendra Salazar, Dakota Sims) 50.73; 3. Madison 52.68.
1,600 relay: 1. Charlestown (Hawkins, Sadee Goedeker, Steele, Holbrook) 4:14.38; 2. Jeffersonville (Cofie, Fountain, Sims, Baker) 4:14.64; 3. Silver Creek (Grady, Wright, Kennedy Freitas, Wesley) 4:23.54.
3,200 relay: 1. Madison (Jordyn Bilz, Cadence Taylor, Brett Cahall, Isabel Wilber) 10:21.72; 2. Silver Creek (Isabel Odle, Anna Wright, Meg Miller, Kenzie Wesley) 10:40.50; 3. Charlestown (Grace Adams, Jackie McCoy, Kaylee Kinser, Emma Faulkner) 10:56.84.
Long jump: 1. Fountain (J) 16-0 1/4; 2. Leatherman (Shawe) 15-10 3/4; 3. Ashton Goode (SW) 15-5 1/2.
High jump: 1. Goedeker (C) 5-1; 2. Leatherman (Shawe) 5-0; 3. Anneiah King (C) 4-10.
Shot put: 1. Alexis Deaton (C) 37-11; 2. D. King (C) 37-4; 3. Daisy Priddy (SC) 34-11.
Discus: 1. Lanae’ Crowe (C) 131-2; 2. Jade Nutley (M) 99-3; 3. Haylie Spear (NW) 90-4.
Pole vault: 1. Kendra Salazar (J) 8-0; 2 (tie). Aliza Boles (M), Brianna Balmer (SC) 8-0.
