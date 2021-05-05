GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Twenty-four athletes to watch

Down the stretch we come in the track & field season.
The state tournament begins May 18 with the teams from Clark and Floyd counties heading to the Madison and Corydon Central Sectionals, respectively.
With both of those right around the corner, let’s take a quick look at 24 athletes to watch over the remainder of the regular season and into the postseason. Then, let’s take a glance at each area team.
BELLA BARNEY, FLOYD CENTRAL
Two years ago, as a sophomore, Barney won the shot put and finished second in the discus at the Floyd Central Sectional. So far this year she ranks first in the discus (117-feet, 5-inches) and second in the shot put among the teams in the Corydon Central Sectional field, according to athletic.net.
SYDNEY BAXTER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior, who was second in the 800-meter run at the sectional two years ago, ranks first in that event (2 minutes, 23.99 seconds) so far this season.
BRIANNA BROWN, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore sprinter ranks second in the 100 and third in the 200 in the Corydon Sectional field thus far.
JOSEY CHEATHAM, BORDEN
The senior is a big point-scorer for the Braves. Two years ago, as a sophomore, Cheatham was third in the discus and fifth in the 100 hurdles at the sectional.
JAYDON CIRINCIONE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior cross country standout has the fastest 1,600 (5:10.58) and 3,200 (11:18.48) in the Corydon Sectional field so far this season.
OLIVIA CLIVE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior has the swiftest 1,600 (5:59.70) and 3,200 (12:54.91) in the Madison Sectional field so far this season. She was third and second, respectively, in those events at the sectional two years ago.
TARA COFIE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior ranks third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 and long jump in the Madison Sectional field so far this season.
CALLIE CROUSE, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The senior is a team leader for the Warriors.
LANAE’ CROWE, CHARLESTOWN
The senior thrower is — far and away — No. 1 in the discus (127-3), which she won at the Jeff Sectional two years ago, and is also third in the shot put.
CAYLA FRIERSON, NEW ALBANY
The freshman has the fastest 100 (12.61), which she ran last Friday at the East Central Invitational, in the Corydon Sectional field, as well as the fifth-fastest 400.
ELISE GORDON, NEW ALBANY
The senior is in the midst of an outstanding season. She has the fastest time in the 100 hurdles (15.27) and the best long jump (18-5 3/4). Additionally, she has the second-swiftest time in the 300 hurdles and the fourth-fastest 100.
KATELYN GRADY, SILVER CREEK
The junior, who won the 300 hurdles at the Jeff Sectional two years ago, has the fastest time in that event (49.71) and the second-fastest in the 100 hurdles so far.
MACI HOSKINS, PROVIDENCE
The sophomore cross country standout won the 800 and 1,600 at the recent North Harrison Invitational. She should be a factor in both races at the sectional.
JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore has the fastest time in the 300 hurdles (47.73), as well as the second-swiftest time in the 100 hurdles and the second-best high jump in the Corydon field.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore has the second-swiftest 800, behind Baxter, the third-fastest 1,600 and the fourth-fastest 3,200 in the Corydon field so far.
ARIELLE PHILLIPS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore has followed up her breakout cross-country campaign with a solid season on the track. She has the fastest time in the 100 hurdles (16.34) in the Madison Sectional field, as well as the second-swiftest 300 hurdles time and the fourth-fastest times in the 100 and 400.
HAYLIE SPEAR, NEW WASHINGTON
The sophomore is a point-scorer in the throws for the Mustangs. She threw a personal-best 94-8 in the discus earlier this week.
LYRIC STEELE, CHARLESTOWN
The sophomore sprinter set the school record in the 100 (12.6) and 200 (26.0) earlier this season.
AMELIA TANDY, NEW ALBANY
The junior has the best shot put (39-6 1/2) and the second-best discus throw in the Corydon Sectional field.
MARLEY TATE, NEW ALBANY
The senior has the fastest times in the 200 (26.45) and 400 (1:01.30) thus far in the Corydon field.
JASMINE WALKER, CLARKSVILLE
The senior basketball standout is the Generals’ top sprinter.
