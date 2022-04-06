GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Fifteen to watch this season

The track & field season is off and running.
Several area teams are in action this week, with most squads scheduled to compete in Corydon Central’s Stargazer Invitational on Friday night.
Once again, Clark and Floyd counties are flush with talent.
With that in mind, here are 15 girls to watch this season.
BRIANNA BROWN, NEW ALBANY
The junior sprinter is coming off a strong sophomore season.
At the Corydon Central Sectional, she won the 100-meter dash and was also a member of the Bulldogs’ victorious 400 relay team.
The next week, at the Evansville Central Regional, Brown triumphed again in both events.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished 15th in the 100 and helped her relay team to a seventh-place finish.
JAYDON CIRINCIONE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior should be one of the area’s best distance runners.
As a junior, Cirincione won the 1,600 and the 3,200 at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships and the sectional.
The following week, she edged Evansville Memorial’s Jacqueline Brasseale by two-hundredths of a second to win the 1,600. She also finished second in the 3,200.
She went on to take 10th in the 1,600 at the IHSAA State Finals.
Last month the Toledo-signee, who is coming off another strong cross country campaign, helped the Highlanders’ distance medley relay team to victory — and a school-record time — in the 2022 Hoosier State Relays.
OLIVIA CLIVE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior soccer standout is also trouble on the track.
Last year she finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200, and helped the 3,200 relay team to a fourth-place finish, at the sectional.
The multi-sport athlete is scheduled to sign with Maryville University in St. Louis today.
CAYLA FRIERSON, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore sprinter is coming off a fabulous freshman season.
She won the 100 at the HHC Championships, then was second (to Brown) in that event at the sectional. Frierson also helped the Bulldogs’ 400 and 1,600 relay teams to triumphs at the sectional.
She was second (again to Brown) in the 100 at the regional, where New Albany once again was victorious in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 22nd in the 100 and helped the ‘Dogs to seventh in the 400 relay and 19th in the 1,600 relay.
KATELYN GRADY, SILVER CREEK
The senior should be one of the area’s top hurdlers.
Last year Grady won both hurdle races at the Mid-Southern Conference Championships before winning the 300 and taking second in the 100 at the Madison Sectional.
The next week she was fifth in the 300 and seventh in the 100 hurdles at the Bloomington North Regional.
JAYDA HOLBROOK, CHARLESTOWN
The sophomore sprinter had a fine freshman season for the Pirates.
She won the 400, and was a member of the victorious 400 and 1,600 relay teams, to help Charlestown to its first MSC title.
Holbrook then won the 400 and was a member of the Pirates’ triumphant 400 relay, while finishing fourth in the 200, at the sectional, which Charlestown won for the first time.
At the regional, she once again helped the 400 relay team to victory while placing sixth in the 200 and eighth in the 400.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Holbrook helped the 400 relay team to a 13th-place finish.
JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY
The junior hurdler/jumper is coming off a very solid sophomore season.
At the HHC Championships, Howard won the 300 hurdles while taking second in the 100 hurdles.
At the sectional, she repeated that feat in both events while also taking the title in the high jump.
Once again, Howard won the 300 hurdles at the regional while taking third in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the high jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 12th in the 300 hurdles and 17th in the 100 hurdles.
LILLY KAISER, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore middle-distance runner had a fine freshman season for the Pioneers.
At the sectional, Kaiser finished second in the 800.
The following week, she edged now-graduated Sydney Baxter of Floyd Central for first-place in that event at the regional.
She won the 800 at the regional by edging Floyd Central’s Sydney Baxter.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Kaiser placed 19th in the 800.
KYLEE LEWELLEN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior middle-distance specialist had a solid junior season.
Lewellen won the 400 at the HHC Championships, as well as the sectional. At the latter, she was also a member of the Highlanders’ victorious 3,200 relay team and their runner-up 1,600 relay quartet.
At the regional, she finished fifth in the 400 and helped Floyd to second in the 1,600 relay.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Lewellen helped the Highlanders to a 24th-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior distance runner had a solid sophomore campaign.
