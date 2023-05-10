NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central reclaimed the Hoosier Hills Conference title Tuesday night at Jennings County.
The Highlanders, who finished second to rival New Albany by four points in last year’s meet, won half of the 16 events en route to 152 points and their ninth league championship in 11 years.
The defending champion Bulldogs were second with 111.5. Columbus East (76), Seymour (72) and Jeffersonville (61) rounded out the top-five in the seven-team event.
Distance standouts Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart helped lead the way for Floyd. Both won one individual event and were also members of a pair of victorious relay teams.
Liddle, a senior, won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 30.74 seconds) and was second in the 400 while Stewart, a junior, triumphed in the 1,600 (5:14.63). The two teamed up with Ginger Atzinger and Hallie Mosier to get the meet off to a fast start for the Highlanders by winning the 3,200 relay (10:02.77). They also helped close it out by combining with senior Emily Cook and freshman Lyla Conway to finish first in the 1,600 relay (4:13.78).
Mosier also was victorious in the 3,200 (12:02.09).
In the field events, junior Elle Schweitzer led the way for Floyd Central by winning the shot put (36-feet, 3 1/2-inches) and the discus (115-2). Additionally, sophomore Mia Jones captured the pole vault (8-6).
The runner-up Bulldogs were led by Journey Howard. The senior standout won three events — the 100 hurdles (15.16), the 300 hurdles (47.92) and the high jump (5-2) — and was also a member of New Albany’s second-place 1,600 relay team.
Freshman Ayanna Starks followed Howard’s lead. She won the 100 (12.90) and the long jump (16-0 3/4) while also teaming with Cayla Frierson, Beautiful Childs and LaNijha Rodgers to capture the 400 relay (50.84).
Additionally, Frierson finished first in the 400 (1:01.13) while freshman Alexis Brown triumphed in the 200 (26.82).
The fifth-place Red Devils were led by sophomore Mariah Smith and senior Arielle Phillips.
Smith was second in the 100 and the long jump, as well as third in the 300 hurdles. Phillips, meanwhile, took third in the 800 and the 1,600 and finished fourth in the long jump.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday at Jennings County
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 152, 2. New Albany 111.5, 3. Columbus East 76, 4. Seymour 72, 5. Jeffersonville 61, 6. Jennings County 43.5, 7. Bedford NL 28.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Savanna Liddle, Ginger Atzinger, Hallie Mosier, Kaitlyn Stewart) 10:02.77; 2. Seymour 10:23.42; 3. Columbus East 10:24.36; 4. New Albany (Lauren Clark, Lila Endres, Priscilla Byrd, Molly Neidiffer) 11:06.63; 6. Jeffersonville (Anabelle Hertweck, Paige Littrell, Sania McClain, Emily Sollano) 12:21.80.
100 hurdles: 1. Journey Howard (NA) 15.16; 2. Emma Gray (CE) 16.57; 3. Stephanie Smith (FC) 17.28; 4. Brinley Clark (FC) 17.60; 7. Alaysia James (J) 18.24.
100: 1. Ayanna Starks (NA) 12.90; 2. Mariah Smith (J) 12.92; 3. Taylor Scott (CE) 12.93; 6. Ballie King (NA) 13.38; 7. KeiAsia Camp (J) 13.46; 8. Precious Flahn (FC) 13.49.
1,600: 1. Stewart (FC) 5:14.63; 2. Brooke Trinkle (S) 5:28.69; 3. Arielle Phillips (J) 5:33.17; 6. Lucy Jenks (FC) 5:52.47; 10. Sania McClain (J) 6:25.88; 13. Ava Hayes (NA) 8:11.85.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Cayla Frierson, Beautiful Childs, LaNijha Rodgers, Starks) 50.84; 2. Jeffersonville (Marly Jones, Dakota Sims, Camp, Daniah Hill) 51.31; 3. Floyd Central (Jackie Smith, Flahn, Torri Troutman, Lyla Conway) 51.59.
