GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Charlestown claims 2nd straight sectional title

JEFFERSONVILLE — Charlestown claimed its second straight sectional title in impressive fashion Tuesday night.
The Pirates piled up 164 points — nearly doubling-up runner-up Madison — en route to first place at the Jeffersonville Sectional.
"Words can't describe how proud I am of these incredible young ladies!!" Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle wrote on Facebook. "Charlestown is blessed to have these athletes as representatives!"
The Cubs were second with 83 while the host Red Devils took third with 80. Switzerland County (69) and Silver Creek (66) rounded out the top five.
The Pirates were paced by Lyric Steele. The sophomore won the 100 (12.31) and 200 (25.04) and was a member of the Pirates' victorious 400 relay team (50.78), which also included Anneiah King, Jayda Holbrook and Sadee Goedeker.
Meanwhile fellow sophomore Alexis Deaton swept the throwing events, winning the shot put (41-8) and discus (109-0).
Holbrook in the 400 (1:01.51) was the other individual winner for Charlestown while Jessie McCoy, Jackie McCoy, Kaylee Kinser and Laney Hawkins teamed up to take first in the 3,200 relay (10:41.30).
Additionally, Jessie McCoy was second in the 1,600 and third in the 800 while Jackie McCoy placed second in the 3,200.
The third-place Red Devils were led by Arielle Phillips. The junior won the 100 hurdles (15.95) and was third in the 300 hurdles. She also teamed up with MacKenzie Fountain, Nevaeh Bates and Dakota Sims to finish first in the 1,600 relay (4:17.34). That foursome was also second in the 400 relay.
Additionally, Fountain was second in the long jump, as was Bates in the 400.
The fifth-place place Dragons were led by Katelyn Grady. The senior won the 300 hurdles (48.98) and was third in the 100 hurdles.
New Washington was led by junior Haylie Spear, who was second in the discus.
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to the Bloomington North Regional.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Top 3 finishers advance to regional
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 164, 2. Madison 83, 3. Jeffersonville 80, 4. Switzerland County 69, 5. Silver Creek 66, 6. Austin 49, 7. Shawe Memorial 40, 8. Scottsburg 19, 9. Henryville 16, 10. Southwestern 15, 11. New Washington 8, 12. Rock Creek 4.
100: 1. Lyric Steele (CH) 12.31; 2. Raylinn Kappes (Switz) 13.29; 3. Jaden Davis (J) 13.34; 4. Raven Newsome (SC) 13.56; 5. MacKenzie Fountain (J) 13.66; 6. Talia Andrews (CH) 13.91.
200: 1. Steele (CH) 25.04; 2. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 27.34; 3. Kappes (Switz) 27.88; 4. Dakota Sims (J) 28.16; 7. KeiAsia Camp (J) 30.05; 8. Reagan Freitas (SC) 30.15.
400: 1. Holbrook (CH) 1:01.51; 2. Nevaeh Bates (J) 1:02.87; 3. Laney Hawkins (CH) 1:04.95; 7. Beatrice Zignani (H) 1:09.62; 11. Alexandra Keller (SC) 1:12.42; 12. Camp (J) 1:12.92; 14. Ayva Campbell (NW) 1:17.18.
800: 1. Hailey Webster (A) 2:29.59; 2. Grace White (Switz) 2:31.16; 3. Jessie McCoy (CH) 2:31.19; 5. Isabel Odle (SC) 2:39.32; 7. Emma Faulkner (CH) 2:43.32; 8. Hannah Ramsey (H) 2:47.22; 11. Sania McClain (J) 2:52.64; 13. Constance Saulnerand (J) 3:06.46; 14. Averie Wilson (NW) 3:06.63.
1,600: 1. Calli Alderman (Shawe) 5:23.83; 2. McCoy (CH) 5:23.88; 3. Claire Rogers (Switz) 5:31.29; 5. Kaylee Kinser (CH) 5:56.81; 8. Ramsey (H) 6:13.12; 9. Olivia Clive (J) 6:15.72.
