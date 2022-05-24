GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Highlanders win second straight regional title

EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central won its second straight regional title Tuesday night.
The 13th-ranked Highlanders held off rival New Albany to claim the team championship at the Evansville Central Regional. Floyd finished with 86.3333 points while the Bulldogs were second with 70.
Forest Park (43), Evansville Bosse (40) and Castle (34) rounded out the top five. Providence placed 27th with six points.
The Highlanders won five of the 16 events en route to victory.
Distance-runner Jaydon Cirincione led the way for Floyd. The senior won the 1,600-meter run in a regional-record 5:00.28 and the 3,200 (11 minutes, 6.29 seconds).
She also teamed up with Emerson Elliott, Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart to win the 3,200 relay (9:30.82).
Liddle (2:20.21) and Stewart (2:20.59) finished 1-2 in the 800, a flip-flop of how they finished in the Corydon Central Sectional a week before.
Additionally, seniors Reece Davis (11-feet, 3-inches) and Annalise Zeinemann (11-0) finished first and third in the pole vault.
Other point-scorers for Floyd included senior Keegan Kaiser, who finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles; senior MaKenna Kruer was fifth in the long jump; senior Kylee Lewellen placed seventh in the 400 and senior Jenna Nolot tied for eighth in the high jump.
Liddle, Stewart, Kaiser and Emily Cook also combined for a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
The runner-up Bulldogs won one event — senior Amelia Tandy finished first in the shot put (37-9).
Other point-scorers for New Albany included junior Journey Howard, who was second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles, as well as the high jump; senior Tamera Daily was third in the discus; junior Brianna Brown took third in the 100 and seventh in the 200; senior Shalandria White placed third in the long jump and eighth in the 200; senior Lanie Scharlow finished fourth in the pole vault; senior Marley Tate placed eighth in the 400 and sophomore Cayla Frierson was eighth in the 100.
Howard, Frierson, Tate and Lauren Clark were second in the 1,600 relay while White, Frierson, Brown and Beautiful Childs combined to finish fourth in the 400 relay.
Sophomore Lilly Kaiser took third in the 800 to account for all six of Providence’s points.
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to the IHSAA State Finals, which will be next Friday at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL REGIONAL
Tuesday night’s results
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 86.3333, 2. New Albany 70, 3. Forest Park 43, 4. Evansville Bosse 40, 5. Castle 34, 6. Evansville North 29, 7. Evansville Reitz 28, 8. Heritage Hills 27, 9. South Knox 20, 10. Signature 19. Others: 16. Corydon Central 16, 27. Providence 6.
100-meter dash: 1. Amaya Royal (Castle) 12.42; 2. Jaidn Green (Ev. North) 12.75; 3. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.76; 8. Cayla Frierson (NA) 13.16.
200: 1. Gerilon Kelly (Ev. Bosse) 25.55; 2. Alexia Smith (Ev. Bosse) 26.20; 3. Taylor Johnson (Ev. Reitz) 26.65; 7. Brown (NA) 27.41; 8. Shalandria White (NA) 28.29.
400: 1. Alexia Smith (Ev. Bosse) 56.49; 2. Kori Leverenz (Signature) 59.10; 3. Taylor Johnson (Ev. Reitz) 59.88; 7. Kylee Lewellen (FC) 1:02.38; 8. Marley Tate (NA) 1:03.04; 10. Lauren Clark (NA) 1:03.32.
800: 1. Savanna Liddle (FC) 2:20.21; 2. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 2:20.59; 3. Lilly Kaiser (Providence) 2:20.76.
1,600: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 5:00.28; 2. Jacqueline Brasseale (Ev. Memorial) 5:09.22; 3. Emma Gresham (Boonville) 5:18.52; 9. Emerson Elliott (FC) 5:40.73.
3,200: 1. Cirincione (FC) 11:06.29; 10. Hallie Mosier (FC) 12:18.21; 12. Hadley Thompson (NA) 12:31.59.
100 hurdles: 1. Rachel Mehringer (Forest Park) 14.90; 2. Journey Howard (NA) 15.41; 3. Elle Knepp (Barr-Reeve) 16.22; 5. Keegan Kaiser (FC) 16.74.
300 hurdles: Mehringer (FP) 45.72; 2. Claire Lange (Heritage Hills) 46.48; 3. Landyn Rasche (NE Dubois) 46.51; 4. Howard (NA) 46.54; 5. Kaiser (FC) 47.90; 14. Sarah Boehm (Providence) 50.60.
400 relay: 1. Evansville North 49.51; 2. Jasper 49.85; 3. Castle 50.28; 4. New Albany (White, Frierson, Brown, Beautiful Childs) 50.49; 7. Floyd Central (Torri Troutman, Precious Flahn, MaKenna Kruer, Kyleigh Carbeno) 51.24.
1,600 relay: 1. Evansville Reitz 4:09.51; 2. New Albany (Frierson, Clark, Tate, Howard) 4:09.89; 3. Floyd Central (Emily Cook, Liddle, Stewart, Kaiser) 4:09.96.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Emerson Elliott, Cirincione, Liddle, Stewart) 9:30.82; 2. Gibson Southern 9:59.71; 3. Forest Park 10:02.84; 10. Borden (Lexi Rose, Skyler Childress, Delaney Smith, Kaela Rose) 10:55.55; 12. New Albany (Giada Rizzo, Lila Endres, Hadley Thompson, Priscilla Byrd) 11:01.16.
High jump: 1. Josie Page (Wood Memorial) 5-6; 2. Lyndsey Gentil (North Posey) 5-3; 3. Claire Lange (HH) 5-2; 4. Howard (NA) 5-2; 8(tie). Jenna Nolot (FC) 4-10; 11(tie). Kaiser (Providence) 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Reece Davis (FC) 11-3; 2. Abby Ballengee (Barr-Reeve) 11-3; 3. Annalise Zeinemann (FC) 11-0; 4. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 10-3; 9. Hannah Ludwig (Borden) 9-0.
Long jump: 1. Alexia Smith (Ev. Bosse) 18-1; 2. Ava Kissel (Tecumseh) 17-8; 3. White (NA) 16-7.75; 5. Kruer (FC) 15-11.75; 16. Mariah Smith (Clarksville) 13-2.5.
Shot put: 1. Amelia Tandy (NA) 37-9; 2. Gretchen Hurt (Castle) 37-3.5; 3. Madison Farmer (Ev. Harrison) 37-1; 8. Tamera Daily (NA) 33-5; 16. Stella Teeters (FC) 29-3.
Discus: 1. Hannah West (Mt. Vernon) 117-3; 2. Farmer (Ev. Harrison) 116-6; 3. Daily (NA) 116-1.5; 10. Tandy (NA) 101-6; 13. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 98-0.