400: 1. Frierson (NA) 1:01.13; 2. Liddle (FC) 1:01.46; 3. Sydney Montgomery (S) 1:01.68; 4. Clark (NA) 1:01.90; 8. J. Smith (FC) 1:04.51; 12. Aleeyah Brown (J) 1:11.51; 13. Sian Rogers (J) 1:12.50.
300 hurdles: 1. Howard (NA) 47.92; 2. Emma Gray (CE) 47.93; 3. Smith (J) 48.83; 4. James (J) 51.14; 5. S. Smith (FC) 52.70; 8. Clark (FC) 54.22; 9. Janee Powell (NA) 54.76.
800: 1. Liddle (FC) 2:30.74; 2. Atzinger (FC) 2:31.49; 3. Phillips (J) 2:33.69; 10. McClain (J) 2:49.32; 11. Byrd (NA) 2:55.10; 12. Elile Dablow (NA) 3:11.42.
200: 1. Alexis Brown (NA) 26.82; 2. Rachel Manning (JC) 27.35; 3. Conway (FC) 27.51; 4. Starks (NA) 27.79; 5. Troutman (FC) 28.09; 6. Jones (J) 28.18.
3,200: 1. Mosier (FC) 12:02.09; 2. Stewart (FC) 12:02.26; 3. Vivienne Siefker (S) 12:25.62; 5. Endres (NA) 13:20.73; 11. Hertweck (J) 14:29.52; 13. Mary Mingus (NA) 15:16.83.
1,600 relay: 1. Floyd Central 4:13.78; 2. New Albany (Howard, Frierson, Childs, Clark) 4:13.87; 3. Columbus East 4:23.08; 7. Jeffersonville (Brown, Jones, Phillips, Sims) 4:59.34.
Shot put: 1. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 36-3.5; 2. Megan Tracy (CE) 36-1.5; 3. Kiley Sons (S) 31-3.5; 4. Kaylea Beauchamp (J) 31-1.5; 5. Stella Teeters (FC) 30-9.25; 6. Isabella Roland (NA) 30-9; 10. Amaya Quarles (J) 28-0.75; 14. Teagan Orr (NA) 21-1.
Discus: 1. Schweitzer (FC) 115-2; 2. Tracy (CE) 110-7; 3. Sons (S) 99-7; 4. Roland (NA) 96-6; 8. Teeters (FC) 73-9; 10. Beauchamp (J) 61-1; 11. Quarles (J) 60-3; 12. Orr (NA) 57-0.
Long jump: 1. Starks (NA) 16-0.75; 2. Smith (J) 15-11.25; 3. Ellie Anderson (BNL) 15-9; 4. Phillips (J) 15-5.5; 5. Conway (FC) 15-5; 6. Flahn (FC) 15-4.75.
High jump: 1. Howard (NA) 5-2; 2. Montgomery (S) 4-10; 3. J. Smith (FC) 4-10; 11. Clark (FC) 4-4.
Pole vault: 1. Mia Jones (FC) 8-6; 2. Rachel Manning (JC) 8-0; 3. Kayln Ritz (BNL) 7-6; 4. Baylee Ehler (FC) 7-0; 7. Kaylee Stumler (NA) 6-6; 9. Rogers (J) 6-6; 10. Brianna Dailey (NA) 6-0.
.
PIRATES PLACE 2ND IN MSC
CORYDON — Charlestown finished second in the Mid-Southern Conference Championships on Tuesday evening.
Host Corydon Central captured the team title with 173 points — 49 more than the Pirates. Brownstown Central (74), Silver Creek (70), Austin (41), Eastern (41), Scottsburg (41), Salem (31) and North Harrison (28) rounded out the nine-team field.
Jayda Holbrook led the way for Charlestown. The junior won the 100 (12.87) and the 400 (1:00.56). She was also second in the 200 and helped the Pirates to a runner-up finish in the 400 relay.
Holbrook’s classmate Lexi Deaton was also a double-winner, triumphing in the discus (100-11) and the shot put (37-11.5).
Twins Jessie and Jackie McCoy also helped Charlestown to second. Jessie was runner-up in the 1,600 while Jackie was the same in the 3,200. Additionally, the two teamed with Kaylee Kinser and Victoria Snyder to finish second in the 3,200 relay.
