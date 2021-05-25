EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central captured its seventh regional title Tuesday night.
The Highlanders only won three of the 16 events, but used their depth to amass 105 points — 16 more than runner-up New Albany.
Leading the way for Floyd was junior distance runner Jaydon Cirincione, who won the 1,600 (5:05.82) and took second in the 3,200. She edged Evansville Memorial's Jacqueline Brasseale by two-hundredths of a second in the 1,600.
The Highlanders also scored plenty of points in the field events. Annalise Zeinemann and Reese Davis finished first and second in the pole vault (11-6) while Bella Barney took second in both the shot put and discus.
Floyd Central also finished first in the 3,200 relay (9:45.14) thanks to the foursome of Kaitlyn Stewart, Sydney Baxter, Savanna Liddle and Payton Hall.
The Highlanders' previous regional titles came in 1990, '91, '92, '93, 2016 and 2018.
The runner-up Bulldogs picked up five first-place finishes.
New Albany sophomore Brianna Brown edged freshman teammate Cayla Frierson to win the 100 in 12.63.
Other individual winners for the Bulldogs included sophomore Journey Howard, who won the 300 hurdles and was third in the 100 hurdles; and Elise Gordon, who won the long jump (17-11) and was second in the 100 hurdles.
The Bulldogs also won a pair of relays. The 400 relay quartet of Frierson, Brown, Shalandria White and Gordon triumphed in a regional-record 48.70 seconds. Frierson also teamed with Marley Tate, Alaina Walker and Lauren Clark to win the 1,600 relay (4:07.25).
Providence tied for 11th-place led by freshman Lilly Kaiser, who edged Baxter to win the 800 in 2:20.83.
.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL REGIONAL
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 105, 2. New Albany 89, 3. Evansville Memorial 52.5, 4. Heritage Hills 31, 5 (tie). Jasper, Evansville North 27, 7. Evansville Mater Dei 26, 8. Evansville Reitz 25, 9 (tie). Princeton, Forest Park 22. Others: 11 (tie). Providence, South Knox 20; 22. Borden 7.
100: 1. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.63; 2. Cayla Frierson (NA) 12.81; 3. Rachel Mehringer (Forest Park) 12.82. Other: 8. Shelby Hardin (FC) 13.54.
200: 1. Taylor Johnson (Ev. Reitz) 26.08; 2. Bailey Keusch (Southridge) 26.55; 3. Hope McGuire (Ev. Memorial) 26.56. Others: 4. Shalandria White (NA) 26.60; 8. Hardin (FC) 27.64.
400: 1. Alexia Smith (Ev. Bosse) 56.94; 2. Johnson (Ev. Reitz) 58.99; 3. Laci Spore (Princeton) 59.53. Others: 5. Kylee Lewellen (FC) 1:00.52; 8. Payton Hall (FC) 1:03.49; 15. Alaina Walker (NA) 1:07.65.
800: 1. Lilly Kaiser (Providence) 2:20.83; 2. Sydney Baxter (FC) 2:21.52; 3. Savanna Liddle (Floyd Central) 2:21.92. Other: 10. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 2:29.89.
1,600: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:05.82; 2. Jacqueline Brasseale (Ev. Memorial) 5:05.84; 3. Andi Vanmeter (Jasper) 5:15.18. Others: 4. Hoskins (Providence) 5:23.51; 5. Natalie Clare (FC) 5:24.22.
3,200: 1. Vanmeter (Jasper) 11:20.73; 2. Cirincione (FC) 11:24.33; 3. Katie Winkler (Heritage Hills) 11:46.04. Other: 4. Katilyn Stewart (FC) 11:50.43.
100 hurdles: 1. Rachel Mehringer (Forest Park) 14.71; 2. Elise Gordon (NA) 15.22; 3. Journey Howard (NA) 15.92.
300 hurdles: 1. Howard (NA) 46.62; 2. Claire Lange (Heritage Hills) 46.91; 3. Mehringer (Forest Park) 48.52. Others: 8. Racquel Semer (FC) 49.63; 9. Gordon (NA) 49.88; 14. Sarah Boehm (Providence) 51.69.
400 relay: 1. New Albany (Frierson, Brown, White, Gordon) 48.70; 2. Evansville Central 49.94; 3. Heritage Hills 50.36. Others: 5. Floyd Central (Hardin, Sada Jones, Reece Davis, Annalise Zeinemann) 51.12; 12. Providence (Avery Drury, Julia Christie, Reese Bottorff, Kalena Martin) 53.79.
1,600 relay: 1. New Albany (Marley Tate, Walker, Frierson, Lauren Clark) 4:07.25; 2. Floyd Central (Grace Suer, Emerson Elliott, Lewellen, Liddle) 4:08.33; 3. Evansville North 4:11.63. Other: 4. Providence (Boehm, Christie, Erica Voelker, Macy Scroggins) 4:12.56.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Stewart, Baxter, Liddle, Hall) 9:45.14; 2. Gibson Southern 10:01.01; 3. Princeton 10:07.84. Other: 11. New Albany (Walker, Hadley Thompson, Lila Endres, Priscilla Byrd) 11:00.96.
Long jump: 1. Elise Gordon (NA) 17-11; 2. Aliyah Schwenk (Jasper) 17-8.75; 3. Morgan Alderton (Rivet) 16-6.75; 4. White (NA) 16-5; 13. Hardin (FC) 14-6.5.
High jump: 1. Josie Page (Wood Memorial) 5-4; 2. Margaret Schulten (Ev. Memorial) 5-2; 3. Kalea Fleming (Loogootee) 5-2. Others: 8. Howard (NA) 5-0; 10 (tie). Keegan Kaiser (FC) 4-10; 12. Jenna Nolot (FC0 4-8.
Shot put: 1. Rebekah Gordon (Heritage Hills) 41-4.5; 2. Bella Barney (FC) 39-7; 3. Amelia Tandy (NA) 38-5.
Discus: 1. Mariah Dickerson (Ev. Mater Dei) 120-3; 2. Barney (FC) 111-0; 3. Ava Weisheit (Gibson Southern) 110-10. Others: 12. Tamera Daily (NA) 93-11; 14. Josey Cheatham (Borden) 92-1; 15. Tandy (NA) 91-1.
Pole vault: 1. Zeinemann (FC) 11-6; 2. Davis (FC) 11-6; 3. Abby Ballengee (Barr-Reeve) 10-6. Others: 5. Joy Coffman (Borden) 9-6; 6. McKenna Ray (Borden) 9-6; 9. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 9-0.
