NEW ALBANY — Perry Central outlasted host Christian Academy 25-14, 25-20, 10-25, 14-25, 15-12 Monday night.
"It was a tale of two different teams," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "In the first two sets we were playing with a hangover from the Springs Valley match. We were not passing the ball well at all and our serve wasn't aggressive enough for us to make any runs. In the next two sets, we flipped a switch and our passing was much improved and our serves scored us a bunch of points. Unfortunately, we had some untimely errors in the fifth set that allowed Perry Central to walk away with the victory."
Karlyn Denny led the way for the Warriors with a double-double (15 kills, 10 assists). Also for CAI, Ella Peach topped the team in assists (17) while Kristen Abbott led in digs (14).
PERRY CENTRAL DEF. CAI 25-14, 25-20, 10-25, 14-25, 15-12
CAI statistics
Anna Miles 4 digs, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 1 assist, 1 block, 7 kills; Leah Stevens 1 assist, 6 digs; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 14 digs, 7 aces; Avery Kerr 2 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 3 aces, 4 kills; Haley Jones 2 block, 2 digs, 2 kills; Ella Peach 17 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Maycee Hoefler 1 assist, 3 digs, 4 kills; Regan Barth 1 assist, 1 dig, 1 ace, 3 kills; Karlyn Denny 10 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace, 15 kills.
