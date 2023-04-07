 Skip to main content
GIRLS' TRACK & FIELD: Twenty to watch

5-17_22_CorydonTrackSectional_Girls_12414.jpg (copy)

New Albany’s Brianna Brown crosses the finish line of the 400-meter relay at the Corydon Central Sectional last year. Brown also won the 100 and 200 dashes.

The track & field season is off and running.

Once again, Clark and Floyd counties are flush with talent. With that in mind, here are 20 girls to watch this spring.

BRIANNA BROWN, NEW ALBANY

The senior is coming off an outstanding junior season for the Bulldogs.

She was the Corydon Central Sectional champion in the 100- and the 200-meter dashes and also helped New Albany’s 400 relay team to victory as well.

At the Evansville Central Regional, Brown was third in the 100 and seventh in the 200.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished 19th in the 100.

MYA CHAPMAN, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

The sophomore had a fine freshman season for the Warriors.

At the sectional, she finished fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100.

ALEXIS DEATON, CHARLESTOWN

The junior thrower is coming off a strong sophomore season for the Pirates.

AlexisDeaton.jpg (copy)

Charlestown sophomore Alexis Deaton won the shot put and discus at the Jeffersonville Sectional last year.

At the Jeffersonville Sectional, she swept the shot put and the discus.

At the Bloomington North Regional, Deaton took third in the shot put and seventh in the discus.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she placed 13th in the shot put.

EMERSON ELLIOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior had a solid sophomore campaign for the Highlanders.

Emerson2.jpg

Floyd Central’s Emerson Elliott competes in last year’s Brown County Semistate. This fall she and the Highlanders will try to repeat their sectional and regional titles.

At the sectional, she took third in the 1,600 run. A week later at the regional, she was ninth in the 1,600 and was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Elliott helped Floyd’s 3,200 relay team to a fifth-place finish.

CAYLA FRIERSON, NEW ALBANY

The junior had a strong sophomore season.

IMG_2750.jpg

New Albany freshman Cayla Frierson won the 100-meter dash at Tuesday night’s Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.

At the sectional, she was third in the 100 while helping the Bulldogs’ 400 and 1,600 relay teams to victory as well. A week later at the regional she placed eighth in 100.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped New Albany to 21st in the 1,600 relay.

JAYDA HOLBROOK, CHARLESTOWN

The junior is coming off a solid sophomore campaign.

JaydaHolbrook.jpg (copy)

Charlestown’s Jayda Holbrook, left, finishes the 400 at the Jeffersonville Sectional last year.

At the sectional, she won the 400 and was a member of the Pirates’ victorious 400 relay team.

The next week Holbrook took third in the 400 and helped Charlestown’s 400 relay team to a runner-up finish.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished sixth in the 400 and helped the Pirates’ 400 relay team to a 19th-place finish.

MACI HOSKINS, PROVIDENCE

MaciHoskins4.jpg

Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins finished fourth in the Crawford County Sectional on Oct. 10. She’ll compete in this Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals as an individual.

The senior was plagued by injuries during her junior season, but she looks to bounce back this spring.

As a sophomore she was second in the 1,600 at the sectional and finished fourth in that race at the regional.

JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY

The senior hurdler/jumper is coming off a sensational junior season.

At the sectional, she won four events. Howard swept the hurdle races and also was the champion in the high jump. Additionally, she was a member of the Bulldogs’ victorious 1,600 relay team.

New Albany junior Journey Howard won four events at the Corydon Central Sectional last month. She was first in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump. Additionally, she was a member of the Bulldogs’ triumphant 1,600 relay team.

At the regional, she was second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in both the 300 hurdles and the high jump.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Howard took 23rd in the 100 hurdles. She also helped New Albany to a 21st-place finish in the 1,600 relay.

Howard has committed to IUPUI.

LILLY KAISER, PROVIDENCE

The junior is coming off a strong sophomore season.

LillyKaiser.jpg (copy)

Providence’s Lilly Kaiser competes in the sprint medley relay at Clarksville’s Faulkner Relays in 2022. She finished third in the 800-meter run at both the sectional and the regional last year.

At the sectional, she was third in the 800. A week later at the regional, she again took third in the 800 while also tying for 11th in the high jump.

