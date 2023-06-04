BLOOMINGTON — Jayda Holbrook led the local contingent at Saturday's IHSAA State Finals.
The Charlestown junior finished seventh in the 400-meter run at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Although she was the only point-scorer from Clark and Floyd counties, the area did produce several Top 25 finishes.
Floyd Central's 3,200 relay team of Savanna Liddle, Emerson Elliott, Ginger Atzinger and Kaitlyn Stewart took 12th in 9:22.94 — the second-fastest time in program history and a 15-second drop from the foursome's regional time.
Additionally, Stewart took 13th in the 3,200.
Borden sophomore Hannah Ludwig placed 13th in the pole vault, clearing a personal-best 11-feet.
Other area individual finishers included New Albany senior Journey Howard, who took 20th in the 100 hurdles, and Providence senior Maci Hoskins, who placed 22nd in the 1,600.
Howard also combined with Alexis Brown, Cayla Frierson and Lauren Clark to take 23rd in the 1,600 relay. Frierson, meanwhile, teamed up with Beautiful Childs, LaNijha Rodgers and Ayanna Starks to finish 21st in the 400 relay.
Noblesville edged Warren Central 45-44 for the team title. Carmel (33), Bloomington North (30) and Center Grove (28) rounded out the top-five.
Thanks to Holbrook's finish, the Pirates tied for 53rd with three points.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday at IU-Bloomington
Top 10 team scores: 1. Nobelsville 45, 2. Warren Central 44, 3. Carmel 33, 4. Bloomington North 30, 5. Center Grove 28, 6. Heritage Christian 27, 7. Brownsburg 26, 8. Evansville Bosse 23, 9. Columbus North 22, 10(tie). Bloomington South, Fishers, Park Tudor, Indianapolis Cathedral 20. Others: 53. Charlestown 3.
100: 1. Angel Thomas (SB Adams) 11.65; 2. Alexia Smith (Ev. Bosse) 11.83; 3. Princess Campbell (Westfield) 11.88.
200: 1. Ahniyah (Connersville) 24.50; 2. Maya Taylor (Fishers) 24.78; 3. Kylee Marshall (Munster) 24.84.
400: 1. Alexia Smith (Ev. Bosse) 54.12; 2. Kate Henselmeier (Center Grove) 55.46; 3. Paige Kirtz (Brownsburg) 56.13; 7. Jayda Holbrook (Charlestown) 57.04.
800: 1. Gretchen Farley (Park Tudor) 2:04.95; 2. Nicole Southerland (Delta) 2:05.06; 3. Nola Somers Glenn (Bloomington North) 2:12.47.
1,600: 1. Southerland (Delta) 4:43.73; 2. Josefina Rastrelli (Warsaw) 4:49.49; 3. Lily Myers (Bloomington South) 4:56.04; 22. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 5:16.93.
3,200: 1. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 10:07.86; 2. Addison Knoblauch (Homestead) 10:19.75; 3. Julia Kiesler (Columbus North) 10:22.78; 13. Kaitlyn Stewart (Floyd Central) 11:01.19.
100 hurdles: 1. Rachel Mehringer (Forest Park) 13.38; 2. Laila Smith (Warren Central) 14.19; 3. Lucy Hauser (Westfield) 14.23; 20. Journey Howard (New Albany) 15.41.
300 hurdles: 1. Mehringer (FP) 42.72; 2. Kya Crooke (Heritage Christian) 42.85; 3. Smith (Warren Central) 42.97.
400 relay: 1. Brownsburg 46.71; 2. Fishers 47.01; 3. Warren Central 47.44; 21. New Albany (Cayla Frierson, Beautiful Childs, LaNijha Rodgers, Ayanna Starks) 49.86.
1,600 relay: 1. Carmel 3:47.86; 2. Plainfield 3:54.09; 3. Warren Central 3:54.66; 23. New Albany (Howard, Alexis Brown, Frierson, Lauren Clark) 4:04.51.
3,200 relay: 1. Columbus North 9:11.22; 2. Carmel 9:12.74; 3. Bloomington South 9:12.91; 12. Floyd Central (Savanna Liddle, Ginger Atzinger, Emerson Elliott, Stewart) 9:22.94.
High jump: 1. Josie Page (Wood Memorial) 5-10; 2. Malina Miller (Noblesville) 5-9; 3. Crooke (Heritage Christian) 5-9; Riley Rarick (Borden) NH.
Pole vault: 1. Kailee Swart (Cathedral) 13-6.5; 2. Zoe Arvanitis (Plainfield) 12-3; 3. Khloie Walker (Center Grove) 12-0; 13. Hannah Ludwig (Borden) 11-0.
Long jump: 1. Crooke (Heritage Christian) 19-10.75; 2. Smith (Warren Central) 19-5; 3. Jila Vaden (Warren Central) 18-11.
Shot put: 1. Hadley Lucas (Bloomington North) 49-5; 2. Emarie Jackson (Greensburg) 48-0.5; 3. Hannah Alexander (Noblesville) 45-8.5.
Discus: 1. Alexander (Noblesville) 158-8; 2. Lucas (Bl. North) 157-7; 3. Jackson (G-burg) 146-10.