KENZIE WESLEY, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore has run the second-swiftest 800 and the third-fastest 400 in the Madison Sectional field so far.
SHALANDRIA WHITE, NEW ALBANY
The junior has the second-swiftest 200 and the second-best long jump in the Corydon Sectional field.
LIGIA WILLIAMS, ROCK CREEK
The senior volleyball standout has the fastest times in the 100 (12.70) and the 200 (26.38) in the Madison field, according to athletic.net, so far this season. She was second in both of those events at the Jeff Sectional two years ago.
.
TEAM-BY-TEAM GLANCES
BORDEN
• HEAD COACH: Liz Geltmaker.
• 2019: Tied for fifth at Corydon Central Sectional, then tied for 31st at Evansville Central Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Josey Cheatham (Sr., hurdles, long jump, discus); Joy Coffman (Sr., pole vault, 3,200, 3,200 relay); Kaylie Magallanes (Sr., 1,600, 3,200, 3,200 relay); McKenna Ray (Sr., pole vault, 800, 1,600 & 3,200 relays); Ali Mink (So., sprints, high jump); Delaney Smith (So., shot put, 1,600 relay, 1600); Kaela Rose (So., hurdles, 1,600 relay); Lexi Rose (Fr., 3,200 relay, sprints).
• OUTLOOK: “This girls’ team should have a successful season,” Geltmaker said. “We have strong senior leadership and the talent to have another shot at another conference title, as well as advance several athletes to regional. I am excited to see what they are capable of this season.”
.
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Jerry Doyle.
• 2019: Seventh at Jeffersonville Sectional before tying for 24th at Bloomington North Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Grace Adams (Sr., mid-distance, distance); Lanae Crowe (Sr., throws); Zoe Flores (Sr., 800, 3,200 relay); Sadee Goedeker (Jr., jumps); Demaria King (Jr., jumps); Jaelinn Beckort (So., sprints); Tara Chisman (So., distance); Laney Hawkins (So., sprints); Jackie McCoy (So., middle distance, distance); Jessie McCoy (So., mid-distance, distance); Raelynn Rufer (So., hurdles); Alexis Deaton (Fr., throws); Emma Faulkner (Fr., mid-distance, distance); Jayda Holbrook (Fr., sprints); Anneiah King (Fr, jumps.); Kaylee Kinser (Fr., mid-distance, distance); Lyric Steele (Fr., sprints); Lily Woods (Fr., throws).
• OUTLOOK: “Our outlook for the season is to improve over the course of the season, so that we are at our best at conference and sectional time!” Doyle said. “We are looking to contend for a Mid-Southern Conference championship, and to get as many out of sectional and on to the state meet as possible!”
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Stephen Wagner.
• 2019: Tied for fifth at the Floyd Central Sectional, tied for 15th at the Evansville Central and tied for 62nd in the IHSAA State Finals.
• KEY ATHLETES: Callie Crouse (Sr., distance); Ashlin Owen (Jr., sprints); Kaytlynn Geary (So., sprints); Maddie Smith (Fr., relays); Nora Stocksdale (Fr., relays).
.
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Casey Bowles.
• 2019: Did not score in at Floyd Central Sectional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Jasmine Walker (Sr., sprints); Alyssa Leezer (So., throws); Caden Owens (So., 300 hurdles); Gabby Parrish (So., hurdles).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Courtney Bardach.
• 2019: Won the Floyd Central Sectional and finished third in the Evansville Central Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Shelby Hardin (Sr., sprints); Grace Suer (Sr., sprints); Payton Hall (Sr., sprints, mid-distance); Sydney Baxter (Sr., mid-distance); Natalie Clare (Sr., mid-distance); Bella Barney (Sr. throws); Haven Enlow (Sr., hurdles); Racquel Semer (Sr., hurdles, sprints); Annalise Zeinemann (Jr., pole vault, sprints); Reece Davis (Jr., pole vault, sprints); Jaydon Cirincione (Jr., distance); Keegan Kaiser (Jr., hurdles, sprints); Kylee Lewellen (Jr., sprints); Savanna Liddle (So., mid-distance, distance); Kaitlyn Stewart (Fr., distance, mid-distance).