3,200: 1. Meagan Hall (A) 13:03.07; 2. Jackie McCoy (CH) 13:17.89; 3. Cadence Traylor (M) 13:30.76; 6. Clive (J) 13:55.48; 8. Meg Miller (SC) 14:39.97; 10. Madison Allen (SC) 15:06.33; 11. Macie Rhoten (CH) 15:19.85.
100 hurdles: 1. Arielle Phillips (J) 15.95; 2. Lydia Brawner (SC) 16.81; 3. Katelyn Grady (SC) 17.05; 5. Anneiah King (CH) 17.42; 9. Raelynn Rufer (CH) 19.87.
300 hurdles: 1. Grady (SC) 48.98; 2. Lucy Jones (SC) 50.15; 3. Phillips (J) 52.22; 5. A. King (CH) 54.38; 7. Rufer (CH) 56.95; 11. Makayla Lewis (H) 1:02.77.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (A. King, Holbrook, Steele, Sadee Goedeker) 50.78; 2. Jeffersonville (Phillips, Bates, Fountain, Sims) 52.30; 3. Silver Creek (Ryleigh Windell, Shyanne Hagan, Newsome, Brawner) 53.86; 5. Rock Creek (Teairra Pratt, Leilani Allen, Emma Chandarlis, Tyonne King) 57.40.
1,600 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Phillips, Fountain, Bates, Sims) 4:17.34; 2. Charlestown (Faulkner, Holbrook, Steele, Hawkins) 4:19.60; 3. Switzerland County 4:29.20; 4. Silver Creek (Odle, Jones, Grady, Freitas) 4:34.74; 6. Henryville (Ramsey, Zignani, Audrey Wilson, Emily Schreck) 4:49.02.
3,200 relay: 1. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Hawkins, Kinser, Jackie McCoy) 10:41.30; 2. Madison 10:47.90; 3. Switzerland County 11:01.00; 5. Silver Creek (Odle, Keller, Miller, Freitas) 11:43.10; 7. Jeffersonville (Justus Vaugh-Bowman, Kyndia Motley, McClain, Saulnerand) 13:35.90.
Long jump: 1. Emmaline Leatherman (Shawe) 16-6; 2. Fountain (J) 16-1.5; 3. Iyana Phelps (M) 15-10.25; 4. Newsome (SC) 15-8.25; 5. Demaria King (CH) 15-2; 7. Goedeker (CH) 14-11.5; 8. Jayla Collier (J) 14-10.25; 9. Freitas (SC) 14-3.75; 12. King (RC) 13-2; 13. Allen (RC) 13-1; 16. Zignani (H) 11-10.
High jump: 1. Leatherman (Shawe) 5-5; 2. A. King (CH) 4-10; 3. Goedeker (CH) 4-10; 6. Schreck (H) 4-8; 8. Ny'Anza Palmer (J) 4-6; 10. Kristyn Greenwell (NW) 4-6; 12. Freitas (SC) 4-2.
Shot put: 1. Alexis Deaton (CH) 41-8; 2. D. King (CH) 39-6; 3. Cora Wieczorek (Shawe) 33-6; 4. Thompson (J) 32-2; 6. Dev Wilkerson (SC) 30-4; 8. Allanae Booth (J) 28-5; 9. Haylie Spear (NW) 28-1; 13. Jordyn Kremer (SC) 24-0; 14. Mackenzie Jones (RC) 22-6; 16. Campbell (NW) 21-5; 18. Ramsey (H) 18-4; 20. Wilson (H) 16-1; 21. Jame' Glenn (RC) 15-4.
Discus: 1. Deaton (CH) 109-0; 2. Spear (NW) 104-1; 3. Teagan Bush (A) 100-3; 6. Leslie Moon (CH) 84-6; 9. Wilkerson (SC) 70-4; 10. Campbell (NW) 68-10; 11. Kaylea Beauchamp (J) 66-5; 13. Thompson (J) 58-4; 15. Pauline Elgaard (SC) 50-4; 16. Mackenzie Jones (RC) 49-8; 20. Glenn (RC) 34-7.
Pole vault: 1. Cameran Cahall (M) 8-3; 2. Libby Bronkella (M) 7-9; 3. Lillie Owens (H) 6-6.