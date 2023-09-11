CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville outlasted Crothersville 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 to pick up its second win of the season Saturday morning.
“Each set we started down by at least five points, but the girls did a great job at not getting down on themselves, fought to get out of the hole and came out on top with a win,” Generals coach Tiffany Owens said.
Aalyiah Watts and Jayonna Shirley had eight kills apiece to lead the Clarksville attack. The Generals had a strong performance from behind the service line, led by Julia Perissi with eight aces. Courtney Austin added six aces, Kaycee Houston four and Watts three.
CLARKSVILLE DEF. CROTHERSVILLE 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
CHS statistics: Aalyiah Watts 3 aces, 8 kills, 1 block; Julia Perissi 8 aces, 3 kills, 1 block; Jayonna Shirley 8 kills, 1 block; Tiarra Lewis 1 kill; Courtney Austin 6 aces, 3 kills; Kaycee Houston 4 aces, 1 kill; Emma Helton 4 kills; Makenzee Wood 1 kill.
CUBS SWEEP LIONS
MADISON — Host Madison swept Rock Creek 25-15, 25-15, 25-10 Saturday.
Jayli Smith led the Lions in kills (10) and assists (eight) while Leilani Allen added seven kills, five assists and two total blocks. Also for Creek, Emma Chandarlis (11) and Gwen Burton (10) combined for 21 digs.
The Lions (7-9) will host Crothersville on Tuesday night.
