BORDEN — Host Borden beat Crothersville 25-6, 25-13, 25-8 Friday night in a Southern Athletic Conference match.
“Another great team effort,” Braves coach D.J. Zipp said. “Adrianna Rice got us going with her serving. Michelle Cooper had a solid game on the outside. Everybody contributed. Hopefully we can keep up the momentum going into tomorrow.”
Borden (6-0, 2-0) will participate in the Washington County Tournament at West Washington today.
