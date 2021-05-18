GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Highlanders win 11th consecutive sectional title

CORYDON — Floyd Central was in 11th heaven Tuesday night.
The Highlanders outlasted rival New Albany to win the Corydon Central Sectional title — their 11th consecutive sectional crown.
Floyd won seven of the 16 events en route to 199 points — 29 more than the 15th-ranked Bulldogs. Corydon Central took third (83) while Providence (58) and Borden (45) rounded out the top five.
The Highlanders were led by double-winner Jaydon Cirincione. The junior won both the 1,600- (5:19.18) and the 3,200-meter (11:21.03) runs.
Other individual winners for Floyd were Kylee Lewellen in the 400 (1:01.50), Sydney Baxter in the 800 (2:21.76), Reece Davis in the pole vault (12-0) and Bella Barney in the shot put (39-feet, 2-inches). Lewellen also teamed with Emerson Elliott, Savanna Liddle and Payton Hall to win the 3,200 relay (9:48.62).
Runner-up New Albany won eight events. Senior Elise Gordon and sophomore Journey Howard were double-winners for the Bulldogs. Gordon captured the 100 hurdles (15.62) and the long jump (17-2) while Howard, who was second to Gordon in the 100 hurdles, was victorious in the 300 hurdles (47.84) and the high jump (5-0).
Other individual winners for New Albany were Brianna Brown in the 100 (12.84) and Shalandria White in the 200 (26.63).
Gordon and Brown teamed with freshman Cayla Frierson, who was second to Brown in the 100, and Zaisha Johnson to win the 400 relay (49.57). Meanwhile, Frierson combined with Marley Tate, Alaina Walker and Lauren Clark to capture the 1,600 relay (4:11.07).
The only non-Floyd Central or New Albany winner was Borden senior Josey Cheatham, who was victorious in the discus (115-4). Cheatham also finished fifth in the 100 hurdles.
The fourth-place Pioneers were led by a pair of runner-up finishers. Freshman Lilly Kaiser was second to Baxter in the 800 while sophomore Maci Hoskins was the runner-up to Cirincione in the 1,600.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for next Tuesday's Evansville Central Regional.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 199, 2. New Albany 170, 3. Corydon Central 83, 4. Providence 58, 5. Borden 45, 6. North Harrison 16, 7. Lanesville 14, 8. Crawford County 13, 9. South Central 8, 10. Christian Academy 6, 11. Clarksville 4.
100: 1. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.84; 2. Cayla Frierson (NA) 12.94; 3. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 13.06.
200: 1. Shalandria White (NA) 26.63; 2. Shelby Hardin (FC) 27.28; 3. Schilmiller (CC) 27.60.
400: 1. Kylee Lewellen (FC) 1:01.50; 2. Payton Hall (FC) 1:02.34; 3. Alaina Walker (NA) 1:09.00.
800: 1. Sydney Baxter (FC) 2:21.76; 2. Lilly Kaiser (P) 2:21.83; 3. Savanna Liddle (FC) 2:22.61.
1,600: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:19.18; 2. Maci Hoskins (P) 5:24.49; 3. Natalie Clare (FC) 5:26.19.
3,200: 1. Cirincione (FC) 11:21.03; 2. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 11:59.27; 3. Addison Applegate (CC) 12:39.17.
100 hurdles: 1. Elise Gordon (NA) 15.62; 2. Journey Howard (NA) 16.15; 3. Sarah Boehm (P) 17.42.
300 hurdles: 1. Howard (NA) 47.84; 2. Gordon (NA) 48.26; 3. Racquel Semer (FC) 48.88.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Zaisha Johnson, Gordon, Brown) 49.57; 2. Floyd Central (Grace Suer, Sada Jones, Lewellen, Semer) 51.41; 3. Corydon Central 52.48.
1,600 relay: 1. New Albany (Marley Tate, Walker, Frierson, Lauren Clark) 4:11.07; 2. Floyd Central (Suer, Emerson Elliott, Lewellen, Liddle) 4:11.57.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Elliott, Lewellen, Liddle, Hall) 9:48.62; 2. Corydon Central 10:35.41; 3. New Albany (Walker, Hadley Thompson, Clark, Priscilla Byrd) 10:55.16.
Long jump: 1. Gordon (NA) 17-2; 2. White (NA) 16-8; 3. Hardin (FC) 15-11.
High jump: 1. Howard (NA) 5-0; 2. Jenna Nolot (FC) 5-10; 3. Keegan Kaiser (FC) 4-10.
Shot put: 1. Bella Barney (FC) 39-2; 2. Amelia Tandy (NA) 38-9 1/2; 3. Emma Goss (CC) 31-6.
Discus: 1. Josey Cheatham (B) 115-4; 2. Barney (FC) 115-4; 3. Tandy (NA) 111-7.
Pole vault: 1. Reece Davis (FC) 12-0; 2. Annalise Zeinemann (FC) 11-6; 3. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 9-6.