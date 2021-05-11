GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Highlanders hold off Bulldogs for HHC title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central won its eighth Hoosier Hills Conference title in nine seasons Tuesday night.
The host Highlanders won seven of the 16 events en route to 171 points — 34 more than 14th-ranked New Albany. Columbus East (81), Seymour (66) and Jeffersonville (53.5) rounded out the top five.
For Floyd Central, Jaydon Cirincione led the way with a pair of individual wins. The junior captured the 1,600-meter run (5:04.81) and the 3,200 (11:39.90). Also victorious for the Highlanders were Kylee Lewellen in the 400 (1:02.45), Sydney Baxter in the 800 (2:24.58), Bella Barney in the discus (117-feet, 2 1/2-inches) and Reece Davis in the pole vault (11-3).
Floyd started the meet by winning the 3,200 relay in a record time of 9:40 with the foursome of Baxter, Payton Hall, Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart.
The runner-up Bulldogs were led by Elise Gordon. The senior won the 100 hurdles (15.66) and the long jump (17-3) while also placing second in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Also for New Albany, Cayla Frierson won the 100 (12.68), Journey Howard captured the 300 hurdles (48.47) and Amelia Tandy was victorious in the shot put (40-1 3/4). Frierson also teamed up with Lanie Scharlow, Brianna Brown and Shalandria White to win the 400 relay (50.82) and with Lauren Clark, Howard and Marley Tate to take the 1,600 relay (4:08.68).
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday at Floyd Central
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 171, 2. New Albany 137, 3. Columbus East 81, 4. Seymour 66, 5. Jeffersonville 53.5, 6. Madison 45, 7. Bedford NL 42.5, 8. Jennings County 27.
100: 1. Cayla Frierson (NA) 12.68; 2. Elise Gordon (NA) 12.88; 3. Lundun Perry (M) 13.07.
200: 1. Perry (M) 26.67; 2. Shalandria White (NA) 26.79; 3. Shelby Hardin (FC) 27.45.
400: 1. Kylee Lewellen (FC) 1:02.45; 2. Payton Hall (FC) 1:03.29; 3. Jordyn Bilz (M) 1:04.47.
800: 1. Sydney Baxter (FC) 2:24.58; 2. Savanna Liddle (FC) 2:25.96; 3. Brooke Trinkle (S) 2:30.34.
1,600: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:04.81; 2. Trinkle (S) 5:21.84; 3. Natalie Clare (FC) 5:24.81.
3,200: 1. Cirincione (FC) 11:39.90; 2. Vivienne Siefker (S) 11:53.81; 3. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 11:59.61.
100 hurdles: 1. Gordon (NA) 15.66; 2. Journey Howard (NA) 15.80; 3. Arielle Phillips (J) 15.90.
300 hurdles: 1. Howard (NA) 48.47; 2. Gordon (NA) 48.62; 3. Racquel Semer (FC) 48.74.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Lanie Scharlow, Brianna Brown, White) 50.82; 3. Floyd Central (Annalise Zeinemann, Hardin, Sada Jones, Reece Davis) 51.94; 3. Jeffersonville (Ahmya Baker, Navaeh Bates, MacKenzie Fountain, Kendra Salazar) 52.03.
1,600 relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Lauren Clark, Howard, Marley Tate) 4:08.68; 2. Floyd Central (Lewellen, Liddle, Grace Suer, Hall) 4:10.93; 3. Columbus East 4:26.92.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Baxter, Hall, Liddle, Stewart) 9:40.00; 2. Seymour 10:26.90; 3. Madison 10:38.30.
Long jump: 1. Gordon (NA) 17-3; 2. White (NA) 16-7; 3. Lindley Steele (BNL) 15-11.5.
High jump: 1. Elise LaSell (CE) 5-0; 2. Keegan Kaiser (FC) 5-0; 3. Aniyah Thomas (J) 5-0.
Shot put: 1. Amelia Tandy (NA) 40-1.75; 2. Bella Barney (FC) 39-4.5; 3. Tamera Daily (NA) 35-2.5.
Discus: 1. Barney (FC) 117-2.5; 2. Caitlyn Lucas (CE) 112-9; 3. MaKenna Maschino (JC) 106-1.
Pole vault: 1. Davis (FC) 11-3; 2. Zeinemann (FC) 10-0; 3. Scharlow (NA) 9-0.