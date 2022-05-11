CORYDON — Charlestown captured its second straight Mid-Southern Conference championship Tuesday night.
The Pirates won seven of the 16 events en route to 152 points — 38 more than host Corydon Central. Brownstown Central took third (83) while Eastern (74.5) finished fourth and Silver Creek (73) rounded out the top five.
Lyric Steele led the way for Charlestown. The sophomore won the 100-meter dash (12.35) and the 200 (25.62). Additionally, she was a member of the Pirates' victorious 400 relay (50.92).
Steele's classmate Alexis Deaton was also a double individual-event winner. She finished first in the shot put (39-feet, 3 1/2-inches) and the discus (105-5).
Other Charlestown winners included sophomore Jayda Holbrook in the 400 (1:01.52) and sophomore Anneiah King in the high jump (5-0). Those two also teamed up with Demaria King and Steele to finish first in the 400 relay (50.92).
The fifth-place Dragons were led by senior Katelyn Grady, who won the 300 hurdles (49.70). She was also second in the 100 hurdles.
.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 152, 2. Corydon Central 114, 3. Brownstown Central 83, 4. Eastern 74.5, 5. Silver Creek 73, 6. North Harrison 45, 7. Austin 42. 8. Salem 22, 9. Scottsburg 15.5.
100: 1. Lyric Steele (CH) 12.35; 2. McKenna Jeter (E) 12.73; 3. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 13.27; 5. Raven Newsome (SC) 13.60; 7. Talia Andrews (CH) 13.76.
200: 1. Steele (CH) 25.62; 2. Jayda Holbrook (CH) 26.94; 3. Schilmiller (CC) 27.92; 8. Ryleigh Windell (SC) 29.79.
400: 1. Holbrook (CH) 1:01.52; 2. Annastasia Gonzalez (E) 1:04.32; 3. Sidney Brown (S) 1:04.53; 7. Kennedy Freitas (SC) 1:07.34; 11. Emma Faulkner (CH) 1:09.03; 12. Alexandra Keller (SC) 1:10.93.
800: 1. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 2:27.97; 2. Jessie McCoy (CH) 2:33.74; 3. Gabby Holland (CC) 2:34.96; 4. Isabel Odle (SC) 2:35.53; 6. Laney Hawkins (CH) 2:42.78; 11. Meg Miller (SC) 2:57.94;
1,600: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 5:25.16; 2. McCoy (CH) 5:28.16; 3. Valdivieso (CC) 5:36.90; 6. Kaylee Kinser (CH) 6:02.50; 8. Miller (SC) 6:19.85;
3,200: 1. Applegate (CC) 12:48.26; 2. Paige McKain (BC) 13:04.21; 3. Megan Hall (A) 13:19.96; 4. Jackie McCoy (CH) 13:34.53; 8. Madison Allen (SC) 15:39.26; 9. Macie Rhoten (CH) 15:56.31.
100 hurdles: 1. Camryn Thompson (BC) 16.64; 2. Katelyn Grady (SC) 16.66; 3. Lydia Brawner (SC) 17.40; 5. Anneiah King (CH) 17.77.
300 hurdles: 1. Grady (SC) 49.70; 2. Thompson (BC) 51.93; 3. Lucy Jones (SC) 52.73; 6. A. King (CH) 54.95; 7. Raelynn Rufer (CH) 56.24.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (Demaria King, A. King, Steele, Holbrook) 50.92; 2. Corydon Central 52.07; 3. Eastern 53.59; 6. Silver Creek (Windell, Newsome, Shyanne Hagan, Grady) 55.42.
1,600 relay: 1. Corydon Central (Aniston Applegate, Olivia Martin, Valdivieso, Addison Applegate) 4:18.48; 2. Charlestown (Hawkins, Faulkner, Holbrook, Sadee Goedeker) 4:19.91; 3. Eastern 4:27.16; 4. Silver Creek (Keller, Grady, Odle, Freitas) 4:36.43.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central (Valdivieso, Holland, Martin, Add. Applegate) 10:26.70; 2. Charlestown (Kinser, Hawkins, Jessie McCoy, Jackie McCoy) 10:53.12; 3. Silver Creek (Keller, Miller, Odle, Freitas) 11:15.52.
Long jump: 1. Jeter (E) 17-8; 2. Ava Sowder (E) 15-6.5; 3. Newsome (SC) 15-5.5; 5. Goedeker (CH) 14-7.5; 9. D. King (CH) 14-3.5.
High jump: 1. A. King (CH) 5-0; 2. Goedeker (CH) 4-11; 3. Schilmiller (CC) 4-10; 6. Freitas (SC) 4-6.
Shot put: 1. Alexis Deaton (CH) 39-3.5; 2. D. King (CH) 37-4.5; 3. Dev Wilkerson (SC) 31-8.
Discus: 1. Deaton (CH) 105-5; 2. Lizzy Baker (A) 99-3; 3. Teagan Bush (A) 92-5.
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Trueblood (E) 8-0; 2. Amara Black (NH) 7-6; 3. Kaitlyn McCormick (BC) 7-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.