At the IHSAA State Finals, Kaiser took 25th in the 800.

SAVANNA LIDDLE, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior is coming off an outstanding junior campaign.

SavannaL.jpg

Floyd Central senior Savanna Liddle shows off her ribbon after placing ninth in the girls’ race of Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.

At the sectional, she was second in the 800 and helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to victory.

A week later at the regional, Liddle edged teammate Kaitlyn Stewart for first-place and was also a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to a fifth-place finish and took 22nd in the 800.

MADELYNN LUTZ, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman season.

mlutz.jpg

Christian Academy sophomore Madelynn Lutz was sixth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800 at last year's sectional. 

At the sectional, Lutz finished sixth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800.

She followed that up with a strong cross country campaign.

JACKIE MCCOY, CHARLESTOWN

The senior is coming off a very good junior campaign.

JackieMc.jpg

Charlestown senior Jackie McCoy was second in the 3,200 at the Jeffersonville Sectional last year. 

At the sectional, she was runner-up in the 3,200 and was also a member of the Pirates’ victorious 3,200 relay team.

She and her twin sister, Jessie, have signed with Taylor University.

JESSIE MCCOY, CHARLESTOWN

The senior is coming off a very solid junior season.

At the sectional, she was second in the 1,600 and third in the 800 while also helping the Pirates’ 3,200 relay team to victory as well.

HALLIE MOSIER, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior had a solid junior season.

HallieMosier.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central senior Hallie Mosier was second in the 3,200 at the Corydon Central Sectional last year. 

At the sectional, she was second in the 3,200. A week later, she took 10th in that race at the regional.

GABBY PARRISH, CLARKSVILLE

The senior hurdler is coming off a solid junior campaign.

At the sectional, she placed seventh in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles.

Parrish has signed with Hanover.

ARIELLE PHILLIPS, JEFFERSONVILLE

The senior had a strong junior season.

62e34731cbbd6.image.jpg

Jeffersonville senior Arielle Phillips and junior Lyric Steele should be big-time point-scorers for the Red Devils this spring. 

At the sectional, she won the 100 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles. Additionally, she was a member of the Red Devils’ victorious 1,600 relay team and their runner-up 400 relay team.

At the regional, Phillips finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the 300 hurdles. Additionally, she helped Jeff’s 400 relay team to a fifth-place finish and the 1,600 relay team to ninth.

MARIAH SMITH, JEFFERSONVILLE

The sophomore, a transfer from Clarksville, is coming off a fine freshman season.

At the sectional, she placed third in the long jump and eighth in both the 100 and 200.

AYANNA STARKS, NEW ALBANY

The freshman sprinter-jumper will make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.

She took 10th in the long jump in the recent Hoosier State Relays.

LYRIC STEELE, JEFFERSONVILLE

The junior, a transfer from Charlestown, is coming off a sensational sophomore season.

At the sectional, she finished first in the 100 and 200 and was also a member of the Pirates’ victorious 400 relay team.

A week later at the regional, Steele again triumphed in the 100 and 200 while also helping Charlestown’s 400 relay team to a runner-up finish.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she finished fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100. She also helped the Pirates to a 19th-place finish in the 400 relay.

KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL

The junior had a strong sophomore season.

At the sectional, she won the 800 while also helping the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to victory.

A week later, she was second in the 800 (to Liddle) and was once again a member of Floyd’s victorious 3,200 relay team at the regional.

At the IHSAA State Finals, she helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to a fifth-place finish while also taking 27th in the 800.

20 OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

KeiAsia Camp, Jeffersonville; Beautiful Childs, New Albany; Lauren Clark, New Albany; Emily Cook, Floyd Central; Kristyn Greenwell, New Washington; Hailey Hack, CAI; Laney Hawkins, Charlestown; Regan Hinton, Providence; Anneiah King, Charlestown; Kaylee Kinser, Charlestown; Libby Kochert, Silver Creek; Hannah Ludwig, Borden; Raven Newsome, Silver Creek; Hannah Ramsey, Henryville; Kaela Rose, Borden; Raelynn Rufer, Charlestown; Elle Schweitzer, Floyd Central; Dakota Sims, Jeffersonville; Haylie Spear, New Washington; Ava Wheeler, Borden.