• OUTLOOK: “I feel like I say this every year, but this is the most talented team I’ve had to date,” Bardach said. “Our 2020 team was a special team, as well, that unfortunately didn’t get to show it and earn the accolades that should have come with it. Our 2021 team will take off right where our 2020 team left off. We plan to win team titles in conference, sectionals and regionals. We expect to have our most state qualifiers in school history as well as All-State contenders in throws, distance, distance relays, pole vault and hurdles.”
.
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Susan Orberson.
• 2019: Finished 11th at the Jeffersonville Sectional.
• KEY ATHLETE: Sydney Kleinert (Sr., throws).
.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Ericka Herd.
• 2019: Won Jeffersonville Sectional, third at Bloomington North Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Ahmya Baker (Sr., relays, long jump); Tara Cofie (Sr., sprints, hurdles, jumps); Kendra Salazar (Sr., relays, pole vault); Navaeh Bates (Jr., sprints, long jump); Olivia Clive (Jr., distance); Sydney Foreman (Jr., middle distance, pole vault); MacKenzie Fountain (Jr., long jump); Aniyah Thomas (Jr., jumps); Averielle Baker (So., sprints); Arielle Phillips (So., sprints, hurdles).
.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Vince Hogue.
• 2019: Finished second in Floyd Central Sectional, won Evansville Central Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Elise Gordon (Sr., sprints, hurdles, long jump); Marley Tate (Sr., sprints); Tamera Daily (Jr., throws); Zaisha Johnson (Jr., hurdles); Daisha Morris (Jr., sprints); Lanie Scharlow (Jr., pole vault, relays); Amelia Tandy (Jr., throws); Shalandria White (Jr., sprints, long jump); Brianna Brown (So., sprints); Journey Howard (So., hurdles, high jump); Alaina Walker (So., relays, high jump); Priscilla Byrd (Fr., 800); Lauren Clark (Fr., 800); Cayla Frierson (Fr., sprints).
.
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Courtney Isaac.
• 2019: Placed ninth at the Jeffersonville Sectional, then 23rd at the Bloomington North Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Shelbie Baird (Sr., throws); Kendal Fruits (Sr., high jump); Kat Greenwell (Sr., jumps, discus, sprints); Haylie Spear (So., throws); Sami Canter (Fr., jumps).
.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Jeanne Luther.
• 2019: Placed third at the Floyd Central Sectional, then tied for 26th at the Evansville Central Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Reese Bottorff (Sr., sprints, high jump); Lizzy Isgrigg (Sr., high jump); Sarah Boehm (Jr., hurdles); Maci Hoskins (So., mid-distance, distance); Erica Voelker (So., distance); Tessa Holifield (Fr., throws); Lilly Kaiser (Fr., 400, relays).
• OUTLOOK: ”The girls’ team numbers are down, but those we have are training well and may have more than one state qualifier,” Luther said.
.
ROCK CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Kevin White.
• 2019: Finished fifth at Jeffersonville Sectional, fifth at the Bloomington North Regional and tied for 20th at the IHSAA State Finals.
• KEY ATHLETES: Lajoy Williams (Sr., hurdles, relays); Ligia Williams (Sr., sprints, jumps); Alexis Robinson (Jr., throws); Leilani Allen (Fr., 400, long jump).
• OUTLOOK: ”As a team, we want to continue to train hard with our main focus being tackling PRs. We prepare to compete at a high level every season and we planning on doing the same this year,” White said.
.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Sam Terrell.
• 2019: Took third at Jeffersonville Sectional, then tied for 17th at Bloomington North Regional.
• KEY ATHLETES: Anna Dablow (Sr., 200, 400, relays); Natalie Day (Sr., hurdles); Sarah Elder (Jr., sprints); Kennedy Freitas (Jr., jumps); Katelyn Grady (Jr., hurdles); Isabel Odle (Jr., distance); Daisy Priddy (Jr., throws); Kenzie Wesley (So., 400, 800, 1,600).