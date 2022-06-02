FLOYDS KNOBS — Jaydon Cirincione hopes to cap off her career in memorable fashion while Lyric Steele looks to pick up where she left off last year.
The Floyd Central senior and the Charlestown sophomore are two of the area’s best hopes to medal at Friday’s IHSAA State Finals.
Both are scheduled to compete in three events at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington. Action is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Cirincione is seeded fourth in the 1,600-meter run and 13th in the 3,200 while she, Emerson Elliott, Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart are seeded seventh in the 3,200 relay. She was victorious in all three of those events at last week’s Evansville Central Regional.
“After regionals I ended up feeling really good, so I decided that I’m doing all of (those events at state),” said Cirincione, who took 10th in the 1,600 last year at the state meet. “I’m really excited because I feel like I have a really good chance of placing in all three.”
Last Tuesday, the University of Toledo-signee won the 1,600 in a regional-record 5:00.28.
“It was really cool,” she said. “I didn’t think I went that fast. It was just a surprise, so I’m pretty happy with it.”
Huntington North senior Addison Wiley, the two-time defending state champion in that event, is seeded first with her regional time of 4:37.98. In April, Cirincione finished fourth (while Wiley was the winner) in the Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile at Franklin Central.
“The goal for Friday is we’re hoping to place top-five, or top-three, in the four by eight (relay),” said Cirincione, who also broke the 30-year-old school record in the 800 earlier this season. “Then I want to come back in the 1,600 and place top-five and then 3,200 I want to give it the rest I’ve got and get another medal.”
Meanwhile Steele is seeded third in the 100, sixth in the 200 and her 400 relay team is ranked 19th. Last year, she placed eighth in the 200 and 13th in the 100 while helping the 400 relay team to a 13th-place finish.
North Central senior Ramiah Elliott is the top seed in the 100 and 200.
Two others who have a chance to medal today are Floyd Central’s Reece Davis and Annalise Zeinemann. The seniors are seeded eighth and 12th, respectively, in the pole vault. Cathedral junior Kailee Swart is seeded first in the event with her regional-winning height of 12-feet, 6-inches — which is what Zeinemann cleared at last year’s state meet to finish second.
