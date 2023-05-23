EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central finished fifth and New Albany sixth in Tuesday’s very competitive Evansville Central Regional.
Castle took home the team title with 55 points while Evansville Bosse was second with 50.5. Jasper was a close third (48), followed by Evansville North (46), the Highlanders (42) and the Bulldogs (38). Forest Park (37), Signature (31), Princeton (28) and Corydon Central Central (27) rounded out the top 10. Borden tied for 15th (14) while Providence placed 18th (13).
Floyd was led by its victorious 3,200-meter relay team. The quartet of Savanna Liddle, Ginger Atzinger, Emerson Elliott and Kaitlyn Stewart finished first in 9 minutes, 37.26 seconds.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the IHSAA State Finals, which will be June 3 at Indiana University.
Stewart, a junior, also earned a trip to Bloomington with her third-place finish in the 3,200.
Sixth-place New Albany was led by Journey Howard. The senior standout was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles and finished fourth in the high jump. She also was a member of the Bulldogs’ third-place 1,600 relay team, along with Brianna Brown, Cayla Frierson and Lauren Clark.
Frierson, Beautiful Childs, LaNijha Rodgers and Ayanna Starks also combined for a second-place finish in the 400 relay to earn a trip to IU.
Borden had a pair of state qualifiers in freshman Riley Rarick, who was second in the high jump, and Hannah Ludwig, who took third in the pole vault.
The Pioneers were paced by Maci Hoskins. The senior took third in the 1,600 and also was a member of Providence’s fourth-place in the 3,200 relay.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL REGIONAL
Tuesday
Top 10 team scores: 1. Castle 55, 2. Evansville Bosse 50.5, 3. Jasper 48, 4. Evansville North 46, 5. Floyd Central 42, 6. New Albany 38, 7. Forest Park 37, 8. Signature 31, 9. Princeton 28, 10. Corydon Central 27. Others: 15. Borden 14, 18. Providence 13, 23. Crawford County 8, 33. Lanesville 1.
100-meter dash: 1. Alexia Smith (Ev. Bosse) 12.03; 2. Amaya Royal (Castle) 12.33; 3. Iana Tecson (Ev. North) 12.52; 7. Brianna Brown (NA) 12.97; 8. Madison Schilmiller (Corydon) 13.34.
200: 1. Gerilon Kelly (Ev. Bosse) 25.52; 2. Royal (Castle) 25.59; 3. Smith (Ev. Bosse) 25.70; 6. Alexis Brown (NA) 26.28.
400: 1. Smith (Ev. Bosse) 57.37; 2. Ava Olomajeye (Signature) 58.95; 3. Taylor Johnson (Ev. Reitz) 59.52; 7. Lauren Clark (NA) 1:01.86; 8. Hadley Crosier (Lanesville) 1:02.14; 10. Cayla Frierson (NA) 1:02.57.
800: 1. Kaden Leverenz (Signature) 2:17.36; 2. Aubrey Nowaskie (South Knox) 2:18.04; 3. Abrielle Richard (Ev. Christian) 2:18.06; 4. Savanna Liddle (FC) 2:18.93; 7. Lilly Kaiser (Providence) 2:25.21; 14. Ginger Atzinger (FC) 2:29.63.
1,600: 1. Emma Gresham (Boonville) 5:05.99; 2. Kaden Leverenz (Signature) 5:13.24; 3. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 5:14.32; 5. Addison Applegate (Corydon) 5:23.91; 10. Kamden Pierce (Providence) 5:47.25.
3,200: 1. Haley Meade (Princeton) 11:09.97; 2. Heidi Meade (Princeton) 11:10.09; 3. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 11:19.82; 7. Lilli Pavey (Corydon) 11:59.28; 8. Hallie Mosier (FC) 12:01.80; 14. Emery Aemmer (Borden) 13:17.59.
100 hurdles: 1. Rachel Mehringer (Forest Park) 13.75; 2. Journey Howard (NA) 14.99; 3. Elle Knepp (Barr-Reeve) 15.11.
