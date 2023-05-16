GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD ROUNDUP: Floyd wins 13th straight sectional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Thirteen proved to be lucky for Floyd Central on Tuesday night.
The host Highlanders won six of the 16 events en route to 159.5 points and the Floyd Central Sectional title, their 13th in a row.
Corydon Central was second with 127.5 while New Albany (117), Providence (58) and Borden (52) rounded out the top five. North Harrison (33), Crawford County (32), Lanesville (17), Clarksville (14), Christian Academy (eight) and South Central (five) rounded out the scoring in the 11-team event.
Kaitlyn Stewart led the way for Floyd. The junior won the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 30.61 seconds) and the 3,200 (11:40.47) individually. Additionally, she teamed up with Savanna Liddle, Ginger Atzinger and Emerson Elliott to win the 3,200 relay (9:34.56) and with Liddle, Emily Cook and Jackie Smith to capture the 1,600 relay (4:10.52).
Other winners for the Highlanders included senior Savanna Lidle in the 800 (2:19.63) and junior Elle Schweitzer in the discus (121-feet, 9-inches). Schweitzer was also the runner-up in the shot put. She was one of four to finish second in individual events for Floyd, joining Stephanie Smith in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, as well as Mia Jones in the pole vault.
The third-place Bulldogs were led by Journey Howard. The senior standout finished first in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and the 300 hurdles (48.09).
A pair of freshmen accounted for New Albany’s other wins, as Alexis Brown captured the 200 (26.75) and Ayanna Starks triumphed in the long jump (17-4 1/2).
The fourth-place Pioneers were paced by senior Maci Hoskins, who was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 while also helping Providence’s 3,200 relay team to third and its 1,600 relay squad to fourth.
The fifth-place Braves picked up a pair of victories in the field. Freshman Riley Rarick captured the high jump (5-3), edging out Howard, while sophomore Hannah Ludwig cleared a personal-best 10-9 to claim the pole vault competition.
The top three finishers in each event earned a place in next week's Evansville Central Regional.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 159.5, 2. Corydon Central 127.5, 3. New Albany 117, 4. Providence 58, 5. Borden 52, 6. North Harrison 33, 7. Crawford County 32, 8. Lanesville 17, 9. Clarksville 14, 10. Christian Academy 8, 11. South Central 5.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Savanna Liddle, Ginger Atzinger, Emerson Elliott, Kaitlyn Stewart) 9:34.56; 2. Corydon Central 9:39.41; 3. Providence (Kamden Pierce, Maci Hoskins, Lilly Kaiser, Molly Richards) 10:33.34; 4. Borden (Skyler Childress, Kaela Rose, Delaney Smith, Riley Rarick) 10:42.14; 5. CAI (Madelynn Lutz, Anna Nash, Katie Ammons, Adeline Oakley) 11:43.69; 7. New Albany (Mary Mingus, Molly Neidiffer, Tori Snider, Ava Hayes) 13:27.30.
100 hurdles: 1. Journey Howard (NA) 15.36; 2. Stephanie Smith (FC) 16.57; 3. Gabby Parrish (CL) 16.71; 4. Brinley Clark (FC) 17.68; 5. Regan Hinton (P) 17.97; 6. Janee Powell (NA) 18.53; 7. Ellie Drury (P) 19.20.
100: 1. Madison Schilmiller (CC) 12.68; 2. Brianna Brown (NA) 13.03; 3. Grace Tincher (NH) 13.12; 4. Jackie Smith (FC) 13.27; 5. Precious Flahn (FC) 13.29; 7. Bailee King (NA) 13.72; 8. Addison Smith (P) 14.09.
1,600: 1. Stewart (FC) 5:30.61; 2. Addison Applegate (CC) 5:32.78; 3. Hoskins (P) 5:35.11; 5. Pierce (P) 5:45.42; 6. Lutz (CAI) 6:00.86; 7. Childress (B) 6:03.66; 8. Lucy Jenks (FC) 6:06.51; 10. Nash (CAI) 6:13.13; 11. Neidiffer (NA) 6:36.58.
