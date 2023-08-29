GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers sweep Bulldogs

CLARKSVILLE — After getting blown out by Hamilton Southeastern — one of the top teams in the country — last Saturday, Providence coach Terri Purichia said her squad needed to go back to the drawing board.
The Pioneers did, then bounced back in a big way.
With a large contingent of past players and coaches in the crowd for “Alumni Night,” energized Providence — the defending Class 3A state champion — swept rival New Albany 25-10, 25-14, 25-11 Tuesday night at the Larkin Center.
“We didn’t play the No. 1 team in the country very well,” said Purichia, whose team was swept 25-9, 25-9, 25-7 by the host Royals in the North/South Classic. “We had to get back into the gym and improve on some small things. It wasn’t a pretty picture what happened Saturday morning. They are so talented and they bring it to you from everywhere, we looked like a middle school B team. We (coaches) weren’t angry, but we knew we just have to get better.”
Right off the bat Tuesday night, Providence surged to a quick 13-1 lead in the first set and cruised from there.
“Having all these former coaches and players in the gym, I felt like I was in heaven,” Purichia said. “That really motivated the girls. The team said they were nervous playing in front of these former players. It was a special night. It really meant a lot to my team.”
Purichia said the extra motivation was key in getting off to a great start.
The Pioneers delivered 13 service aces — four by Avery Smith and three each by Lilly Tappel, Brooklyn Borden and Abby Julius.
“We served very well tonight, but the thing I was most impressed with was how well we blocked,” Purichia said. “We blocked really well. That was a very pleasant surprise.”
Senior Lilly Kaiser led Providence with three blocks.
Offensively, Makenzie Wagner and Nicole Stratford paced the Pioneers (10-2) with six kills, while Tappel delivered five.
Tuesday was the start of a big week for the Pioneers, who will visit Louisville’s Sacred Heart Academy on Thursday night before hosting their annual Early Bird Tournament on Saturday. This year the field includes Center Grove and Brownstown Central as well as Indianapolis Roncalli and Cathedral.
New Albany coach Ryan Woosley called going against the amped-up Pioneers, who are ranked No. 1 in 3A, a learning experience.
“We haven’t played a tough team and they just played the No. 1 team in the country, I feel like our inexperience really showed," he said. “But we had some positives to take away — just not as many as I would have liked. They didn’t quit.”
Senior Charlotte Fisher led the Bulldogs in kills (five) and digs (eight).
New Albany (6-2) will visit Brownstown Central on Thursday night.