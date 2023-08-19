Mckenna.jpg

Borden freshman McKenna Mullen, left, celebrates with her teammates, including Hannah Peine (1), after a point during Tuesday night’s match against visiting Charlestown.

 Photos by Josh Cook | News and Tribune

BORDEN — Host Borden beat Crothersville 25-6, 25-13, 25-8 Friday night in a Southern Athletic Conference match.

“Another great team effort,” Braves coach D.J. Zipp said. “Adrianna Rice got us going with her serving. Michelle Cooper had a solid game on the outside. Everybody contributed. Hopefully we can keep up the momentum going into tomorrow.”

Borden (6-0, 2-0) will participate in the Washington County Tournament at West Washington today.

