LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Assumption, the top-ranked team in Kentucky, outlasted Class 3A No. 1 Providence 29-27, 25-20, 25-16 Thursday night in a battle between two of the top programs in Kentuckiana.
The Pioneers (8-1) will be back in action Saturday in the North vs. South Showcase at Hamilton Southeastern.
RED DEVILS DOWN LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Jeffersonville defeated Rock Creek 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 Thursday night.
The Lions (1-5) are scheduled to play in Saturday's Madison Invitational while the Red Devils (2-4) are slated to host New Washington next Thursday.
BULLDOGS DOWN SCOTTSBURG
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Scottsburg 25-17, 25-18, 25-11 Thursday night at the Doghouse.
Ellie Scharlow led the Bulldogs' attack with 13 kills while Addi Vaughn dished out 24 assists. Charlotte Fisher recorded six of her team's 13 aces to lead a strong New Albany effort from the service line. Meanwhile Fisher and Morgan Tyler tallied a team-high eight digs apiece.
New Albany (4-1) will host its River City Invitational on Saturday.
.
NEW ALBANY DEF. SCOTTSBURG 25-17, 25-18, 25-11
NAHS statistics
Kills: Ellie Scharlow 13, Charlotte Fisher 6, Callie Loesch 4, Reese Tiesing 4, Gretchen Sprecher 3, Addi Vaughn 2.
Assists: Vaughn 24, Coco Owsley 2.
Aces: Fisher 6, Vaughn 4, Sprecher 2.
Blocks: Loesch 2, Tiesing 2, Vaughn 2.
Digs: Morgan Tyler 8, Fisher 8, Scharlow 7, Vaughn 7, Audrey Smith 4, Tiesing 3, Sprecher 2.
.
BRAVES BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Borden improved to 10-0 on the season with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-7 win at Clarksville on Thursday night.
Hannah Peine tallied eight kills and seven aces to lead the way for the Braves.
"Another team win," Borden coach D.J. Zipp said. "We took care of business, everyone contributed."
The Braves will host Lanesville at 7 p.m Friday night in a key Southern Athletic Conference clash.
.
WEDNESDAY
PIRATES TOP HORNETS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Henryville 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 Wednesday night.
Sophia Fuquay had an unusual double-double with 11 kills and 13 service aces. As a team, the Pirates tallied 29 aces as a team.
Also for Charlestown, Emma Grace dished out 22 assists while Desi Witt netted six digs.
.
CHARLESTOWN DEF. HENRYVILLE 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Kills: Sophia Fuquay 11, Ava Benner 9, Trinity Cheatham 7, Mia Long 5, Reagan Abbott 4, Claire Sweeney 2.
Assists: Emma Grace 22, Maddie Watts 10, Olivia O'Neil 2.
Aces: Fuquay 13, Grace 3, Makenna Curtis 3, Watts 2, Cheatham 2, Aubree Latham 2.
Digs: Desi Witt 6, Fuquay 5, Benner 4, Latham 4, Grace 4, O'Neil 3, Abbott 3, Watts 3, Cheatham 2, Curtis 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.