GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL: Pioneers sweep Silver Creek

SELLERSBURG — In a matchup of Top 10 teams, as well as potential sectional opponents, Providence swept Silver Creek on Monday night.
However the Class 3A No. 2 Pioneers' 25-21, 25-22, 27-25 win over the No. 8 Dragons, who played without injured senior standout Ellie Priddy, was anything but a runaway.
"I feel like Silver Creek will probably be a little different (in the postseason) because they were missing Ellie," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "Silver Creek has a team that absolutely is good enough to beat us. I think anytime we play them it's going to come down to the wire.
"The third set really shouldn’t have been that close, we really blew a pretty big lead, but they’re a very, very good team and they played lights out. They have so many hitters that we have to try to defend. No matter who’s setting the ball, or what lineup they had in, it was going to be a good one if they passed the ball up to the target. We didn’t serve the ball well enough to keep it out-of-system, so that’s something we’ve got to do better."
Senior southpaw Makenzie Wagner paced the Pioneers (19-5) with 13 kills while Nicole Stratford added eight and Lilly Tappel seven.
"I feel like Lilly had a really nice game in the front row," said Purichia, whose team swept Creek for the eighth straight time. "Makenzie did a couple of really good things when we needed it and I thought Nicole pulled out a couple of nice shots in the front row, which really, really helped us. Whenever we needed something we kind of went to those three kids and they were able to come up with a big play."
Junior Addison Makun had a team-best 13 kills while freshman Layla Wheatley added seven and Kessa Kemmer six for the Dragons (15-5).
"Our serve-receive was awesome tonight," Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said. "We felt like if we could pass well we could compete and we passed pretty well."
And that came without Priddy. The outside hitter/setter, who came in topping the team in assists and ranking second in kills, injured her ankle in a match at last Saturday's John Breeding Invitational.
"We’ve rode her back all year long," Zimmerman said. "She’s a great player. She rolled her ankle on Saturday, hopefully we’ll get her back in a couple weeks. But we told the girls, ‘We’ve got a lot of great players on our team and in our program.’"
Providence built leads in all three sets, before holding off Creek rallies.
The Pioneers raced out to leads of 6-1 and 13-4 in the third set before the Dragons battled back. Thanks to a late service run by Keiko Dallmann and a couple of kills from Makun, Silver Creek tied it up at 24 and 25.
However, back-to-back kills by Wagner closed out the match.
"She’s the best player we’ve seen all year," Zimmerman said of Wagner. "She can kind of do whatever she wants with the ball. We’ve just got to find a way to slow her down somehow. We threw everything but the kitchen sink at her, but it still didn’t slow her down any."
Both teams will be back in action tonight. The Pioneers will visit Jeffersonville while the Dragons will travel to Seymour.
.
PROVIDENCE DEF. SILVER CREEK 25-21, 25-22, 27-25
Kills: P — Makenzie Wagner 13, Nicole Stratford 8, Lilly Tappel 7, Lilly Kaiser 5. SC — Addison Makun 13, Layla Wheatley 7, Kessa Kemmer 6, Abby Larson 5, Brooklynn Renn 3, Keiko Dallmann 1, Aryn Heeke 1.
Assists: P — Reese Carver 24, Addison Smith 9. SC — Shelbi Oxley 11, Dallmann 10, Sam Marks 5, Dannah Kerberg 2, Ava Kopf 2, Heeke 1, Kemmer 1, Larson 1.
Aces: P — Stratford 2, Brooklyn Borden 2. SC — Dallmann 3, Makun 2, Heeke 1, Kerberg 1.
Blocks: P — Kaiser 4, Tappel 2, Wagner 2. SC — Makun 2, Larson 1, Kemmer 1, Renn 1.
Digs: P — Camila Adams 7, Borden 6, Tappel 5, Smith 5. SC — Heeke 17, Kerberg 9, Kopf 8, Oxley 7, Dallmann 4, Makun 2, Wheatley 2, Larson 1, Kemmer 1, Marks 1, Renn 1.