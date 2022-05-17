GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Floyd wins 12th straight title

CORYDON — One week after losing by four points to New Albany in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, Floyd Central got its revenge.
The Highlanders won only five of the 16 events, but relied on their depth to score 194 points and take home the team trophy at Tuesday night's Corydon Central Sectional.
It's the 12th straight sectional title for Floyd.
New Albany, which won the other 11 events, was 16 points behind the Highlanders in second. Corydon Central (87.5), Providence (37.5) and North Harrison (31) rounded out the top five.
Standout Jaydon Cirincione led the way for Floyd. The senior won the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 24.49 seconds) and the 3,200 (12:15.35) individually. She was also a member of the Highlanders' victorious 3,200 relay team (9:51.00) that also included Ginger Atzinger, Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart.
Stewart (2:19.83) and Liddle (2:20.18) finished 1-2 in the 800, as did Reece Davis (11-0) and Annalise Zeinemann (10-0) in the pole vault.
Journey Howard led the way for the runner-up Bulldogs, who beat Floyd 152.33 to 148.33 at the HHC Championships.
The junior won the 100 hurdles (15.64) and the 300 hurdles (47.86), beating Floyd Central's Keegan Kaiser in both.
Howard was also victorious in the high jump (5-feet, 2-inches), once again ahead of Kaiser, and was a member of New Albany's triumphant 1,600 relay team.
Classmate Brianna Brown won the 100 (12.60) and the 200 (27.19) while also winning with the 400 relay team (50.2), that also included Shalandria White, Cayla Frierson and Beautiful Childs.
White also won the long jump (15-10 1/2) while Marley Tate triumphed in the 400 (1:00.31). Tate, Frierson, Howard and Lauren Clark teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (4:10.00).
Also for the 'Dogs, Amelia Tandy finished first in the shot put (37-1 1/2) while teammate Tamera Daily, who was second in the shot, triumphed in the discus (103-11).
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to the Evansville Central Regional.
CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Top 3 finishers advance to regional
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 194, 2. New Albany 178, 3. Corydon Central 87.5, 4. Providence 37.5, 5. North Harrison 31, 6. Borden 27, 7. Crawford County 23.5, 8. Christian Academy 19, 9. South Central 11, 10. Clarksville 9.5, 11. Lanesville 4.
100: 1. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.60; 2. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 12.69; 3. Cayla Frierson (NA) 12.93; 4. MaKenna Kruer (FC) 13.21; 5. Mya Chapman (CAI) 13.39; 6. Kyleigh Carbeno 13.51; 8. Mariah Smith (CL) 13.81.
200: 1. Brown (NA) 27.19; 2. Shalandria White (NA) 27.42; 3. Schilmiller (CC) 27.65; 4. Chapman (CAI) 27.73; 5. Torri Troutman (FC) 28.12; 6. Kylee Lewellen (FC) 28.29; 8. Smith (CL) 28.61.
400: 1. Marley Tate (NA) 1:00.31; 2. Lewellen (FC) 1:01.62; 3. Emily Cook (FC) 1:02.31; 4. Lauren Clark (NA) 1:02.55; 10. Lexi Rose (B) 1:09.11; 12. Mary Elizabeth Kraft (P) 1:14.15.
800: 1. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 2:19.83; 2. Savanna Liddle (FC) 2:20.18; 3. Lilly Kaiser (P) 2:21.00; 5. Priscilla Byrd (NA) 2:40.44; 7. Madelynn Lutz (CAI) 2:50.82; 10. Madison Smith (CAI) 3:00.57; 11. Erica Voelker (P) 3:06.23.
1,600: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:24.49; 2. Addison Applegate (CC) 5:36.95; 3. Emerson Elliott (FC) 5:41.10; 5. Lila Endres (NA) 6:01.95; 6. Lutz (CAI) 6:04.77; 7. Skyler Childress (B) 6:15.36; 9. Michelle Landeros (P) 6:22.52; 10. Anna Nash (CAI) 6:25.44; 11. Giada Rizzo (NA) 6:43.98.
3,200: 1. Cirincione (FC) 12:15.35; 2. Hallie Mosier (FC) 12:17.27; 3. Applegate (CC) 12:44.01; 4. Hadley Thompson (NA) 12:53.18; 5. Jessie Condon (B) 13:58.85; 9. Tyra Berry (NA) 14:47.21; 10. Audrey Howell (P) 15:46.97.
100 hurdles: 1. Journey Howard (NA) 15.64; 2. Keegan Kaiser (FC) 16.52; 3. Sarah Boehm (P) 16.91; 4. Stephanie Smith (FC) 17.36; 5. Zaisha Johnson (NA) 17.54; 7. Regan Hinton (P) 18.09; 8. Gabrielle Parrish (CL) 18.53.
300 hurdles: 1. Howard (NA) 47.86; 2. Kaiser (FC) 47.91; 3. Boehm (P) 51.36; 4. Kaela Rose (B) 52.34; 5. Karli Neathamer (FC) 53.11; 6. Anasha Crowdus (NA) 54.88; 7. Parrish (CL) 55.22; 8. Ashlin Owen (CAI) 57.02; 13. Ellie Drury (P) 1:07.22.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (White, Frierson, Brown, Beautiful Childs) 50.02; 2. Corydon Central 51.49; 3. Floyd Central (Troutman, Precious Flahn, Kruer, Carbeno) 51.50; 5. Providence 55.02; 8. Borden 58.88.
1,600 relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Clark, Tate, Howard) 4:10.00; 2. Floyd Central (Emily Cook, Liddle, Stewart, Kaiser) 4:12.01; 3. Corydon Central 4:24.48; 4. Providence 4:31.82; 6. Borden 4:42.07; 7. Christian Academy 4:55.51.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Ginger Atzinger, Cirincione, Liddle, Stewart) 9:51.00; 2. Corydon Central 10:00.09; 3. New Albany (Clark, Endres, Tate, Byrd) 10:51.60; 4. Borden 11:01.48; 6. Providence 12:19.60.
Long jump: 1. White (NA) 15-10.5; 2. Kruer (FC) 15-10; 3. Smith (CL) 14-5; 4. Reece Davis (FC) 14-3.5; 8. Avery Drury (P) 13-8.
High jump: 1. Howard (NA) 5-2; 2(tie). Kaiser (FC), Nolot (FC) 4-10; 4(tie). Schilmiller (CC), Kaiser (P) 4-10; 6. White (NA) 4-8; 7. Chapman (CAI) 4-6.
Shot put: 1. Amelia Tandy (NA) 37-1.5; 2. Tamera Daily (NA) 33-4; 3. Natalie Stroud (CC) 31-9.5; 4. Stella Tetters (FC) 30-10.5; 7. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 29-3.5.
Discus: 1. Dailey (NA) 103-11; 2. Schweitzer (FC) 103-1; 3. Sylvia Wright (CC) 99-3; 4. Tandy (NA) 93-9; 7. Shannon McKay (FC) 83-1.
Pole vault: 1. Davis (FC) 11-0; 2. Annalise Zeinemann (FC) 10-0; 3. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 10-0; 4. Hannah Ludwig (B) 9-6; 7. Kaylee Stumler (B) 6-0.