At the HHC Championships, she helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to victory and their 1,600 relay squad to second while also finishing as the runner-up in the 800.
At the sectional, Liddle helped Floyd to victory in the 3,200 relay and second in the 1,600 relay while taking third in the 800.
At the regional, she helped the Highlanders to the win in the 3,200 relay and a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay while taking third in the 800 once again.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped Floyd to a ninth-place finish in the 3,200 relay while taking 25th in the 800.
JESSIE MCCOY, CHARLESTOWN
The junior distance runner is coming off a solid sophomore season.
At the MSC Championships, McCoy was second in the 800 and third in the 1,600.
At the Madison Sectional, she won the 1,600 and took third in the 800 while also helping the 3,200 relay team to a third-place finish.
At the regional, McCoy was eighth in the 800.
She’s coming off a strong cross country campaign.
ARIELLE PHILLIPS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior hurdler/sprinter had a solid sophomore season.
She won the 100 hurdles and finished fourth in the 300 hurdles at the sectional.
A week later, she was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles at the regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 24th in the 100 hurdles.
LYRIC STEELE, CHARLESTOWN
The sophomore sprinter is coming off a fabulous freshman campaign.
At the MSC Championships, Steele won the 200 and finished second in the 100. She also helped the Pirates’ 400 and 1,600 relay teams to triumphs.
At the sectional, Steele was victorious in the 100 and 200 and also helped Charlestown to the win in the 400 relay.
At the regional, she won the 200 and took third in the 100 while also helping the Pirates to victory in the 400 relay.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Steele placed eighth in the 200 and 13th in the 100 while helping Charlestown to 13th in the 400 relay.
She appears to have picked up where she left off. Last month, Steele won the 60-meter dash in the Small School portion of the Hoosier State Relays.
SHALANDRIA WHITE, NEW ALBANY
The senior sprinter/jumper had a strong junior season for the Bulldogs.
At the HHC Championships, White was second in the 200 and the long jump while helping the 400 relay team to victory.
At the sectional, she won the 200 and the long jump while finishing fourth in the high jump.
At the regional, White was a member of New Albany’s victorious 400 relay team while also finishing fourth in the 200 and long jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped the 400 relay team to a seventh-place finish.
ANNALISE ZEINEMANN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior pole-vaulter/sprinter narrowly missed a state title last year. She should have a good shot at one this spring.
After finishing second (to teammate Reece Davis) in the pole vault at the HHC Championships and the sectional, Zeinemann won the event at the regional then cleared 12-feet, 6-inches at the IHSAA State Finals to take second (6 inches behind Center Grove’s Taylor Jarosinski).
Zeinemann appears to have picked up where she left off last season. She finished up the indoor season by taking third in the pole vault in the Large School portion of last month’s Hoosier State Relays.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Jeffersonville junior Averielle Baker; Jeffersonville senior Navaeh Bates; Charlestown junior Talia Bikai; Providence senior Sarah Boehm; New Albany sophomore Lauren Clark; New Albany senior Tamera Daily; Floyd Central senior Reece Davis; Charlestown sophomore Alexis Deaton; Silver Creek senior Sarah Elder; Floyd Central sophomore Emerson Elliott; Jeffersonville junior MacKenzie Fountain; Charlestown senior Sadee Goedeker; Charlestown junior Laney Hawkins; Providence junior Maci Hoskins; New Albany senior Zaisha Johnson; Charlestown sophomore Anneiah King; Charlestown senior Demaria King; Charlestown junior Jackie McCoy; Floyd Central senior Jenna Nolot; Silver Creek senior Isabel Odle; Christian Academy senior Ashlin Owen; Henryville junior Lillie Owens; Rock Creek senior Alexis Robinson; Borden sophomore Lexi Rose; New Albany senior Lanie Scharlow; New Washington junior Haylie Spear; Floyd Central sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart; New Albany senior Amelia Tandy; New Albany senior Marley Tate; Jeffersonville senior Aniyah Thomas; New Albany senior Hadley Thompson; New Albany junior Alaina Walker; Silver Creek junior Kenzie Wesley.