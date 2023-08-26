BORDEN — A battle of unbeatens lived up to the hype Friday night, as host Borden outlasted Lanesville 16-25, 26-24, 27-25, 22-25, 15-10 in a thrilling girls’ volleyball match.
The two Southern Athletic Conference rivals had rolled through their first combined 15 matches. The Braves entered 10-0 and having won 24 of their 25 sets played. Meanwhile the Eagles were 5-0 and had triumphed in all 15 of their sets.
Friday, Lanesville won the first set before Borden took the next two by a combined four points. The Eagles then edged the Braves by three in the fourth set to force a winner-take-all final frame, which Borden won by five.
“What a match,” Braves coach D.J. Zipp said. “We came out tight in the first set, but were able to settle down. This one could have gone either way multiple times. I’m proud of the grit our team showed.”
Sophomore outside hitter McKenna Mullen tallied a team-high 22 kills while junior Hannah Peine added 15 for Borden.
Senior Adrianna Rice led the Braves from the service line with five aces.
Borden (11-0, 3-0) is slated to visit Salem on Monday night.
Lanesville (5-1, 1-1) is scheduled to face host New Albany at 9 a.m. this morning in the Bulldogs’ River City Invitational.