300 hurdles: 1. Mehringer (FP) 44.42; 2. Madelyn Knies (Jasper) 45.93; 3. Landyn Rasche (NE Dubois) 46.32; 11. Kaela Rose (Borden) 50.12; 14. Stephanie Smith (FC) 51.19; 15. Gabby Parrish (Clarksville) 52.67.
400 relay: 1. Evansville North 49.15; 2. New Albany (Frierson, Beautiful Childs, LaNijha Rodgers, Ayanna Starks) 49.87; 3. Corydon Central (Georgia Lahue, Kyndall Mathes, Aubree Adams, Schilmiller) 50.14; 7. Floyd Central (Kyleigh Carbeno, Torri Troutman, Jackie Smith, Lyla Conway) 51.60.
1,600 relay: 1. Jasper 4:04.89; 2. Evansville North 4:07.45; 3. New Albany (Howard, Brown, Frierson, Clark) 4:07.76; 4. Floyd Central (Liddle, Emily Cook, Conway, Stewart) 4:09.83; 10. Providence (Addison Smith, Avery Drury, Hoskins, Kaiser) 4:15.00.
3,200 relay: 1. Floyd Central (Liddle, Atzinger, Emerson Elliott, Stewart) 9:37.26; 2. Princeton 9:42.91; 3. Corydon Central (Erika Valdivieso, Pavey, Aniston Applegate, Add. Applegate) 9:44.52; 4. Providence (Pierce, Hoskins, Kaiser, Molly Richards) 9:57.76; 11. Borden (Skyler Childress, Rose, Delaney Smith, Riley Rarick) 10:31.89.
High jump: 1. Josie Page (Wood Memorial) 5-8; 2. Rarick (Borden) 5-5; 3. Ava Englert (Jasper) 5-3; 4. Howard (NA) 5-2; 9. Lahue (Corydon) 5-0.
Pole vault: 1. Ann Elise Sloan (Ev. Christian) 11-0; 2. Riley Hinson (FP) 10-6; 3. Hannah Ludwig (Borden) 10-6; 6. Mia Jones (FC) 10-0; 13. Paige Taylor (FC) 9-0.
Long jump: 1. Smith (Ev. Bosse) 18-11.5; 2. Grace Tincher (North Harrison) 17-6.5; 3. Ava Kissel (Tecumseh) 17-5.5; 5. Starks (NA) 16-3.75; 9. Conway (FC) 15-8.
Shot put: 1. Gretchen Hurt (Castle) 37-6; 2. Natalie Stroud (Crawford Co.) 35-9; 3. Angelica Sierra (Southridge) 35-2; 4. Elle Schweitzer (FC) 34-8; 16. Isabella Roland (NA) 29-4.5.
Discus: 1. Hurt (Castle) 126-10.5; 2. Ava Weisheit (Gibson Southern) 126-3; 3. Charlotte Cordts (Ev. North) 115-10.5; 4. Schweitzer (FC) 114-9.5; 9. Roland (NA) 102-7; 12. Mya Weick (Corydon) 96-10; 13. Sylvia Wright (Crawford) 94-11.5; 15. Brianna Ash (Crawford) 93-5.5.
PIRATES PLACE 10TH
BLOOMINGTON — Charlestown took 10th in the Bloomington North Regional on Tuesday night.
The host Cougars captured the team title with 131 points — 34 ahead of Bloomington South. Northview (58), Edgewood (57) and Terre Haute South (34) rounded out the top-five, followed by Terre Haute North (31), Linton-Stockton (29), Paoli (26), West Vigo (24) and the Pirates (21).
Charlestown was led by Jayda Holbrook. The junior standout took second in the 400 in 59.10 seconds. Bloomington South freshman Ellie Barada won the race in a record 57.72 seconds.
Holbrook had the fastest 200 preliminary (26.37 seconds), but didn’t finish the final.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Top 3 finishers in each event automatically qualify for the IHSAA State Finals
Top 10 team scores: 1. Bloomington North 131, 2. Bloomington South 97, 3. Northview 58, 4. Edgewood 57, 5. Terre Haute South 34, 6. Terre Haute North 31, 7. Linton-Stockton 29, 8. Paoli 26, 9. West Vigo 24, 10. Charlestown 21. Others: 15. Jeffersonville 8, 29. Silver Creek 2.
