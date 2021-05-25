GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Steele leads Charlestown to fourth-place finish

BLOOMINGTON — Charlestown, coming off its first-ever sectional title, finished fourth in Tuesday's Bloomington North Regional.
Bloomington South edged the host Cougars 87.25-86 for the team title. Terre Haute South took third with 48 — 4.5 ahead of the Pirates. Jeffersonville placed 11th with 21 points.
Freshman Lyric Steele led the way for Charlestown. She won the 200-meter dash (25.92 seconds) and anchored the Pirates' victorious 400 relay team (49.61). She also took third in the 100. Joining Steele on the 400 relay team were Talia Bikai, Demaria King and Jayda Holbrook.
Also for Charlestown, senior Lanae' Crowe took second in the discus. Brownstown Central's Avery Koch won the event with a throw of 135-feet, 3-inches, while Crowe was close behind at 134-0.
The Red Devils were led by sophomore Arielle Phillips, who finished second in the 100 hurdles.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for the IHSAA State Finals, which will be June 5 at Ben Davis.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Team scores: 1. Bloomington South 87.25, 2. Bloomington North 86, 3. Terre Haute South 48, 4. Charlestown 43.5, 5. Edgewood 40, 6. Martinsville 35.25, 7. Terre Haute North 33, 8 (tie). West Vigo, Seymour 26, 10. Northview 22. Others: 11. Jeffersonville 21, 21. Silver Creek 7.
100: 1. Courtney Jones (THS) 12.44; 2. McKenna Jeter (Eastern) 12.55; 3. Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 12.59.
200: 1. Steele (Charlestown) 25.92; 2. Dusty Welker (West Vigo) 26.23; 3. Lundun Perry (Madison) 26.24. Other: 6. Jayda Holbrook (Charlestown) 27.54.
400: 1. Amiyah Davis (Bloomington South) 56.70; 2. Hanna Reuter (Martinsville) 58.89; 3. Corynn DeGroote (West Vigo) 59.03. Others: 8. Holbrook (Charlestown) 1:02.20; 9. Laney Hawkins (Charlestown) 1:02.50; 15. Navaeh Bates (Jeffersonville) 1:04.70.
800: 1. Bea Cakmak (Bloomington North) 2:20.66; 2. Abbey Beathea (Bloomington South) 2:21.25; 3. Nola Somers Glenn (Bloomington North) 2:21.51. Others: 8. Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 2:30.29, 13. Kenzie Wesley (SC) 2:36.27.
1,600: 1. Brooke Trinkle (Seymour) 5:12.82; 2. Ellia Hayes (Northview) 5:13.91; 3. Gnister Grant (Northview) 5:15.10. Other: 11. Olivia Clive (Jeff) 5:55.71.
3,200: 1. Annalyssa Crain (Edgewood) 10:16.47; 2. Clara Crain (Edgewood) 10:52.63; 3. Lily Myers (Bloomington South) 11:40.28. Others: Clive (Jeff) 12:58.89; 15. Jackie McCoy (Charlestown) 13:08.15.
100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Rolen (Bloomington South) 15.58; 2. Arielle Phillips (Jeff) 15.63; 3. Audrianna Hale (Linton-Stockton) 16.35. Other: 7. Katelyn Grady (SC) 16.66.
300 hurdles: 1. Jones (THS) 46.18; 2. Rolen (Bloomington South) 46.26; 3. Ella Francis (Bloomington North) 46.84. Others: 5. Grady (SC) 48.44; 10. Natalie Day (SC) 49.72.
400 relay: 1. Charlestown (Talia Bikai, Demaria King, Holbrook, Steele) 49.61; 2. Terre Haute South 50.25; 3. Jeffersonville (Ahmya Baker, Averielle Baker, MacKenzie Fountain, Tara Cofie) 50.46.
1,600 relay: 1. Martinsville 4:02.35; 2. Bloomington North 4:05.41; 3. West Vigo 4:06.66. Others: 6. Jeffersonville (Cofie, Dakota Sims, Averielle Baker, Bates) 4:19.08; 13. Silver Creek (Grady, Day, Kennedy Freitas, Anna Dablow) 4:30.84.
3,200 relay: 1. Bloomington North 9:33.80; 2. Bloomington South 9:39.78; 3. Edgewood 9:47.57. Others: 8. Silver Creek (Dablow, Wesley, Isabel Odle, Meg Miller) 10:41.46; 12. Charlestown (Jessie McCoy, Kaylee Kinser, Emma Faulkner, Jackie McCoy) 11:16.22; 16. Jeffersonville (Sydney Foreman, Justus Vaughn-Bowman, Addison Duran, Alex Hatfield) 11:53.87.
Long jump: 1. Jeter (Eastern) 17-8; 2. Hanna Reuter (Martinsville) 17-6.75; 3. Kennedy Trigg (Greencastle) 17-0. Other: 7. Fountain (Jeff) 16-2.5.
High jump: 1. Kyrsten Fehribach (Paoli) 5-3; 2. Jailyn Lundy (White River Valley) 5-2; 3. Emmalina Leatherman (Shawe Memorial) 5-2. Others: 7. Aniyah Thomas (Jeff) 5-1; 8 (tie). Sadee Goedeker (Charlestown) 5-1; 14. Anneiah King (Charlestown) 4-10.
Shot put: 1. Tyresha Clark (THN) 41-6; 2. Bree Mahoney-Sutherland (South Putnam) 40-10.75; 3. Hadley Lucas (Bloomington North) 38-9. Others: 5. Alexis Deaton (Charlestown) 37-5; 9. Daisy Priddy (SC) 34-11.5; 14. D. King (Charlestown) 33-1.5.
Discus: 1. Avery Koch (Brownstown Central) 135-3; 2. Lanae' Crowe (Charlestown) 134-0; 3. Hadley Lucas (Bloomington North) 133-0. Other: 10. Haylie Spear (New Washington) 105-11.
Pole vault: 1. Rolen (Bloomington South) 10-3; 2 (tie) Cami Loftus (THS), Stephanie Nicola (Bloomington North) 10-0.