FLOYDS KNOBS — In the last few matches, Providence coach Terri Purichia has seen a trait of toughness in her team.
“I think they’re getting a little junkyard dog in them,” she said. “My husband calls it that — junkyard dog, meaning we’ll bring it to them.”
The Class 3A No. 2 Pioneers certainly did Tuesday night, when they swept host Floyd Central 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Just as it did a week ago at home against New Albany, Providence came out storming in the first set. After consecutive kills by senior Makenzie Wagner, the Pioneers led 7-1 and the Highlanders called a timeout.
“The way we started that first set was just awesome,” Purichia said. “We served the ball so well. It gave us some opportunities to get our offense established. I was thrilled with how well we jumped out of the gate. It’s all about the serving.”
After falling behind by 10, Floyd battled back. Jenna Heidbreder’s block pulled the Highlanders within 15-9. However, that’s as close as they would get.
In the second set, Providence led 12-11 before using a 6-1 run to take control en route to an eight-point victory.
In the third set, the Pioneers kept the pressure on and cruised to a 13-point triumph.
Lilly Tappel had a double-double (10 kills, 11 digs) to lead the way for Providence (17-4) while Nicole Stratford added eight kills.
The win was the fourth in a row, and eighth in 10 matches for the Pioneers. The second of those victories was a five-set triumph over Louisville’s Sacred Heart Academy.
“Sacred Heart is a team that for years and years wouldn’t even put us on their schedule,” Purichia said. “This is our second year in a row of beating them, so that felt really, really good.”
Providence’s only in-state losses this season have been to the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 teams — Hamilton Southeastern, Roncalli and Cathedral — in 4A.
“Providence is one of the best teams in the state of Indiana — with 10 seniors and that leadership,” Floyd Central coach Bart Powell said. “They’ve played together for three years, and obviously it showed. Losing shows you more than winning does and we saw a lot of things tonight that we need to work on in practice. But we’ve got four weeks to get better.”
Powell didn’t mince words after the sweep.
“Well, our blocks stunk,” he said. “I mean they did. ... That shows because they were in-system a lot. Their offense was quick and we weren’t getting the block where it needed to be. We definitely need to work on that. It made our defense look bad, but that wasn’t the problem. It was the block.”
The Highlanders’ bench boss also wasn’t happy about some other aspects of his team’s performance.
“When you’re letting a ball fall to the floor without an effort, that’s my fault,” he said. “I take that, as a coach, to mean we’re not working hard enough in practice. We need to work harder in practice, which we will.”
The Highlanders (8-7) will be back in action Thursday night, when they host 2A No. 9 Brownstown Central. Meanwhile the Pioneers are off until Saturday, when they’ll play a pair of matches in Indianapolis.
