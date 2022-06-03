GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Cirincione caps career with three Top 10 finishes

BLOOMINGTON — Jaydon Cirincione capped of her high school career in fine fashion Friday.
The Floyd Central senior had a trio of Top 10 finishes at the IHSAA State Finals.
Cirincione finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run, helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to fifth and wrapped her day up with a ninth-place finish in the 3,200 at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Led by the University of Toledo-signee, Floyd finished in a tie for 18th-place in the team race with 16 points.
North Central, led by senior star Ramiah Elliott (who finished first in the 100, 200, 400 and ran the anchor-leg on the Panthers’ victorious 1,600 relay), won the team title with 55 points.
Noblesville (40), Zionsville (32), Bloomington North (28) and Huntington North (27), led by senior standout Addison Wiley, rounded out the top five.
Charlestown, led by sophomore sprinter Lyric Steele, tied for 20th with 15 points.
The Floyd Central foursome of Emerson Elliott, Cirincione, Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart got the Highlanders off to a good start with a school-record of 9 minutes, 17.33 seconds in the 3,200 relay.
In the 1,600, Wiley won in a meet-record 4:43.46. She was followed by Delta’s Nicki Southerland (4:43.99), Park Tudor’s Gretchen Farley (4:50.35) and Cirincione in a personal-best 4:55.55.
Later, Southerland took home the state title in the 3,200 (10:22.82). Cirincione was ninth in 10:47.35.
Steele had a pair of top-five finishes in her speciality events, the 100 and 200.
In the 200, which she finished eighth in last year, Steele was the sixth-fastest qualifier in the preliminaries. In the final, though, she moved up two spots.
Elliott won in 23.63 seconds. She was followed by Ben Davis senior Kacyra Simmons (24.31), Avon senior Alana Springer (24.63) and Steele (24.74).
Steele was the second-fastest qualifier, behind Elliott, in the 100 in the prelims. In the final, Elliott won in a meet-record 11.46. Steele finished fifth in a personal-best 11.95.
Steele also teamed up with Demaria King, Anneiah King and Jayda Holbrook to give the Pirates a 19th-place finish in the 400 relay.
Holbrook, also a sophomore, finished a surprising sixth (her regional time ranked her 22nd out of 27 runners) in the 400. Elliott also won that event, in 54.75. Holbrook was five places behind her in a personal-best 57.02.
The only other area point-scorer was Floyd Central senior Annalise Zeinemann, who placed sixth in the pole vault. Zeinemann was the runner-up in that event last year.