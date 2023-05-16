GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Pirates claim 3rd straight sectional title

MADISON — Charlestown captured its third straight sectional title Tuesday night.
The Pirates won six events on the way to 131 points and the Madison Sectional championship.
Jeffersonville was second with 106 while Madison (104.5), Silver Creek (83.5) and Switzerland County (55) rounded out the top five. Scottsburg (47), Austin (31), Southwestern (20), New Washington (17), Henryville (10), Shawe Memorial (seven) and Rock Creek (six) completed the scoring in the 12-team event.
Charlestown was led by Jayda Holbrook. The junior swept the 100 (12.87), the 200 (27.16) and the 400 (1:01.35).
Other individual winners for the Pirates were Jessie McCoy in the 1,600 (5:25.97) and Lexi Deaton in the shot put (37-6).
McCoy also teamed with her twin sister Jackie, Kaylee Kinser and Victoria Snyder to capture the 3,200 relay (10:18.94).
The runner-up Red Devils were led by Mariah Smith. The sophomore finished first in the 300 hurdles (48.83) and the long jump (16-1 1/4). Additionally, she teamed up with Marly Jones, Dakota Sims and KeiAsia Camp to win the 400 relay (51.00).
The fourth-place Dragons were led by Bella Scott. The sophomore won the 800 (2:25.74) and also teamed with Raegan Cook, Lucy Jones and Alexandra Keller to capture the 1,600 relay (4:26.50).
The ninth-place Mustangs were led by senior Haylie Spear, who won the discus (99-7).
The top three finishers in each event earned a spot in next week’s Bloomington North Regional.
.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 131, 2. Jeffersonville 106, 3. Madison 104.5, 4. Silver Creek 83.5, 5. Switzerland County 55, 6. Scottsburg 47, 7. Austin 31, 8. Southwestern 20, 9. New Washington 17, 10. Henryville 10, 11. Shawe Memorial 7, 12. Rock Creek 6.
100: 1. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 12.87; 2. Mariah Smith (J) 13.11; 3. Eulalia Powell (SCOT) 13.42; 4. KeiAsia Camp (J) 13.58; 5. Arriana Rivera (CH) 13.86.
200: 1. Holbrook (CH) 27.16; 2. Marly Jones (J) 27.91; 3. Raegan Cook (SC) 28.00; 4. Camp (J) 28.11; 6. Laney Hawkins (CH) 28.65.
400: 1. Holbrook (CH) 1:01.35; 2. Tori Gammons (SW) 1:04.20; 3. Kristyna Vaskova (SM) 1:05.27; 5. Madeline Rhodes (SC) 1:05.90; 7. Alexandra Keller (SC) 1:08.46; 9. Emma Faulkner (CH) 1:08.91; 11. Aleeyah Brown (J) 1:12.12; 16. Emily Schreck (RC) 1:18.32; 17. Livya Zayad (H) 1:20.71; 18. Ayva Campbell (NW) 1:20.81; 19. Emerise Culler (RC) 1:22.18.
800: 1. Bella Scott (SC) 2:25.74; 2. Gracie White (SWITZ) 2:25.90; 3. Hailey Webster (A) 2:26.75; 4. Hannah Ramsey (H) 2:29.08; 5. Jessie McCoy (CH) 2:30.91; 8. Arielle Phillips (J) 2:34.49; 9. Sania McClain (J) 2:40.92; 13. Macie Rhoten (CH) 3:03.18; 15. Madeline Clark (RC) 3:12.76.
1,600: 1. Jessie McCoy (CH) 5:25.97; 2. Phillips (J) 5:32.51; 3. Cadence Traylor (M) 5:32.58; 4. Kaylee Kinser (CH) 5:42.24; 5. Libby Kochert (SC) 5:45.91; 6. Anabelle Hertwick (J) 6:21.86.
3,200: 1. Traylor (M) 12:05.66; 2. Claire Rogers (SWITZ) 12:19.17; 3. Jackie McCoy (CH) 12:21.76; 4. Victoria Snyder (CH) 12:36.33; 5. Keegan Caudill (SC) 13:35.79; 6. Hertweck (J) 14:05.83; 9. Emily Sollano (J) 15:42.61.
