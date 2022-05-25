GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Pirates place 2nd at Bloomington North Regional

BLOOMINGTON — Charlestown took second in Tuesday’s Bloomington North Regional.
The Pirates won a pair of events on their way to 59 points. The host Cougars captured the team title with 98.5 points.
Terre Haute South (48) and Northview (42) took third and fourth, respectively, while Bloomington South, Edgewood and West Vigo tied for fifth (40). Jeffersonville tied for 18th with nine points while Silver Creek took 21st with seven and New Washington tied for 30th with one.
Lyric Steele led the way for the Pirates. The sophomore finished first in the 100-meter dash (12.22) and the 200 (25.23). She also helped Charlestown’s 400 relay team to a second-place finish.
Other point-scorers for the Pirates included senior Demaria King, who was second in the shot put; sophomore Jayda Holbrook, who took third in the 400 and eighth in the 200; sophomore Alexis Deaton placed third in the shot put and seventh in the discus; sophomore Anneiah King finished fifth in the high jump and senior Sadee Goedeker placed sixth in the high jump (55).
Charlestown's quartet of Jessie McCoy, Laney Hawkins, Kaylee Kinser and Jackie McCoy also finished eighth in the 3,200 relay.
Arielle Phillips led the way for the 18th-place Red Devils. The junior finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles. She was also a member of Jeff’s fifth-place 400 relay team, which also included Dakota Sims, MacKenzie Fountain and Nevaeh Bates.
The 21st-place Dragons were led by Katelyn Grady. The senior took third in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles.
New Washington junior Haylie Spear accounted for the Mustangs' lone point with an eighth-place finish in the discus.
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to the IHSAA State Finals, which will be next Friday at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Top 3 finishers in each event automatically advance to state
Team scores: 1. Bloomington North (BN) 98.5, 2. Charlestown (CH) 59, 3. Terre Haute South (THS) 48, 4. Northview (N) 42, 5(tie). Bloomington South (BS), Edgewood (E), West Vigo (WV) 40, 8. Martinsville (M) 29.5, 9. Linton-Stockton (LS) 28.5, 10. Seymour (S) 25. Others: 18. Jeffersonville (J) 9, 21. Silver Creek (SC) 7, 30. New Washington (NW) 1.
3,200 relay: 1. Northview 9:31.23; 2. Seymour 9:50.66; 3. Bloomington South 9:55.01; 8. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Laney Hawkins, Kaylee Kinser, Jackie McCoy) 10:40.05.
110 hurdles: 1. Kyla Kante (BN) 14.84; 2. Kathryn Ison (NC) 15.51; 3. Audrianna Hale (LS) 15.73; 5. Arielle Phillips (J) 15.81; 8. Katelyn Grady (SC) 16.97.
100: 1. Lyric Steele (CH) 12.22; 2. Courtney Jones (THS) 12.53; 3. Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 12.58.
1,600: 1. Bea Cakmak (BN) 5:09.75; 2. Ellia Hayes (N) 5:13.33; 3. Brooke Trinkle (S) 5:18.01.
400 relay: 1. Terre Haute South 49.39; 2. Charlestown (Demaria King, Anneiah King, Holbrook, Steele) 49.60; 3. Bloomington North 50.10; 5. Jeffersonville (Phillips, Dakota Sims, MacKenzie Fountain, Nevaeh Bates) 51.07; 15. Silver Creek (Lydia Brawner, Ryleigh Windell, Shyanne Hagan, Raven Newsome) 53.89.
400: 1. DeGroote (WV) 59.04; 2. Hanna Reuter (M) 59.38; 3. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 59.58; 8. Bates (J) 1:03.02; 14. Hawkins (CH) 1:04.63.
300 hurdles: 1. Ella Francis (BN) 45.70; 2. Kyrsten Fehribach (Paoli) 47.21; 3. Grady (SC) 47.72; 9. Phillips (J) 50.42; 14. Lucy Jones (SC) 52.08.
800: 1. Nola Somers Glenn (BN) 2:16.58; 2. Gnister Grant (N) 2:18.92; 3. Halle Miller (N) 2:22.52.
200: 1. Steele (CH) 25.23; 2. DeGroote (WV) 25.52; 3. Anna Tieman (Eastern Greene) 25.85; 8. Holbrook (CH) 29.39.
3,200: 1. Lily Myers (BS) 11:21.00; 2. Hadley Gradolf (Brown Co.) 11:29.25; 3. Micah Peals (N) 11:33.98; 14. Jackie McCoy (CH) 13:07.58.
1,600 relay: 1. West Vigo 4:03.04; 2. Bloomington North 4:03.34; 3. Martinsville 4:10.57; 9. Jeffersonville (Fountain, Phillips, Sims, Bates) 4:23.13.
High jump: 1. Fehribach (Paoli) 5-5; 2. Emmali Leatherman (Shawe) 5-4; 3. Emma Martin (THN) 5-1; 5. A. King (CH) 5-0; 6. Sadee Goedeker (CH) 5-0.
Pole vault: 1. Ashley Abram (E) 9-6; 2. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 9-6; 3. Alli Taylor (M) 9-6.
Long jump: 1. Courtney Jones (THS) 17-7.75; 2. McKenna Jeter (Eastern) 17-6; 3. Tieman (Eastern Green) 17-3.75; 15. Fountain (J) 14-9.
Shot put: 1. Hadley Lucas (BN) 46-11; 2. D. King (CH) 38-5.5; 3. Alexis Deaton (CH) 38-5.5.
Discus: 1. Lucas (BN) 161-9; 2. Becca Robbins (LS) 118-11; 3. Megan Jackson (Clay City) 113-5; 7. Deaton (CH) 105-0; 8. Haylie Spear (NW) 103-10.