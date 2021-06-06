INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Annalise Zeinemann, Floyd Central tied for 33rd place at Saturday's IHSAA State Finals.
The junior finished second in the pole vault and the Highlanders' 3,200-meter relay team placed ninth to account for the team's points.
Charlestown senior Lanae' Crowe finished sixth in the discus and freshman Lyrice Steele was eighth in the 200.
Cathedral edged Warren Central 39-38 for the team title. Zionsville (33), Lawrence Central (32) and North Central (32) rounded out the top five.
Zeinemann entered as the No. 6 seed in the pole vault. Center Grove's Taylor Jarosinski won the event, clearing 13-feet. Zeinemann was 6 inches behind at 12-6. Her teammate, Reece Davis, took 10th (11-9).
Meanwhile the Floyd foursome of Kaitlyn Stewart, Sydney Baxter, Savanna Liddle and Payton Hall finished ninth in the 3,200 relay after coming in seeded 21st.
In the discus, Elkhart's Mia Pulianas won with a throw of 144-5 while Crowe wasn't far behind in 130-11.
In addition to her eighth-place finish in the 200, Steele was also 13th in the 100 and helped the Pirates' 400 relay team to a 13th-place finish as well.
The Bulldogs' points came from their 400 relay team of Cayla Frierson, Brianna Brown, Shalandria White and Elise Gordon, who finished seventh — five-thousandths of a second behind the team from Warren Central.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday at Ben Davis High School
Team scores: 1. Cathedral 39, 2. Warren Central 38, 3. Zionsville 33, 4 (tie). Lawrence Central, North Central 32, 6. Chatard 27, 7 (tie). Center Grove, Hamilton Southeastern, Lake Central 26, 10. Carmel 22. Others: 33 (tie). Floyd Central 9, 38 (tie). Charlestown 6, 46 (tie). New Albany 3.
3,200 relay: 1. Carmel 9:11.77; 9. Floyd Central (Kaitlyn Stewart, Sydney Baxter, Savanna Liddle, Payton Hall) 9:30.47.
100: 1. Taylor Herbert (Lawrence Central) 12.03; 13. Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 12.51; 15. Brianna Brown (New Albany) 12.57; 22. Cayla Frierson (NA) 12.90.
100 hurdles: 1. Rachel Mehringer (Forest Park) 14.35; 12 (tie). Elise Gordon (NA) 15.46; 17. Journey Howard (New Albany) 15.61; 24. Arielle Phillips (Jeffersonville) 16.55.
200: 1. Ramiah Elliott (North Central) 24.33; 8. Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 25.53.
1,600: 1. Addison Wiley (Huntington North) 4:45.27; 10. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:03.75; 26. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 5:24.47.
400 relay: 1. North Central 47.32; 7. New Albany (Frierson, Brown, Shalandria White, Gordon) 48.168; 13. Charlestown (Talia Bikai, Anneiah King, Jayda Holbrook, Steel) 49.03; 21. Jeffersonville (Ahmya Baker, Averielle Baker, MacKenzie Fountain, Tara Cofie) 50.08.
400: 1. Elliott (North Central) 55.08.
300 hurdles: 1. Reese Sanders (Cathedral) 43.36; 12. Journey Howard (NA) 46.31.
800: 1. Wiley (Huntington North) 2:08.62; 19. Lilly Kaiser (Providence) 2:20.59; 25. Liddle (Floyd Central) 2:25.51; 27. Sydney Baxter (Floyd Central) 2:28.10.
3,200: 1. Lily Cridge (Chatard) 10:03.16; 24. Stewart (FC) 11:52.95.
1,600 relay: 1. Cathedral 3:54.24; 19. New Albany (Marley Tate, Howard, Frierson, Lauren Clark) 4:05.85; 24. Floyd Central (Grace Suer, Emerson Elliott, Kylee Lewellen, Hall) 4:07.23.
High jump: 1. Tacoria Humphrey (Warren Central) 5-9.
Long jump: 1. Michelle Nazarov (Zionsville) 19-0; 19. Elise Gordon (NA) 17-3 1/2.
Discus: 1. Mia Pulianas (Elkhart) 144-5; 6. Lanae' Crowe (Charlestown) 130-11.
Shot put: 1. Erikka Hill (Shenandoah) 45-4 1/4; 16. Bella Barney (Floyd Central) 38-2 3/4; 23. Amelia Tandy (New Albany) 36-11 1/4.
Pole vault: 1. Taylor Jarosinski (Center Grove) 13-0; 2. Annalise Zeinemann (Floyd Central) 12-6; 10. Reece Davis (Floyd Central) 11-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.