100 hurdles: 1. Aubrey Asdell (SCOT) 16.59; 2. Lydia Brawner (SC) 16.68; 3. Lucy Jones (SC) 16.89; 4. Anneiah King (CH) 17.50; 6. Alaysia James (J) 17.69; 8. Raelynn Rufer (CH) 20.18.
300 hurdles: 1. Smith (J) 48.83; 2. James (J) 49.31; 3. Asdell (SCOT) 49.58; 5. Jones (SC) 50.28; 6. Lydia Brawner (SC) 51.56; 8. Tara Chisman (CH) 56.58; 10. Rufer (CH) 59.07.
400 relay: 1. Jeffersonville (Jones, Dakota Sims, Camp, Smith) 51.00; 2. Charlestown (Rivera, King, Hawkins, Holbrook) 51.77; 3. Scottsburg 53.34; 5. Silver Creek (Brawner, Ryleigh Windell, Jones, Cook) 54.83; 6. Rock Creek (Culler, Nevaeh Cowart, Carmandy Stephens, Aubrey Messer) 58.02; 10. Henryville (Mya Pace, Winnie Smith, Cheyenne Stone, Zoe Neal) 1:01.50.
1,600 relay: 1. Silver Creek (Cook, Jones, Keller, Scott) 4:26.50; 2. Jeffersonville (Brown, Sims, Jones, Phillips) 4:27.88; 3. Switzerland County 4:29.35; 4. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Hawkins, Faulkner, Kinser) 4:30.00; 9. Henryville (Pace, Ramsey, Smith, Livya Zayad) 5:05.12.
3,200 relay: 1. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Jackie McCoy, Kinser, Snyder) 10:18.94; 2. Silver Creek (Kochert, Keller, Caudill, Scott) 10:33.76; 3. Madison 10:37.24; 8. Jeffersonville (Hertweck, Paige Littrell, McClain, Sollano) 12:34.38.
High jump: 1. Dellah Gibson (M) 4-10; 2. King (CH) 4-10; 3. Kristyn Greenwell (NW) 4-8; 6. Schreck (RC) 4-6; 7. Zella Trindeltmar (SC) 4-6; 9. Messer (RC) 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Libby Bronkella (M) 8-6; 2. Hannah Combs (M) 7-6; 3. Haylee Collins (A) 7-6; 4. Sian Rogers (J) 7-0; 5. Lillie Owens (H) 6-6.
Long jump: 1. Smith (J) 16-1.25; 2. Eliza Burnette (M) 15-8.25; 3. Gibson (M) 15-7.5; 4. Phillips (J) 15-6; 6. Reagan Freitas (SC) 15-0.75; 7. Faulkner (CH) 15-0.25; 8. Greenwell (NW) 14-9.5; 10. Clark (RC) 14-1.25; 13. Rufer (CH) 13-4.75; 15. Stephens (RC) 12-8; 16. Pace (H) 12-6; 17. Olivia Kouray (SC) 12-1.5.
Shot put: 1. Lexi Deaton (CH) 37-6; 2. Hannah Dart (M) 33-7; 3. Carley Troutman (SC) 31-9; 4. Kaylea Beauchamp (J) 31-4.5; 9. Amaya Quarles (J) 29-2; 10. Addison Benningfield (H) 28-10; 13. Jordyn Kremer (SC) 27-7; 14. Haylie Spear (NW) 27-5; 15. Lily Woods (CH) 25-4.25; 16. Remi Giltner (NW) 24-0; 17. Culler (RC) 23-9; 22. Jame' Glenn (RC) 17-0.
Discus: 1. Spear (NW) 99-7; 2. Deaton (CH) 98-11; 3. Woods (CH) 92-9; 8. Benningfield (H) 84-3; 9. Troutman (SC) 84-3; 11. Gabrielle Dickens (SC) 80-7; 14. Campbell (NW) 70-6; 15. Beauchamp (J) 68-10; 17. Quarles (J) 61-11; 19. Clark (RC) 51-3; 20. Glenn (RC) 33-8.