100-meter dash: 1. Sarah Elliott (BN) 12.65; 2. Cora Deemer (BN) 12.66; 3. Dusty Welker (WV) 12.68.
200: 1. Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 25.89; 2. Cassidy Pettijohn (THS) 26.20; 3. Deemer (BN) 26.34.
400: 1. Ellie Barada (BS) 57.72; 2. Jayda Holbrook (Charlestown) 59.10; 3. Emma Edwards (Edgewood) 59.20.
800: 1. Nola Somers Glenn (BN) 2:11.64; 2. Lily Myers (BS) 2:15.33; 3. Ellia Hayes (Northview) 2:20.05; 7. Bella Scott (Silver Creek) 2:25.54; 15. Hannah Ramsey (Henryville) 2:39.95.
1,600: 1. Myers (BS) 5:04.44; 2. Hayes (Northview) 5:05.37; 3. Brooke Trinkle (Seymour) 5:18.20; 5. Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 5:25.16; 10. Arielle Phillips (Jeff) 5:31.40; 14. Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 5:50.38.
3,200: 1. Clara Crain (Edgewood) 10:40.83; 2. Jasmine Martoglio (BS) 11:11.78; 3. Laura Barco (Martinsville) 11:16.58; 10. Jackie McCoy (Charlestown) 12:20.91.
100 hurdles: 1. Dede Eberle (BN) 14.43; 2. Kyrsten Fehribach (Paoli) 15.24; 3. Audrianna Hale (Linton-Stockton) 15.26.
300 hurdles: 1. Eberle (BN) 45.32; 2. Fehribach (Paoli) 45.39; 3. Sara Polito (Edgewood) 45.77; 6. Mariah Smith (Jeff) 48.06.
400 relay: 1. Bloomington North 48.68; 2. Bloomington South 50.34; 3. Terre Haute North 50.34; 5. Jeff (Marly Jones, Dakota Sims, KeiAsia Camp, Smith) 50.57; 8. Charlestown (Arriana Rivera, Anneiah King, Laney Hawkins, Holbrook) 51.05.
1,600 relay: 1. Bloomington South 3:58.92; 2. Bloomington North 3:59.99; 3. Edgewood 4:05.88; 7. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Hawkins, Emma Faulkner, Kinser) 4:22.14; 9. Silver Creek (Raegan Cook, Alexandra Keller, Madeline Rhodes, Lucy Jones) 4:23.14; 14. Jeff (Jones, Phillips, Sims, Aleeyah Brown) 4:32.23.
3,200 relay: 1. Bloomington South 9:21.56; 2. Northview 9:26.63; 3. Bloomington North 10:10.30; 6. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Kinser, Jackie McCoy, Victoria Snyder) 10:23.32; 12. Silver Creek (Keller, Libby Kochert, Rhodes, Keegan Caudill) 10:45.97.
High jump: 1. Fehribach (Paoli) 5-4; 2. Callie Alston (Orleans) 5-3; 3. Violet Hall (BS) 5-2; 6. King (Charlestown) 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. Hope Taylor (BN) 10-9; 2. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 10-6; 3. Ashley Abram (Edgewood) 10-3.
Long jump: 1. Eberle (BN) 17-6.25; 2. Audrianna Hale (Linton-Stockton) 17-2.5; 3. Ella Hayden (Edgewood) 17-2; 8. Smith (Jeff) 15-11.5.
Shot put: 1. Hadley Lucas (BN) 50-0; 2. Mariah Posey (THS) 40-4.5; 3. Becca Robbins (Linton-Stockton) 38-11.5; 12. Carley Troutman (SC) 32-7.
Discus: 1. Lucas (BN) 163-1; 2. Robbins (Linton-Stockton) 128-5; 3. Megan Jackson (Clay City) 116-0; 9. Haylie Spear (New Washington) 101-5; 11. Lexi Deaton (Charlestown) 96-10.