400 relay: 1. Corydon Central 50.46; 2. New Albany (Cayla Frierson, Beautiful Childs, LaNijha Rodgers, Ayanna Starks) 50.74; 3. Floyd Central (Kyleigh Carbeno, Flahn, Torri Troutman, Lyla Conway) 50.99; 4. Providence (Avery Drury, Hinton, Abigail Turner, Smith) 54.50; 7. Borden (Lilly Torres, Lexi Rose, K. Rose, Ava Wheeler) 57.38.
400: 1. Hadley Crosier (L) 1:01.05; 2. Frierson (NA) 1:01.59; 3. Add. Applegate (CC) 1:01.84; 4. Lauren Clark (NA) 1:02.27; 5. Emily Cook (FC) 1:02.29; 6. Wheeler (B) 1:04.56; 7. J. Smith (FC) 1:04.76; 11. Drew Boggs (P) 1:10.65; 12. Ammons (CAI) 1:10.69; 17. Kylie Conley (B) 1:22.36.
300 hurdles: 1. Howard (NA) 48.09; 2. S. Smith (FC) 50.65; 3. K. Rose (B) 50.72; 4. Parrish (CL) 51.34; 5. Clark (FC) 52.62; 7. M.E. Kraft (P) 54.87; 8. E. Drury (P) 55.16; 9. Powell (NA) 55.19.
800: 1. Liddle (FC) 2:19.63; 2. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 2:21.91; 3. Kaiser (P) 2:27.06; 4. Atzinger (FC) 2:29.38; 5. Rarick (B) 2:29.64; 7. Priscilla Byrd (NA) 2:43.94; 8. Elizabeth Applewhite (P) 2:46.79; 10. Smith (B) 2:50.11; 11. Ellie Dablow (NA) 3:02.05; 12. Oakley (CAI) 3:03.87.
200: 1. Alexis Brown (NA) 26.75; 2. Schilmiller (CC) 26.83; 3. Starks (NA) 27.14; 5. Conway (FC) 27.37; 6. Troutman (FC) 27.87; 7. Turner (P) 29.11; 8. Avery Smith (P) 29.84.
3,200: 1. Stewart (FC) 11:40.47; 2. Hoskins (P) 11:46.58; 3. Pavey (CC) 11:54.49; 4. Hallie Mosier (FC) 12:16.17; 5. Emery Aemmer (B) 12:45.58; 6. Lila Endres (NA) 12:49.46; 8. Hailey Hack (CAI) 13:13.14; 10. Jessie Condon (B) 13:39.76; 11. Mary Mingus (NA) 14:58.64; 12. Audrey Howell (P) 15:54.38.
1,600 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Liddle, Cook, J. Smith, Stewart) 4:10.52; 2. New Albany (Howard, Brown, Clark, Frierson) 4:12.14; 3. Corydon Central 4:12.40; 4. Providence (Ad. Smith, A. Drury, Hoskins, Kaiser) 4:18.00; 5. Borden (K. Rose, Wheeler, L. Rose, Rarick) 4:28.59.
Long jump: 1. Starks (NA) 17-4.5; 2. Tincher (NH) 16-11.5; 3. Conway (FC) 16-3; 4. Flahn (FC) 15-5; 7. Torres (B) 14-6; 9. A. Drury (P) 14-3.5.
High jump: 1. Rarick (B) 5-3; 2. Howard (NA) 5-2; 3(tie). Georgia LaHue (CC), Tincher (NH) 5-1; 6. Kaiser (P) 4-8; 7. J. Smith (FC) 4-6; 8. Powell (NA), Clark (FC) 4-4.
Discus: 1. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 121-9; 2. Mya Weick (CC) 108-3; 3. Sylvia Wright (Craw) 102-5; 4. Isabella Roland (NA) 102-0; 9. Stella Teeters (FC) 74-9.
Shot put: 1. Natalie Stroud (Craw) 34-3; 2. Schweitzer (FC) 33-4.5; 3. Brianna Ash (Craw) 32-2.5; 5. Roland (NA) 31-9; 6. P.J. Lewis (CL) 31-2.5; 8. Taylor Bansbach (P) 29-9.
Pole vault: 1. Hannah Ludwig (B) 10-9; 2. Mia Jones (FC) 9-0; 3. Paige Taylor (FC) 8-0; 6. Kaylee Stumler (NA) 7-0; 7. Brianna Dailey (NA) 6-6; 10. Ciara Hawkins (B) 6-0; 11. Lauren Hinton (P) 6-0.