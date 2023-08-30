FLOYDS KNOBS — Behind big efforts from Addison Makun and Ellie Priddy, Silver Creek ended a seven-match losing streak to Floyd Central on Wednesday night.
Led by those two, the Class 3A No. 5 Dragons swept the host Highlanders 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 on Joe Hinton Court.
Makun, a 6-foot-5 junior middle blocker who committed to the University of Louisville over the summer, tallied 10 kills in 20 attacks for a .500 hitting percentage. On the flip side, she totaled seven blocks, including five solos.
Meanwhile Priddy, a 6-0 senior setter and outside hitter, recorded a double-double (21 assists, 10 kills) for Silver Creek (5-0), which had not beaten the Highlanders since Sept. 15, 2018 and hadn’t swept them since Aug. 20, 2018.
Junior outside hitter Kessa Kemmer added seven kills for the Dragons, who finished with 36 as a team, while classmate Shelbi Oxley chipped in with 10 assists.
Sophomore Aryn Heeke had two of Silver Creek’s six service aces while also acculumating 12 digs.
Ava Kopf compiled a team-best 13 digs while freshman Dannah Kerberg added eight.
The Dragons, who have dropped only one set so far this season, will visit Mid-Southern Conference-rival Charlestown, in the volleyball version of the “Battle of 403,” tonight before playing in Providence’s Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Meanwhile the Highlanders (3-4) return to Hoosier Hills Conference action tonight, when they visit Bedford North Lawrence. It will be the third match in three days for Floyd.
