BORDEN — Visiting Christian Academy handed Class A No. 9 Borden its first loss of the season, beating the Braves 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 in girls' volleyball action Thursday night.
Karlyn Denny had a triple-double (13 assists, 12 digs and 11 kills) to lead the way for the Warriors, who have won six in a row.
"Tonight was a solid match from everyone on our team," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "I am so proud of how we showed up to take on a tough Borden team. They definitely tested us defensively and our back row stepped up to the challenge. I keep saying it, but once again, our setters (Denny and sophomore Ella Peach) spread out the ball well and our hitters took care of business. Both Denny and junior Mya Chapman had an impressive night from the front row. And we are doing a better job of getting our middles involved offensively, as both of them can just take over a match. We still have a lot to work on to get to where we want to be, but I am happy with the progress we have made over the last couple weeks."
The Braves entered having won their first 15 matches and 39 of their first 43 sets.
"We got punched in the mouth at the start and just never really settled in," first-year Borden coach D.J. Zipp said. "CAI served us off the court. We worked on serve-receive all week, but they were impressive. Hats off to them. We played hard and never gave up. I'm excited to see how we respond to our first loss."
Both the Braves (15-1) and the Warriors (11-7) will be back in action Saturday.
.
CAI DEF. BORDEN 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
CAI statistics: Anna Miles 2 assists, 7 digs, 4 aces; Mya Chapman 1 solo block, 1 dig, 7 kills; Leah Stevens 12 digs, 3 aces; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 14 digs, 3 aces; Avery Kerr 1 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 4 kills; Haley Jones 5 kills; Ella Peach 16 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace; Maycee Hoefler 1 solo block, 2 digs, 4 kills; Regan Barth 3 digs, 5 kills; Karlyn Denny 13 assists, 1 block assisted, 12 digs, 2 ace, 11 kills.
