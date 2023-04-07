GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Twenty to watch

The track & field season is off and running.
Once again, Clark and Floyd counties are flush with talent. With that in mind, here are 20 girls to watch this spring.
BRIANNA BROWN, NEW ALBANY
The senior is coming off an outstanding junior season for the Bulldogs.
She was the Corydon Central Sectional champion in the 100- and the 200-meter dashes and also helped New Albany’s 400 relay team to victory as well.
At the Evansville Central Regional, Brown was third in the 100 and seventh in the 200.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished 19th in the 100.
MYA CHAPMAN, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The sophomore had a fine freshman season for the Warriors.
At the sectional, she finished fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100.
ALEXIS DEATON, CHARLESTOWN
The junior thrower is coming off a strong sophomore season for the Pirates.
At the Jeffersonville Sectional, she swept the shot put and the discus.
At the Bloomington North Regional, Deaton took third in the shot put and seventh in the discus.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she placed 13th in the shot put.
EMERSON ELLIOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior had a solid sophomore campaign for the Highlanders.
At the sectional, she took third in the 1,600 run. A week later at the regional, she was ninth in the 1,600 and was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Elliott helped Floyd’s 3,200 relay team to a fifth-place finish.
CAYLA FRIERSON, NEW ALBANY
The junior had a strong sophomore season.
At the sectional, she was third in the 100 while helping the Bulldogs’ 400 and 1,600 relay teams to victory as well. A week later at the regional she placed eighth in 100.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped New Albany to 21st in the 1,600 relay.
JAYDA HOLBROOK, CHARLESTOWN
The junior is coming off a solid sophomore campaign.
At the sectional, she won the 400 and was a member of the Pirates’ victorious 400 relay team.
The next week Holbrook took third in the 400 and helped Charlestown’s 400 relay team to a runner-up finish.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished sixth in the 400 and helped the Pirates’ 400 relay team to a 19th-place finish.
MACI HOSKINS, PROVIDENCE
The senior was plagued by injuries during her junior season, but she looks to bounce back this spring.
As a sophomore she was second in the 1,600 at the sectional and finished fourth in that race at the regional.
JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY
The senior hurdler/jumper is coming off a sensational junior season.
At the sectional, she won four events. Howard swept the hurdle races and also was the champion in the high jump. Additionally, she was a member of the Bulldogs’ victorious 1,600 relay team.
At the regional, she was second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in both the 300 hurdles and the high jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Howard took 23rd in the 100 hurdles. She also helped New Albany to a 21st-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
Howard has committed to IUPUI.
LILLY KAISER, PROVIDENCE
The junior is coming off a strong sophomore season.
At the sectional, she was third in the 800. A week later at the regional, she again took third in the 800 while also tying for 11th in the high jump.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Kaiser took 25th in the 800.
SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior is coming off an outstanding junior campaign.
At the sectional, she was second in the 800 and helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to victory.
A week later at the regional, Liddle edged teammate Kaitlyn Stewart for first-place and was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to a fifth-place finish and took 22nd in the 800.
MADELYNN LUTZ, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman season.
At the sectional, Lutz finished sixth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800.
She followed that up with a strong cross country campaign.
JACKIE MCCOY, CHARLESTOWN
The senior is coming off a very good junior campaign.
At the sectional, she was runner-up in the 3,200 and was also a member of the Pirates’ victorious 3,200 relay team.
She and her twin sister, Jessie, have signed with Taylor University.
JESSIE MCCOY, CHARLESTOWN
The senior is coming off a very solid junior season.
At the sectional, she was second in the 1,600 and third in the 800 while also helping the Pirates’ 3,200 relay team to victory as well.
HALLIE MOSIER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a solid junior season.
At the sectional, she was second in the 3,200. A week later, she took 10th in that race at the regional.
GABBY PARRISH, CLARKSVILLE
The senior hurdler is coming off a solid junior campaign.
At the sectional, she placed seventh in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles.
Parrish has signed with Hanover.
ARIELLE PHILLIPS, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior had a strong junior season.
At the sectional, she won the 100 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles. Additionally, she was a member of the Red Devils’ victorious 1,600 relay team and their runner-up 400 relay team.
At the regional, Phillips finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles. Additionally, she helped Jeff’s 400 relay team to a fifth-place finish and the 1,600 relay team to ninth.
MARIAH SMITH, JEFFERSONVILLE
The sophomore, a transfer from Clarksville, is coming off a fine freshman season.
At the sectional, she placed third in the long jump and eighth in both the 100 and 200.
AYANNA STARKS, NEW ALBANY
The freshman sprinter-jumper will make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.
She took 10th in the long jump in the recent Hoosier State Relays.
LYRIC STEELE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The junior, a transfer from Charlestown, is coming off a sensational sophomore season.
At the sectional, she finished first in the 100 and 200 and was also a member of the Pirates’ victorious 400 relay team.
A week later at the regional, Steele again triumphed in the 100 and 200 while also helping Charlestown’s 400 relay team to a runner-up finish.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100. She also helped the Pirates to a 19th-place finish in the 400 relay.
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior had a strong sophomore season.
At the sectional, she won the 800 while also helping the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to victory.
A week later, she was second in the 800 (to Liddle) and was once again a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team at the regional.
At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to a fifth-place finish while also taking 27th in the 800.
20 OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
KeiAsia Camp, Jeffersonville; Beautiful Childs, New Albany; Lauren Clark, New Albany; Emily Cook, Floyd Central; Kristyn Greenwell, New Washington; Hailey Hack, CAI; Laney Hawkins, Charlestown; Regan Hinton, Providence; Anneiah King, Charlestown; Kaylee Kinser, Charlestown; Libby Kochert, Silver Creek; Hannah Ludwig, Borden; Raven Newsome, Silver Creek; Hannah Ramsey, Henryville; Kaela Rose, Borden; Raelynn Rufer, Charlestown; Elle Schweitzer, Floyd Central; Dakota Sims, Jeffersonville; Haylie Spear, New Washington; Ava Wheeler, Borden.