The fourth-place Dragons were led by Bella Scott. The sophomore won the 800 (2:25.95).
Meanwhile Scott’s classmate Lucy Jones was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.
.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 173, 2. Charlestown 124, 3. Brownstown Central 74, 4. Silver Creek 70, 5(tie). Austin, Eastern, Scottsburg 41, 8. Salem 31, 9. North Harrison 28.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:12.06; 2. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Jackie McCoy, Kaylee Kinser, Victoria Snyder) 10:39.51; 3. Silver Creek (Libby Kochert, Alexandra Keller, Keegan Caudill, Bella Scott) 11:00.10.
100 hurdles: 1. Camryn Thompson (BC) 17.24; 2. Lucy Jones (SC) 17.30; 3. Lydia Brawner (SC) 17.33; 6. Anneiah King (CH) 17.84.
100: 1. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 12.87; 2. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 13.05; 3. Grace Tincher (NH) 13.36.
1,600: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 5:23.31; 2. Jessie McCoy (CH) 5:27.52; 3. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 5:39.88; 4. Kinser (CH) 5:43.50; 6. Kochert (SC) 5:49.07.
400 relay: 1. Corydon Central 51.20; 2. Charlestown (Arriana Rivera, King, Laney Hawkins, Holbrook) 51.96; 3. Brownstown Central 52.17; 5. Silver Creek (Brawner, Madison Batchelor, Jones, Raegan Cook) 54.54.
400: 1. Holbrook (CH) 1:00.56; 2. Applegate (CC) 1:03.73; 3. Aniston Applegate (CC) 1:04.03; 7. Madeline Rhodes (SC) 1:06.48; 8. Emma Faulkner (CH) 1:06.93; 10. Keller (SC) 1:09.80.
300 hurdles: 1. Thompson (BC) 49.00; 2. Aubrey Asdell (SCOT) 50.01; 3. Jones (SC) 51.40; 6. Brawner (SC) 53.79; 8. Tara Chisman (CH) 56.92; 12. Raelynn Rufer (CH) 58.18.
800: 1. Scott (SC) 2:25.95; 2. Jessie McCoy (CH) 2:26.47; 3. Valdivieso (CC) 2:28.75; 12. Macie Rhoten (CH) 3:02.32.
200: 1. Schilmiller (CC) 26.91; 2. Holbrook (CH) 26.94; 3. Georgia Lahue (CC) 27.68; 4. Cook (SC) 27.96; 6. King (CH) 28.48.
3,200: 1. Lilli Pavey (CC) 12:25.26; 2. Jackie McCoy (CH) 12:33.04; 3. Snyder (CH) 12:33.90; 4. Caudill (SC) 13:10.16.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central 4:20.71; 2. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Hawkins, Faulkner, Kinser) 4:24.35; 3. Silver Creek (Cook, Jones, Keller, Scott) 4:27.99.
Long jump: 1. Aubree Adams (CC) 16-0.5; 2. Ava Sowder (E) 15-10.75; 3. Taylor Busick (SCOT) 15-7.5; 7. Reagan Freitas (SC) 14-11; 8. Faulkner (CH) 14-8.5.
High jump: 1. Lahue (CC) 5-3; 2. King (CH) 5-0; 3. Tincher (NH) 5-0; 7. Zella Trindeltmar (SC) 4-8; 9. Freitas (SC) 4-4.
Discus: 1. Lexi Deaton (CH) 100-11; 2. Lizzy Baker (A) 99-4; 3. Mya Weick (CC) 98-9; 8. Gabrielle Dickens (SC) 84-10.
Shot put: 1. Deaton (CH) 37-11.5; 2. Jordin McCarty (CC) 32-5.5; 3. Reese Dosso (A) 30-9.5; 8. Carley Troutman (SC) 29-0; 9. Jordyn Kremer (SC) 28-7.5.
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Trueblood (E) 9-0; 2. Adams (CC) 8-0; 3. Haylee Collins (A) 8-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.