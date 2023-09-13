HENRYVILLE — Class A No. 9 Borden clinched at least a share of the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 win at Henryville on Tuesday night.
McKenna Mullen had a double-double (12 kills, 16 digs) to lead the way for the unbeaten Braves. Also for Borden, Reese Martel dished out 19 assists while Gabby Thomas topped the team with three service aces.
Defensively, in addition to Mullen’s 16, Gabby Thomas (12), Mallory Thomas (11) and Aubrey Miller (11) combined for 34 digs.
“This is a great win for us,” Braves coach D.J. Zipp said. “Coach Condon had her team ready and they played extremely hard. She’s doing great with that program. I thought we answered the bell and played very scrappy in the first game and set the tone. It was a great team win in a great environment. Our defense and ball control won this game tonight for us.”
Both teams will be back in action Thursday night. The Hornets (3-13, 1-1) will host Madison at 6 p.m. while Borden (15-0, 4-0) will entertain Christian Academy at 7 p.m.
