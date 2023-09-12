MARENGO — Charlestown rolled to the team title in Saturday's Crawford County Invitational.
The Pirates defeated Scottsburg 25-10, 25-20, outlasted Crawford County 25-22, 25-27, 15-10 and ousted Orleans 25-11, 25-22.
Junior Sophia Fuquay led the way in kills (27) and service aces (15) over the three matches while classmate Emma Grace dished out 44 assists.
Defensively, Ava Benner paced the Pirates with 17 digs.
Charlestown (8-5), which hosted Eastern on Tuesday night, will entertain Salem on Thursday night.
.
CRAWFORD COUNTY INVITATIONAL
CHARLESTOWN DEF. SCOTTSBURG 25-19, 25-20
CHS statistics
Kills: Sophia Fuquay 9, Trinity Cheatham 3, Ava Benner 2.
Assists: Emma Grace 14.
Aces: Fuquay 4, Benner 2, Makenna Curtis 2.
Blocks: Cheatham 2.
Digs: Benner 8, Mia Long 6, Olivia O'Neil 2, Aubree Latham 2, Grace 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN DEF. CRAWFORD COUNTY 25-22, 25-27, 15-10
Kills: Fuquay 10, Benner 5, Long 5, Cheatham 3, Reagan Abbott 2.
Assists: Grace 21.
Aces: Benner 6, Abbott 3, Curtis 3, O'Neil 2, Fuquay 2.
Blocks: Abbott 2.
Digs: Benner 7, O'Neil 6, Abbott 5, Curtis 4, Grace 3, Latham 2, Desi Witt 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN DEF. ORLEANS 25-11, 25-22
Kills: Fuquay 8, Cheatham 6, Benner 4.
Assists: Grace 9, Maddie Watts 7.
Aces: Fuquay 9, O'Neil 4.
Blocks: Fuquay 2.
Digs: Watts 4, Curtis 4, O'Neil 3, Latham 3, Fuquay 3, Benner 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.