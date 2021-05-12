CORYDON — Charlestown won its first-ever Mid-Southern Conference championship Tuesday evening at Corydon Central.
The Pirates won six of the 16 events en route to 155.5 points — 26 more than runner-up Silver Creek.
Charlestown won four individual events. Victorious for the Pirates were Lyric Steele in the 200 (25.81), Jayda Holbrook in the 400 (1:08.10), Demaria King in the shot put (37-7) and Lanae' Crowe in the discus (126-1).
Also for Charlestown, Steele and Holbrook teamed with Talia Bikai and Anneiah King captured the 400 relay (51.53) and with Laney Hawkins and Sadee Goedeker to win the 1,600 relay (4:15.24).
Katelyn Grady led the second-place Dragons, winning the 100 hurdles (16.83) and the 300 hurdles (49.11), beating teammate Natalie Day in both races.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 155.5, 2. Silver Creek 129.5, 3. Corydon Central 112, 4. Eastern 67.5, 5. Brownstown Central 50.5, 6. Salem 35.5, 7. Scottsburg 25, 8. North Harrison 17.5, 9. Austin 14, 10. Clarksville 10.
100: 1. McKenna Jeter (E) 12.85; 2. Lyric Steele (C) 12.87; 3. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 13.19.
200: 1. Steele (C) 25.81; 2. Schilmiller (CC) 27.62; 3. Elizabeth Trueblood (E) 28.21.
400: 1. Jayda Holbrook (C) 1:08.10; 2. Laney Hawkins (C) 1:08.20; 3. Sidney Brown (Salem) 1:08.40.
800: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 2:30.09; 2. Jessie McCoy (C) 2:35.75; 3. Anna Wright (SC) 2:37.87.
1,600: 1. Applegate (CC) 5:37.64; 2. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 5:45.85; 3. Jessie McCoy (C) 5:50.73.
3,200: 1. Applegate (CC) 12:27.42; 2. Valdivieso (CC) 12:43.30; 3. Jackie McCoy (C) 13:21.42.
100 hurdles: 1. Katelyn Grady (SC) 16.83; 2. Natalie Day (SC) 17.41; 3. Payton Whitfield (E) 18.05.
300 hurdles: 1. Grady (SC) 49.11; 2. Day (SC) 49.20; 3. Camryn Thompson (BC) 53.46.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (Holbrook, Talia Bikai, Anneiah King, Steele) 51.53; 2. Corydon Central 53.41; 3. Silver Creek (Grady, Day, Sarah Elder, Raven Newsome) 54.24.
1,600 relay: 1. Charlestown (Steele, Hawkins, Sadee Goedeker, Holbrook) 4:15.24; 2. Silver Creek (Grady, Day, Wright, Anna Dablow) 4:22.64; 3. Corydon Central 4:37.80.
3,200 relay: 1. Corydon Central 10:16; 2. Silver Creek (Dablow, Kenzie Wesley, Isabel Odle, Wright) 10:18; 3. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Jackie McCoy, Kaylee Kinser, Hawkins) 10:32.
Long jump: 1. Jeter (E) 16-7; 2. Ava Sowder (E) 15-1; 3. Lexi Edwards (Scottsburg) 15-0 1/2.
High jump: 1. Ashley Stephenson (Salem) 5-0; 2. Kady Clancy (Scottsburg) 5-0; 3. Goedeker (C) 4-10.
Shot put: 1. Demaria King (C) 37-7; 2. Alexis Deaton (C) 36-8 1/2; 3. Avery Koch (BC) 36-8.
Discus: 1. Lanae' Crowe (C) 126-1; 2. Koch (BC) 117-4; 3. Deaton (C) 98-9.
Pole vault: 1. Elizabeth Trueblood (E) 8-0; 2. Brianna Balmer (SC) 7-6; 3 (tie). Ellie Robinson (NH), Kaitlyn McCormick (BC) 7-0.
